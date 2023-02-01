Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomers
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
The richest person in New Orleans is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew Orleans, LA
What is the maximum length of a Conex box?ShaunMurfeeyNew Orleans, LA
King Cake bread pudding: Decadent dessertsTina Howell
Related
an17.com
John Louis Appe
John Louis Appe passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in Covington, Louisiana at the age of 81. John was born on April 12, 1941, in New Orleans, Louisiana to Effie (Edward) Curtis and Odette Caroline (Perez) Appe. He is survived by his four siblings: Gerald Lloyd Appe, Caroline Appe Sharpe, Jane Appe Millaway, and Catherine Appe McCrossen. He was predeceased by his half-brother Fredrick Carl Appe.
an17.com
Georgia M. Johnson
Georgia M. Johnson, 64, a resident of Hammond, LA, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. Funeral service at 2 p.m., on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Redemption Christian Center, 13196 Old Baton Rouge Hwy, Hammond, LA. Interment Rose Memorial Park Cemetery, Hammond, LA.
an17.com
Sylvia "Sue" Pierce Perilloux
Sylvia "Sue" Pierce Perilloux, a longtime resident of Hammond, Louisiana, and Natchez, Mississippi, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at The Columns Community Care Center in Jonesville, Louisiana. Born on June 18, 1933, in McComb, Mississippi, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Leo Pierce and Ivel Golda Lewis Pierce.
an17.com
Jacqueline Sue Herzog Deffes
Jacqueline Sue Herzog Deffes, age 84, of Robert, LA, entered eternal rest on January 26, 2023. She was born in Galveston, Texas on April 13, 1938 to the late Bernard David Herzog and Ethel Martha Landrum Herzog. Sister of the late Bernadine Ethel Hollingsworth. Beloved wife to the late Frank...
an17.com
Robert "Bobby" Oneille Lavigne
Robert "Bobby" Oneille Lavigne, of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at the age of 72. He was born on October 11, 1950, in Hammond, Louisiana, the son of the late Oneille Ameal Lavigne and Janice Wild Lavigne. Bobby proudly served in the Army Reserves. He was a respected civil engineer working on shoreline preservation projects for almost 40 years for Luhr Bros Inc. until he retired. During that time he was able to travel the country especially the coastal states. Bobby was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother and an avid outdoorsman. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
an17.com
Cynthia Ann Vilardo Alessi
Cynthia Ann Vilardo Alessi of Independence, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the age of 66. She was born on November 3, 1956, in Hammond, Louisiana. Cynthia is survived by her husband, Burnell T. Alessi; mother, Josephine "Phine" Inzinna Vilardo; children, Tiffany Alessi Carter, Amanda L. Alessi, and Jared M. Alessi and wife Megan Rushing Alessi; grandchildren, Hannah Carter, Emily Carter, Naomi Carter, Adeline Langlois, and Lillian Alessi; great grandson, Salvador Carter Reed; and brother, Salvador J. Vilardo, Jr.
an17.com
Rose Marie Powell
Rose Marie Powell entered peacefully into eternal rest at the family home, surrounded by love on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the age of 71. Rose was the third of eight children born to Gene Powell, Jr. and Mercedes Crockett Powell on September 2, 1951. Rose graduated in 1969 from Pine View High School in Covington, Louisiana. She was a graduate of Southern University at New Orleans, Louisiana in 1974 with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting. She began her employment with Texaco, Incorporated in January, 1975 as an accountant and was later promoted to financial analyst. Rose's final few years of her career were with Chevron Oil which acquired Texaco Incorporated before her retirement in 2002 after 27 years of dedicated service. Rose accepted Christ at an early age at Doughty Chapel A.M.E. Church in Covington, Louisiana under the leadership of Rev. Peter S. Atkins. Upon relocation to New Orleans, she became a member of St. Matthews Chapel Baptist Church and was baptized by Rev. James E. Landrum. Years later, she became a member of Beacon Light Baptist Church. Rose was always a part of the choir. She loved to worship and sing praises to God. Rose joined Franklin Avenue Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Fred Luter, Jr. and became a member of the choir. She participated and enjoyed Sunday School and Bible Study lessons with sisters and brothers in Christ. Rose was a willing, dedicated and faithful servant for the Lord until her health began to fail. Rose leaves to cherish her memories: her brothers, Barry Powell and Alton Powell; her sisters, Brenda Powell, Paula Powell and Benita Powell; two godchildren, Nicole Jones and Sidney Frimpong; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene E. Powell, Jr. and Mercedes Crockett Powell, her brothers, Rev. Gene E. Powell, III, and Wiley Powell, Sr.
an17.com
Constance P. Wagner
Constance P. Wagner, 82, a resident of Hammond, LA, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023. Services will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 18307 Old Covington Hwy, Hammond, LA. Visitation at 9 a.m., until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery Hammond, LA.
an17.com
Heavenly Hash celebrates 100th anniversary
PONCHATOULA---A beloved New Orleans Easter treat celebrates its one hundredth anniversary this year. Elmer Chocolate’s Heavenly Hash Eggs have filled local Easter baskets for the past century along with other local favorites Gold Brick and Pecan Eggs. “We’re extremely proud of our Louisiana heritage,” said Robert Nelson, CEO and...
an17.com
Jessie Mae Simmons
Jessie Mae Simmons, 84, a resident of Springfield, LA, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. Services will be held at Galilee Baptist Church, 25969 Haynes Settlement Road, Springfield, LA. Visitation on Friday, February 3, 2023, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service at 2 p.m., on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Interment Galilee Cemetery, Springfield, LA.
an17.com
Zachary Scott Netterville
Zachary, age 35, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. He was a resident of Denham Springs, LA. Zachary was a hard worker who enjoyed working with his hands. He had a skill for building and fixing things. Zachary loved doing projects around the house, recently updating his baby girl’s bedroom. He enjoyed listening to music and watching movies, especially with his family. Zachary was happiest surrounded by those he loved and never missed a chance to help someone in need. He was a caring, loving, and all-around good guy that will be deeply missed.
an17.com
Terry Joseph Zaffuto, Sr.
Terry Zaffuto, Sr. peacefully went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He retired as a Lieutenant from Hammond Police Department after a long and dedicated service to his community. Terry was a proud veteran who served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. Through his training he was a proficient marksman and sharpshooter, where he found his passion to teach the importance of gun safety in a professional and personal setting. Terry was known for his pranks, jokes and crazy sense of humor, but also for his memorable laugh and the way his smile could light up a room. His other passion in life was cooking, baking, grilling, with some of his favorites being his famous cheesecakes, crawfish fettuccine, baked beans or BBQ ribs. Terry's biggest accomplishments will always be his family, spending time with them made his world worth living. He was a wonderful husband, loving father, adoring grandfather, thoughtful brother and friend to all who knew him.
an17.com
Southeastern instructor appointed to Latino Commission
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University Management Instructor Aristides Baraya has been appointed to the Latino Commission by the Louisiana Speaker of the House, the Hon. Clay Schexnayder. The main objective of the commission is to identify obstacles to the effective delivery of Louisiana state government services to Latin Americans,...
an17.com
BASEBALL: Southeastern picked second in Southland preseason poll
HAMMOND, La. – Three members of the Southeastern Louisiana University baseball program earned a spot on the Southland Conference’s Preseason All-Conference Team and conference peers picked the Lions second in the preseason poll, the league office announced Friday. Dalton Aspholm, Bryce Grizzaffi and Will Kinzeler represent the Lions...
an17.com
Check presentation
Spectrum representatives joined Tangipahoa Parish leaders this week to celebrate a $7,700 donation to Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa. The money will be used to purchase specialized surveillance equipment needed by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office to help with investigations.
an17.com
WBB: Southeastern faces UIW Thursday, TAMU-CC Saturday
HAMMOND, LA. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team will face off against UIW at home Thursday at 5 p.m. in the University Center and the Corpus Christi Islanders at 1:00 Saturday afternoon. Southeastern (11-8, 6-3 Southland) and UIW (11-8, 3-6 SLC) will face off in conference...
an17.com
John Wyble announces candidacy for Louisiana State Representative District 75
Franklinton, LA — Today, Washington Parish School Board President and community advocate John Wyble announced his candidacy for Louisiana State Representative District 75. Wyble is an accomplished, nationally certified executive leader with more than 30 years of service as an advocate for education, healthcare, quality of life, and economic independence for all citizens. As a leader, strategist, and collaborator, he intends to bring his diverse experience leading complex organizations to the State Capitol and defend our rural values and communities.
an17.com
MBB: SLU dominates paint, completes season sweep of UIW
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team went to work inside, especially in the second half, and it led to the Lions pulling away from the University of the Incarnate Word late to complete the season sweep of the Cardinals with a 77-67 win Thursday night at the University Center.
an17.com
WBB: Lady Lions conquer Cardinals in massive victory
HAMMOND, LA. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team started out the weekend with a 72-50 win over UIW Thursday night in the University Center. Southeastern (12-8, 7-3 Southland) and UIW (8-12 3-7 SLC) had an evenly played matchup in Hammond as the Lady Lions would shoot 28-of-56 from the floor.
an17.com
Bogalusa man pleads guilty to violating federal gun control, controlled substances acts
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – CARLOS WALKER, age 33, a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, pled guilty on January 31, 2023 to one count of felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), one count of possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(C), and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Comments / 0