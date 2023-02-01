ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

China says it 'reserves the right' to deal with 'similar situations' after US jets shoot down suspected spy balloon

China says it "reserves the right" to deal with "similar situations" following the United States' decision to shoot down its high-altitude balloon. "The US used force to attack our civilian unmanned airship, which is an obvious overreaction. We express solemn protest against this move by the US side," China's Defense Ministry spokesperson Tan Kefei said in a statement on Sunday afternoon local time.

