Cameron Corhen scored 16 points as visiting Florida State dealt host Louisville a historic loss in an 81-78 victory in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday. Corhen shot 7 of 12 from the field and grabbed five rebounds, while Matthew Cleveland added 15 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Jalen Warley had 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting to go along with five assists.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO