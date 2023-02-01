Girls Basketball: West Essex Rolls Past Livingston, 41-21

LIVINGSTON, NJ -- Olivia Weiss scored 13 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead West Essex to a 41-21 girls basketball victory over Livingston on Tuesday.

Sasha Resnick collected 12 points and 10 rebounds for West Essex (12-5), which outscored the Lancers, 11-3, in the second quarter to open a 20-11 halftime lead.

Jordan Cohen connected for 11 points and Alivia Sabato handed out a team-high three assists for West Essex.



