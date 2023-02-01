Girls Basketball: West Essex Rolls Past Livingston, 41-21

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVINGSTON, NJ -- Olivia Weiss scored 13 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead West Essex to a 41-21 girls basketball victory over Livingston on Tuesday.

Sasha Resnick collected 12 points and 10 rebounds for West Essex (12-5), which outscored the Lancers, 11-3, in the second quarter to open a 20-11 halftime lead.

Jordan Cohen connected for 11 points and Alivia Sabato handed out a team-high three assists for West Essex.

Boys Basketball: Livingston Wins Over Mt. Olive, 46-35

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Livingston High School boys basketball team rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to come back for a 46-35 victory over Mt. Olive on Saturday. The Lancers (13-7) trailed, 24-16, after Mt. Olive ran off a 15-2 spurt in the second quarter. Dylan Perlstein scored 16 points for Livingston, which closed out the game with an 11-3 showing in the fourth quarter. Luke Cohen finished with 10 points for the Lancers, who have won seven of their last eight games.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Chargers Girls Varsity Basketball Team Falls to Princeton

PRINCETON, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls varsity basketball team lost to Princeton High School Saturday morning 54-26. Spotswood's loss was the sixth of the season for the Greater Middlesex Conference Blue Division champs.  Tatum Jones was the Chargers' top scorer with seven points. Ava Fama put up six and Lizzie Calandruccio scored five points. Molly Walsh had three points. Teagan Jones and Violet Tharney added two. Meaghan Bicsko chipped in one. Anna Winters, Rachel Luo and Riley Devlin all scored 14 for Princeton.  Spotswood returns to the court on Monday when the team travels to Montgomery High School. Montgomery has an overall season record of 2-19. Game time is at 4 p.m. The Chargers are the eighth seed in the upcoming Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament that began on Saturday. Spotswood has a bye for the play-in and preliminary rounds. The Chargers first round game will be on Wednesday. Spotswood plays the winner of the preliminary round game between ninth seeded Middlesex High School and 25th seeded Carteret High School. Carteret defeated 24th seeded Sayreville High School 46-33 in the play-in round on Saturday. Middlesex received a play-in round bye. 
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
Leskauskas 25 Points Sends Chatham Boys Basketball to 15th Straight Win and into Morris County Semifinals vs. Delbarton

RANDOLPH, NJ -- Ryan Leskauskas and Tim Platek grew up watching previous Chatham boys basketball teams advance to the Morris County Tournament semifinals and play in front of the big crowds at the County College of Morris. Chatham, however, hasn't been there since 2018. The two seniors finally punched their own ticket to the CCM dance on Saturday as the Cougars won their 15th consecutive game, 70-56 vs. Jefferson, in the quarterfinal round of the Morris County Tournament played at Randolph High. "It feels good," Platek said. "Growing up watching everyone get to the semis, it's going to be pretty cool to get there...
CHATHAM, NJ
HS BOYS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg vs. North Hunterdon Photo Gallery

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Phillipsburg High School hosted North Hunterdon February 4, 2023 at Thomas Fisher Court.   The Phillipsburg High School boy’s basketball team had a nice spurt in the first quarter of its surprising 49-37 defeat to North Hunterdon in a Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex tournament quarterfinal contest on Saturday afternoon at Thomas Fisher Court. But that would be it for the Stateliners (12-8), who came into the game as the top-seeded team in the tournament. James DeSantos scored 18 points and Ryan Gilhooly 14, including for 3-pointers, for North Hunterdon (10-10), which entered the game as the No. 9 seed.     North Hunterdon (49) Desantos 6 4-8 18,...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Chatham Girls Basketball Rolls into Morris County Semifinals with Win vs. Hanover Park; Kreuzer 14 Points, Hogan 13 off Bench

DENVILLE, NJ -- While Chatham's girls basketball opponents have been focused on stopping Cougar senior Riley Allen from going on a 3-point shooting binge this season, coach Joe Gaba has been building a balanced offense around her. "I don't know if we've shown how dynamic we are offensively, based on the schedule that we've played, but we have the potential," Gaba said. Some of that potential was on display on Saturday during the quarterfinals of the Morris County Tournament. While Hanover Park was concentrating on Allen, Chatham junior Addison Barrett and sophomores Ella Kreuzer, Mia Semioli and McKenna Hogan were wreaking havoc on the...
CHATHAM, NJ
Columbia Girls Basketball Upsets Newark Academy 46-42 in Electrifying Fashion

LIVINGSTON - Columbia’s girls’ basketball team took a trip to Newark Academy High school to face the 16-3 minutemen. In a Saturday morning contest full of excitement, the underdogs kept their cool and knocked off Newark Academy in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament. Talia Baptiste led the Cougars with 14 points. The first quarter began slower than expected. Columbia could only grab four points compared to Newark Academy’s nine. The second quarter was much better offensively for the Cougars. Columbia scored 17 points and cut the lead to one. Shana Desir, who leads the team in scoring, rebounding, and steals,...
NEWARK, NJ
HS GIRLS SWIMMING: Phillipsburg Girls Beat Easton

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Ayanna Elston took two individual first place finishes and Ali Sucker and Maeve McCormick each took one to lead the Phillipsburg High School girls swimming team past arch-rival Easton, 87-83, on Saturday at PES.   The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Elston, Maddy Baylor, Kaitlyn Murphy, Rose VanOosten  were also winners in a time of 1:52.62.   “This is something the kids look forward to all year,” P’burg coach Macawley Knappenberger said. “So, to see them come away with a win is a great feeling.”   Elston won the 100 backstroke (1:08.98) and 100 butterfly (1:05.89), Stucker the 200 IM (2:37.10) and McCormick...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
HS Boys Basketball: Wood-Ridge Rips New Milford, 72-45

NEW MILFORD, NJ – A 21-9 run in the third quarter put the game away and lifted Wood-Ridge to 72-45 victory over New Milford in NJIC basketball action.  The win lifts Wood-Ridge to 8-12 on the season.  New Milford is 8-10 overall. The Blue Devils led 17-16 after the first quarter and took a 38-29 lead into halftime before blowing the game open in the third quarter. Eric Barton led the charge in the third quarter with 11 of his game high 21 points.  Ryan Lagrasta added 16 points while Owen Caprio chipped in 14 and Christian Nario added 11 to the Wood-Ridge offense.  Martin Alpar led New Milford with 13 points. Wood-R+A1:F31idge (8-12) 17 21 21 13 72 New Milford (8-10) 16 13 9 7 45              Wood-Ridge 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Ryan Lagrasta 5 2 0 16   Ryan George 1 0 1 3   Owen Caprio 0 4 2 14   Eric Barton 8 1 2 21   Jeremiah Arunga 0 0 0 0   Daniel Castro 0 1 0 3   Dante Fabi 0 0 0 0   Jaydin Punt 1 0 0 2   Klejdi Elezaj 1 0 0 2   Lucas Mendoza 0 0 0 0   Christian Nario 1 3 0 11   Totals: 17 11 5 72               New Milfor  2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Dylan Murphy 0 1 0 3   Vincent Arroyo 1 0 0 2   John Giannoulis 0 0 0 0   Martin Alpar 5 1 0 13   Travis Valluzzi 0 0 0 0   Jaiden Ortiz 1 2 0 8   Michael Minaya 0 0 2 2   Amaurys Beato 0 0 1 1   Wilburt Rodriguez 3 0 0 6   Luis Placido 4 0 0 8   Jake Johnson 1 0 0 2    
NEW MILFORD, NJ
Girls Basketball: Dayton Edges North Plainfield, 52-50

SPRINGFIELD, NJ -- Dayton survived a comeback effort by North Plainfield to come away with a 52-50 girls basketball victory on Saturday. Caitlyn Del Duca scored 17 points for the Bulldogs (13-5), who led, 37-29, after three quarters. The 17 points tied a career high for Del Duca, a junior. North Plainfield (14-6) closed to within a point in the final 20 seconds. Sami Casey totaled 16 points for Dayton and Amiel Dillard connected for nine points.
NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
WHRHS Wrestling: Watchung Hills Takes Down Middlesex on Senior Night 2023

WARREN, NJ — Watchung Hills defeated Middlesex on Senior Night Friday, 60-12. Prior to the match Watchung Hills senior wrestlers and their parents were recognized. SEE WHO THEY ARE HERE “Great night celebrating the seniors! They have worked very hard all season to put themselves in position to succeed,” said WHRHS head coach Jim Huff. “We enjoy this one tonight and then move on to Mondays State tournament as the two seed. We have 2 home matches Monday and need all the support we can get! The 2nd match will start at 7:30! Go Warriors!” The Warriors improved to 13-6 with the win. Results are: 132 Michael Samayoa won by pin :45 138 Lorenzo Percario won by forfeit 144 Cody Pritzlaff won by pin 3:23 150 Christian Calvo won by pin :28 157 Harry Liu won by decision 4-1 165 Matt Mina won by decision 13-7 175 David Labib lost by decision 4-2 190 Joe Vecchio was pinned 2:30 215 Jon Barrera won by pin 3:41 285 Hunter  Seubert won by pin 1:34 106 Nic Pietrrantuono won by forfeit 113 Anthony DiAndrea won by forfeit 120 Cameron Kolakowski won by pin 3:39 126 Nick Valenti lost by decision 5-1
WARREN, NJ
HS Wrestling: Hasbrouck Heights Edges Leonia/Pal Park on Senior Night

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – Hasbrouck Heights defeated Leonia/Palisades Park, 38-36 Friday evening in a wrestling meet at Hasbrouck Heights High School.   Hasbrouck Heights improves to 14-4 on the season with the win. Before the matches, the Aviators honored seven wrestlers names for their contribution to the program on Senior Night. Head Coach Kurt Freund honored the seniors from their dedication to the program, whether it started in the rec program, or at the high school level. Each wrestler, Max Castro, Tyler Dimone, Derek Fermin, Oliver Fermin, Damian Lalama, Armaan Mahajan, and AJ Parente, was called and posed for photos with their families. Four straight victories late in the match sealed the win for Hasbrouck Heights.  David Drezek scored a pinfall win at 165 pounds to get the streak started. Connor Scuilla followed with a pinfall at 175 pounds.  Max Castro scored a 10-1 majority decision at 190 pounds, and Armaan Mahajan scored a pinfall at 215 pounds to seal the match. Nico Nipitella (106) opened with a 42-second pinfall victory for the Aviators.  Kyle von Seidlemann recorded an 11-3 majority decision for the Aviators as well.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
Sparta Boys Basketballs Defeats Newton on 2023 Senior Night

SPARTA, NJ -  After honoring the team’s senior players and statisticians and student singing group Shacapella presenting the National Anthem, the Spartans when on to beat the Newton Braves 61-33.  Sparta started the game hot with the first seven goal coming from three-point range with the first quarter ending 21-7.  Eleven Spartans put points on the board with John Cristillo leading the effort with 11 including three 3’s. Nick Ryan had nine; all three pointers.  Jack Hill added eight.  Matthew Maresca and Finn Mell each put up seven.  Dan Lyden had six and James Weisbeck added five.  Brayden DiBlasio, Brandon Joefield, Edan Alkovic...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
Wrestling: West Essex Defeats Jefferson, 54-15

JEFFERSON, NJ -- The West Essex wrestling team recorded five pins and went on to defeat Jefferson, 64-15, Friday night. West Essex is 14-2. Jefferson is 13-6. 106 Alex Esposito (WE) — Major Decision 12-0 Christopher Frank (J) 113 Christian Bastante (WE) — Pin 5:09 Sean Callan (J) 120 Thomas Ruane (WE) — Major Decision 11-3 Max Alonso (J) 126 Ethan Kerlin (WE) — Pin 2:34 Ryan Jack (J) 132 Nick Bastante (WE) — Pin 2:43 Carson Frank (J) 138 Joey Macrino (WE) — Pin 3:12 Joseph Connolly (J) 144 Anthony Barra (WE) — Major Decision 12-1 Christian Gould (J) 150 Bryan Tilney (J) — Decision 6-2 Nick Janish (WE) 157 Mike Maglione (WE) — Decision 5-2 Ryan Flammer (J) 165 Joseph DiBiase (J) — Pin 3:00 Carmine Masi (WE) 175 Peter Schauer (WE) — Forfeit 190 Amro Salem (WE) — Pin 1:39 Marchello Fiorentino (J) 215 Chris Nigro (WE) — Decision 8-3 Alexander DaSilva (J)  
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
HS BOYS BASKETBALL: North Hunterdon Stuns the Stateliners

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - The Phillipsburg High School boy’s basketball team had a nice spurt in the first quarter of its surprising 49-37 defeat to North Hunterdon in a Hunterdon-Warren-Sussex tournament quarterfinal contest on Saturday afternoon at Thomas Fisher Court. But that would be it for the Stateliners (12-8), who came into the game as the top-seeded team in the tournament. James DeSantos scored 18 points and Ryan Gilhooly 14, including for 3-pointers, for North Hunterdon (10-10), which entered the game as the No. 9 seed. The Lions made six 3-pointers while the Stateliners went 1-for-16 from 3-point land. “Right from jump street we...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Castellano’s Late Goal Propels Roxbury Hockey Over Park Regional

ROXBURY, NJ – Roxbury High School senior Dan Castellano on Thursday scored the go-ahead goal with 3:48 left to lift Roxbury ice hockey to a 7-5 victory over Park Regional. The win, at Mennen Arena in Morris Township, brought the Gaels record to 11-4. Senior Jake Calanni scored four goals to help Roxbury secure the victory. In the first period, Park Regional (8-8-3) launched the offensive action and scored two goals in the first six minutes to take an early lead. Roxbury answered with an unassisted goal by senior Tyler Peterson (22). Less than a minute later, the Gaels scored again to tie the...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Wrestling: Cedar Grove Defeats Parsippany Hills, 44-27

PARSIPPANY, NJ -- Parsippany Hills recorded more pins, but the Cedar Grove wrestling team came away with more points, and the victory, 44-27, over the Vikings on Friday. Cedar Grove is 12-7. Parsippany Hills is 11-8. 157 Robert Kelly (CG) — Decision 3-2 Nicholas Buckley (PH) 165 Nicholas Genuario (CG) — Pin 1:16 Cole SanMartin (PH) 175 Michael Willis (CG) — Decision 3-1 Joseph Flamio (PH) 190 Jake Saraiva (CG) — Forfeit 215 Christian Morrice (CG) — Pin 0:44 Andrew Baumann (PH) 285 Mark Ratel (CG) — Forfeit 106 James McGinty (PH) — Pin 0:38 Tommy Sica (CG) 113 Ozzie Saldarini (PH) — Pin 1:34 Richie Galioto (CG) 120 Jerry D`Alessio (CG) — Decision 4-3 Benjamin Ucab (PH) 126 Gavin Denise (PH) — Decision 7-2 Gerard Immersi (CG) 132 Tyler Costello (PH) — Pin 5:15 Pierce Asfalg (CG) 138 Connor Kerney (CG) — Technical Fall (15-0) 4:00 Jie Zheng (PH) 144 Andrew Buckingham (CG) — Forfeit 150 Trevor Ridzyowski (PH) — Pin 1:00 Kenneth Cilento (CG)
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
Chargers-Bears-Rams Ice Hockey Loses to Colonia

WOODBRIDGE, NJ - The East Brunswick-Spotswood-South River High School ice hockey team lost to Greater Middlesex Conference leading Colonia-Woodbridge High School on Friday at the Club at Woodbridge 13-2. Colonia is undefeated in the GMC this season. Michael Rodrigues and Tanner Stein scored the goals for CBR. Ryan Fitzgerald and James Tomasini had assists in Friday's loss. Braeden Rafferty had four goals for Colonia-Woodbridge. Ray Obolsky and Ryan Douglas both scored a pair. Colonia-Woodbridge also had goals from Hubert Polchlopek, Patrick Renne, Ryan Zwiebel, Chris Walusz and Nick Santeramo. Eryk Miastkowski faced 30 shots for CBR and made 17 saves. Noah Gibb faced 12 shots and made 10 saves for Colonia-Woodbridge. Gibb picked up the victory in goal. CBR returns to the ice on Monday at the ProSkate Ice Rink in South Brunswick for a home game against Monroe Township High School at 4:15 p.m. Monroe has an overall season record of 13-4-1 and is second in the GMC. 
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Boys Basketball: Columbia Beats Caldwell. 52-49, in Essex County Tournament Quarterfinals

WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- If the boys basketball teams and Columbia and Caldwell high schools played each other 10 times this season, there's a pretty good chance they'd each win five games. After losing two close regular-season games to Caldwell this winter, Columbia turned the tables with a 52-49 victory over the Chiefs on Saturday in the quarterfinal round of the Essex County Tournament. Third-seeded Caldwell (16-3) was seeking its second consecutive trip to the ECT semifinals, after reaching the Final Four for the first time in program history in 2022. But a quick, deep and resourceful Columbia team--the No. 6 seed--lent...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Scenes from Scotch Plains-Fanwood Wrestling Senior Night

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ -- The Scotch Plains-Fanwood wrestling team celebrated its members of the Class of 2023 prior to the team's match against Rahway on Friday, Feb. 3. The seniors recognized at the ceremony were: Vincent Amato (co-captain) Michael Brennan (co-captain) Ben Cohn Lorenzo Cruz Ryan Estivene "It's a small group, but one that sticks together," Coach Fabiano said. "They are leaders, and they work hard. I couldn't ask for anything else." As for the match, four Raider wrestlers won their matches (all by pin).  113 lbs. Jonah Tamayo pinned Nick Macaluso. 138 lbs. Michael Brennan pinned Steve Hernandez. 150 lbs. Michael Cantwell pinned Kalen Maples. 175 lbs. John Boyle pinned Andrew Avant. Coach Marc Fabiano had...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
Doyle Curry, Konevych Each Score a Hat Trick for Chatham Ice Hockey in 10-0 Win vs. Madison; Konevych 22 Goals on Season

MORRIS TOWNSHIP - Doyle Curry collected three goals and three assists and Nikita Konevych contributed three goals and two assists for Chatham in a 10-0 boys ice hockey win vs. Madison on Saturday at Mennen Sports Arena. Konevych, a sophomore defenseman, boosted his season totals to 22 goals and nine assists. Ryan Burke had a goal and an assist for Chatham (11-3-5). Madison is 4-14.  
CHATHAM, NJ
