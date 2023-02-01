Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Police searching for suspect they say open fired on them in Florida City
FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a suspect who fired a gun at a police officer during a traffic stop in Florida City Saturday morning. It happened near Northwest 7th Avenue and 2nd Street. According to Florida City police, an officer was attempting to make a traffic...
WSVN-TV
BSO investigating crash in Lauderdale Lakes leaving pedestrian dead
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead in Lauderdale Lakes. According to investigators, deputies responded to Northwest 19th Street and North State Road 7, where they found a person dead on the scene after being hit by a vehicle, just after 4 a.m., Saturday.
WPBF News 25
'It was not road rage': Car left riddled with bullets after shooting near 45th and Military Trail
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people in a car were injured Friday afternoon after at least one gunman fired about 45 shots in the middle of a busy West Palm Beach street. West Palm Beach police public information officer Mike Jachles said it happened just before 1:30 p.m. on 45th Street, just east of Military Trail.
Click10.com
16-year-old charged as adult after Lauderhill shooting leaves victim paralyzed
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in a shooting that occurred in December and left another teenager paralyzed. Tremetrius Price was booked into the Paul Rein Detention Facility Thursday on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Witness videos show fiery scene of fatal...
cbs12.com
Deputies: Man sets woman's car on fire in West Palm Beach, stalked and robbed her before
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in jail after, deputies said, he set a woman's car on fire. This was after he allegedly robbed her in December 2022. On Jan. 23, the victim heard a loud explosion and went outside to find her Hyundai Elantra on fire. She told police that her car had no mechanical defects and she believed Tevian Stubbs, 29, set her car on fire.
Click10.com
Candlelight vigil held for teen fatally shot by Uber driver in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Grieving friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil on Saturday to remember Miles McGlashan, a teen that was shot by an Uber driver in November and died last month. His loved ones came together at TY Park in Hollywood, across from where the teen was...
Click10.com
Doral detectives arrest 3 adults, minor accused of 19 car burglaries
DORAL, Fla. – Doral’s Mayor Christi Fraga and Chief Edwin Lopez announced the arrests of car burglary suspects who detectives accused of recently stealing from cars in gated communities. Surveillance video showed them sneaking around in the dark, checking cars’ doors until they found one unlocked. Lopez and...
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle making illegal U-turn
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle that made an illegal U-turn late Friday in a hit-and-run, the Jupiter police department said Saturday morning
cbs12.com
Police: Juveniles involved in drug-related shooting that injured one person in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — One person was injured in a shooting in Boca Raton early Wednesday morning. Police say officers responded to a shooting at 789 W Yamato Road. The victim told dispatch he had been shot in the head. When police arrived, they found a man behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry suffering from a gunshot wound outside of the Aura apartment complex.
Click10.com
‘Pass me the fire, bae’: Woman pulls gun on pair over online gossip, Miami police say
MIAMI – Miami police arrested a 33-year-old woman Thursday, more than a year after they say she pulled a gun and threatened to kill a pair of victims outside a dollar store, one of whom she claimed was “talking s---” about her online. According to an arrest...
Boca man dies, 2nd seriously hurt in scooter-car collision
BOCA RATON — A 43-year-old Boca Raton man riding a motor scooter was killed, and his passenger seriously injured, in a two-vehicle collison Thursday afternoon, police said Friday. Didier Hurtado Estrada was riding his 2020 YNGF RevolutionX east on the right shoulder of West Palmetto Park Road, west of...
Broward man, jailed for almost 14 years awaiting trial, murdered less than two years after his release
A Pompano Beach man who was arrested in 2007 on charges of murdering two convenience store clerks walked out of jail after accepting a plea deal almost 14 years later, in what had been one of the longest pending untried cases in Broward. He was shot to death one week ago, authorities say, after spending a little over a year free. Marcus Lumsdon, 37, was shot multiple times in front of an ...
wflx.com
Family: Missing Lyft driver's car found in North Carolina, man in custody
Man shot while driving on I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach. A man was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after he was shot while driving on Interstate 95 in northern Broward County, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges. Updated: Oct. 6, 2022...
Boca Raton Man, On Moped, Killed In Crash
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A West Boca Raton crash left one man dead and another with serious injuries, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Didier Estrada of the 9900 block of Floral Park Lane in Boca Raton died following the crash […]
Click10.com
New video shows Hollywood police dragging man into elevator after shooting him
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – New surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows Hollywood police officers dragging a 69-year-old condominium owner into an elevator after shooting him last year. David Cottes later died from his wounds and exactly what happened remains a mystery to family members. On Feb. 26, 2022,...
Search for shooter continues after man, women targeted on I-95
FORT LAUDERDALE -- All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at Sample Road have reopened Thursday morning following an overnight shooting in Pompano Beach that sent one man to the hospital and led to lane closures that lasted for nearly four hours.Crews reopened the lanes around 6:45 a.m. following an overnight shooting that occurred at 3:15 a.m. in the area of Sample Road in north Broward County.The man, who was not identified, was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, where he was listed in serious condition. A woman who was in the vehicle with him was not hurt according to...
19 migrants in custody after attempted landing near Jupiter Inlet Colony
A boat filled with migrants was spotted Friday afternoon off the coast of Jupiter with two jumping into the water and swimming to shore.
Click10.com
BSO: Motorcyclist killed in Deerfield Beach crash
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a crash that killed a 26-year-old motorcyclist in Deerfield Beach Wednesday morning. The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. at Northeast 48th Street and Northeast Third Avenue. BSO: Deputies involved in fatal shooting in Broward. NOW PLAYING. Bank...
South Florida student arrested after video of brutal beating on school bus goes viral
HOMESTEAD — Disturbing video of a young girl's assault on a school bus has gone viral, angering parents and inundating a South Florida school district with demands that someone be held accountable. In the cellphone video, a student from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead is seen pummeling a 9-year-old girl's head with his fists repeatedly as she tries to fend him off. He stops for a moment, and another boy quickly jumps in to take...
Click10.com
Mother searching for answers in sons unsolved murder
MIAMI – Tangie Arrington is desperate for clues in her son Andre Arrington’s July 2022 unsolved murder. Arrington traveled from Texas to Miami not long into his stay he was mysteriously murdered. “He was found deceased in a field in Miami,” Arrington said. Police reported his body...
