Girls Basketball: West Essex Rolls Past Livingston, 41-21

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – Hasbrouck Heights defeated Leonia/Palisades Park, 38-36 Friday evening in a wrestling meet at Hasbrouck Heights High School. Hasbrouck Heights improves to 14-4 on the season with the win.
Before the matches, the Aviators honored seven wrestlers names for their contribution to the program on Senior Night. Head Coach Kurt Freund honored the seniors from their dedication to the program, whether it started in the rec program, or at the high school level. Each wrestler, Max Castro, Tyler Dimone, Derek Fermin, Oliver Fermin, Damian Lalama, Armaan Mahajan, and AJ Parente, was called and posed for photos with their families.
Four straight victories late in the match sealed the win for Hasbrouck Heights. David Drezek scored a pinfall win at 165 pounds to get the streak started. Connor Scuilla followed with a pinfall at 175 pounds. Max Castro scored a 10-1 majority decision at 190 pounds, and Armaan Mahajan scored a pinfall at 215 pounds to seal the match.
Nico Nipitella (106) opened with a 42-second pinfall victory for the Aviators. Kyle von Seidlemann recorded an 11-3 majority decision for the Aviators as well.
