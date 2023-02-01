ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAE Warriors 37: Arabia to feature title double-header on Feb. 26

By Farah Hannoun
 4 days ago
UAE Warriors 37: Arabia is set to feature two title fights.

The event, which takes place Feb. 26 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi and airs on UFC Fight Pass, will be headlined by a title fight between Arabia lightweight champion Mohammad Yahya (11-3), who takes on Algeria’s Souhil Tahiri (5-3-1).

A person with knowledge of the matchups informed MMA Junkie of the bookings but asked to remain anonymous since the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Currently riding a four-fight winning streak, Yahya captured the Arabia lightweight title with a knockout of Yazid Chouchane at UAE Warriors 21. He notched his first title defense at UAE Warriors 29 with a last minute submission finish of Moha Jaghdal.

In the co-main event, UAE Warriors Arabia flyweight champ Nawras Abzakh (9-4) will make his first title defense against Lebanon’s Jonny Touma (5-1).

UAE Warriors 37: Arabia will be part of a triple header at Etihad Arena, which the promotion will carry out in the final week of February. UAE Warriors 35: Africa kicks things off on Feb. 24, followed by UAE Warriors 36 on Feb. 25, which features 2019 PFL light heavyweight champion Emiliano Sordi (23-11-1), and finally UAE Warriors 37: Arabia on Feb. 26.

