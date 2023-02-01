Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
China says it 'reserves the right' to deal with 'similar situations' after US jets shoot down suspected spy balloon
China says it "reserves the right" to deal with "similar situations" following the United States' decision to shoot down its high-altitude balloon. "The US used force to attack our civilian unmanned airship, which is an obvious overreaction. We express solemn protest against this move by the US side," China's Defense Ministry spokesperson Tan Kefei said in a statement on Sunday afternoon local time.
Albany Herald
US authorities found young dolphin's skull inside unattended bag at a Detroit airport
Federal authorities made a grim and unexpected discovery in an unattended bag last week at a Detroit airport. Inside, the bag held a young dolphin's skull, the US Customs and Border Protection said in a news release Friday.
Comments / 0