Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
4 Amazing Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North CarolinaEast Coast TravelerShelby, NC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Chick-fil-A Opened a New Restaurant in Toccoa, GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenToccoa, GA
Related
SFGate
USC 80, WASHINGTON 74
Percentages: FG .436, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Menifield 4-6, Brooks 1-1, Bey 1-4, Fuller 0-3, Kor.Johnson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bey, Brooks). Turnovers: 15 (Fuller 4, Brooks 3, Williams 3, Bey 2, Meah 2, Menifield). Steals: 7 (Bey 4, Menifield 2, Meah).
SFGate
EASTERN WASHINGTON 98, PORTLAND STATE 88
Percentages: FG .667, FT .742. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Venters 3-6, Davis 2-2, Erikstrup 1-2, Allegri 1-3, Coward 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 17 (Allegri 5, Jones 3, Venters 3, Coward 2, Davis, Erikstrup, Magnuson, Price). Steals: 4 (Venters 3, Davis). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb.
SFGate
WEBER STATE 72, IDAHO STATE 71, 2OT
Percentages: FG .474, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Koehler 3-5, Ballard 2-4, Porter 1-2, Verplancken 0-2, Cunningham 0-3, Jones 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Tew). Turnovers: 12 (Verplancken 4, Jones 2, Koehler 2, Rouzan 2, Ballard, Tew). Steals: 7 (Jones 2, Porter 2, Verplancken...
SFGate
OREGON 75, ARIZONA STATE 70
Percentages: FG .472, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Barthelemy 3-3, Richardson 3-4, Guerrier 1-1, Couisnard 0-1, Bittle 0-2, Ware 0-2, Soares 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bittle 2, Dante, Ware). Turnovers: 16 (Richardson 6, Barthelemy 3, Dante 2, Guerrier 2, Soares 2, Couisnard). Steals:...
SFGate
SAN JOSE STATE 84, WYOMING 64
Percentages: FG .423, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Maldonado 2-2, Oden 2-4, Dusell 2-7, Barnhart 1-2, Kyman 0-2, Thompson 0-2, Wenzel 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Maldonado, Oden). Turnovers: 16 (Reynolds 4, Maldonado 3, Thompson 3, Wenzel 2, Dusell, E.Anderson, Kyman, Powell). Steals: 5...
SFGate
BYU 81, PACIFIC 66
Percentages: FG .385, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (D.Williams 2-2, Odum 1-2, Ivy-Curry 1-3, Avdalovic 1-4, Boone 1-5, Beard 0-1, Blake 0-2, Martindale 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Outlaw 4, Martindale 3, Beard 2, Ivy-Curry 2, Odum 2, Avdalovic, Blake, D.Williams, Denson,...
SFGate
UTAH TECH 86, SOUTHERN UTAH 79
Percentages: FG .414, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Healy 4-7, Allen 2-2, Fausett 2-6, Jones 2-6, Barnes 1-3, Butler 1-5, Spurgin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Spurgin 2, Butler, Jones). Turnovers: 16 (Jones 6, Butler 3, Allen 2, Fausett 2, Healy 2, Spurgin). Steals:...
SFGate
NO. 18 SAINT MARY'S 78, NO. 12 GONZAGA 70, OT
Percentages: FG .490, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Hickman 2-3, Smith 1-1, Gregg 1-3, Strawther 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Sallis 2, Hickman, Timme). Turnovers: 11 (Strawther 4, Timme 4, Hickman, Sallis, Watson). Steals: 7 (Hickman 3, Bolton 2, Watson 2). Technical Fouls: None.
SFGate
Denver 128, Atlanta 108
Percentages: FG .484, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (D.Murray 3-8, Hunter 2-4, Griffin 1-3, Johnson 0-1, A.Holiday 0-2, Bogdanovic 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Okongwu 3, D.Murray 2, Bogdanovic, Collins). Turnovers: 15 (A.Holiday 3, D.Murray 3, Hunter 3, Bogdanovic 2, Capela, Forrest, Griffin, Kaminsky).
SFGate
ABILENE CHRISTIAN 87, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 71
Percentages: FG .519, FT .880. 3-Point Goals: 11-20, .550 (Simmons 4-6, Pleasant 2-2, Madden 2-3, Cameron 1-1, Jackson 1-1, Daniels 1-2, Dibba 0-2, Steele 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Simmons). Turnovers: 10 (Daniels 2, Pleasant 2, Simmons 2, Bettiol, Cameron, Dibba, Jackson). Steals: 7 (Daniels...
SFGate
SANTA CLARA 83, SAN FRANCISCO 70
Percentages: FG .438, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Stewart 4-6, Podziemski 3-7, Justice 2-6, Knapper 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bediako, Braun, Stewart, Tilly, Tongue). Turnovers: 14 (Bediako 3, Podziemski 3, Braun 2, Stewart 2, Tilly 2, Holt, Tongue). Steals: 7 (Podziemski 5, Justice,...
SFGate
Remember Us? | Campolindo Basketball Won’t Be Going Quietly
In Avenging Its First League Loss In Four Years, Campolindo Basketball Assured Rest Of NorCal That It Will Remain A Formidable Postseason Foe •. Nobody was out there saying the Campolindo basketball team was slipping. But for the first time in several seasons, the Cougars haven’t commanded the spotlight. They’ve...
Commanders' Rivera plays Pebble Beach Pro-Am, then tries to nab 49ers coach
He played the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, then drove to the Bay Area to try to poach a 49ers assistant.
Comments / 0