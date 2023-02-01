ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSVN-TV

BSO investigating crash in Lauderdale Lakes leaving pedestrian dead

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead in Lauderdale Lakes. According to investigators, deputies responded to Northwest 19th Street and North State Road 7, where they found a person dead on the scene after being hit by a vehicle, just after 4 a.m., Saturday.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
cbs12.com

Deputies: Man sets woman's car on fire in West Palm Beach, stalked and robbed her before

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in jail after, deputies said, he set a woman's car on fire. This was after he allegedly robbed her in December 2022. On Jan. 23, the victim heard a loud explosion and went outside to find her Hyundai Elantra on fire. She told police that her car had no mechanical defects and she believed Tevian Stubbs, 29, set her car on fire.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Doral detectives arrest 3 adults, minor accused of 19 car burglaries

DORAL, Fla. – Doral’s Mayor Christi Fraga and Chief Edwin Lopez announced the arrests of car burglary suspects who detectives accused of recently stealing from cars in gated communities. Surveillance video showed them sneaking around in the dark, checking cars’ doors until they found one unlocked. Lopez and...
DORAL, FL
cbs12.com

Police: Juveniles involved in drug-related shooting that injured one person in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — One person was injured in a shooting in Boca Raton early Wednesday morning. Police say officers responded to a shooting at 789 W Yamato Road. The victim told dispatch he had been shot in the head. When police arrived, they found a man behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry suffering from a gunshot wound outside of the Aura apartment complex.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward man, jailed for almost 14 years awaiting trial, murdered less than two years after his release

A Pompano Beach man who was arrested in 2007 on charges of murdering two convenience store clerks walked out of jail after accepting a plea deal almost 14 years later, in what had been one of the longest pending untried cases in Broward. He was shot to death one week ago, authorities say, after spending a little over a year free. Marcus Lumsdon, 37, was shot multiple times in front of an ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man, On Moped, Killed In Crash

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A West Boca Raton crash left one man dead and another with serious injuries, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Didier Estrada of the 9900 block of Floral Park Lane in Boca Raton died following the crash […]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Search for shooter continues after man, women targeted on I-95

FORT LAUDERDALE -- All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at Sample Road have reopened Thursday morning following an overnight shooting in Pompano Beach that sent one man to the hospital and led to lane closures that lasted for nearly four hours.Crews reopened the lanes around 6:45 a.m. following an overnight shooting that occurred at 3:15 a.m. in the area of Sample Road in north Broward County.The man, who was not identified, was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, where he was listed in serious condition. A woman who was in the vehicle with him was not hurt according to...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Motorcyclist killed in Deerfield Beach crash

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a crash that killed a 26-year-old motorcyclist in Deerfield Beach Wednesday morning. The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. at Northeast 48th Street and Northeast Third Avenue. BSO: Deputies involved in fatal shooting in Broward. NOW PLAYING. Bank...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

South Florida student arrested after video of brutal beating on school bus goes viral

HOMESTEAD — Disturbing video of a young girl's assault on a school bus has gone viral, angering parents and inundating a South Florida school district with demands that someone be held accountable. In the cellphone video, a student from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead is seen pummeling a 9-year-old girl's head with his fists repeatedly as she tries to fend him off. He stops for a moment, and another boy quickly jumps in to take...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Click10.com

Mother searching for answers in sons unsolved murder

MIAMI – Tangie Arrington is desperate for clues in her son Andre Arrington’s July 2022 unsolved murder. Arrington traveled from Texas to Miami not long into his stay he was mysteriously murdered. “He was found deceased in a field in Miami,” Arrington said. Police reported his body...
MIAMI, FL

