ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Snow Squall Warnings expire across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Snow Squall Warning for portions of Western New York as an Arctic cold front moved through Thursday night. A Snow Squall Warning was issued for portions of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties and is in effect until 11:15 p.m. They were allowed to expire.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Warming shelters opening in Buffalo ahead of cold weather

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahead of an Arctic blast at the end of this week, City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is opening warming shelters throughout the city. “We want to be sure everyone who needs a place to keep warm has somewhere to go at the end of the week. Buffalo’s daytime and early evening warming centers are one way we can help people in need cope with the forecasted weather that includes single digit temperatures. I remind everyone to use extreme caution, make good decisions, dress appropriately and check on your neighbors,” Brown said.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County and Buffalo leaders brace for frigid temperatures

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The big takeaway from the last storm — and even Buffalo Common Council members said it — was that the city and surrounding region were unprepared. While this weekend isn’t going to be nearly as intense as the Blizzard of ‘22, local leaders want to make sure that’s not the case this time around.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Lack of snow tough on snowmobilers, businesses who rely on sled traffic during winter months

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The weather has put the brakes on snowmobile season in Western New York, and that's affecting businesses that bank on snowmobile traffic this time of year. Dealerships, service shops, restaurants, and gas stations are all feeling the pinch because there aren't any riders heading to their businesses like they normally would when the trails are open and the riding is good.
ELMA, NY
2 On Your Side

Baskin holds emergency preparedness workshop for women

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been more than a month since the Christmas blizzard of 2022, but we're far from the end of winter weather. That's why Erie County Legislature chair April Baskin held an emergency preparedness workshop for women Saturday at the Delavan Grider Community Center. Anyone who attended...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Ask Elyse - extreme winter cold fast facts

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday marked the 11th day in a row with snow falling in Buffalo. But this snowy streak will be replaced by frigid temperatures by week's end, where temperatures could fall below zero for the first time in four years. Later this week an arctic front will...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced Saturday that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the February 3 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket was worth $40,804.50 and was bought at the Tops on Maple Road. TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Wendy's to replace former OTB parlor in South Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Western Regional Off Tracking Betting Corp. parlor in South Buffalo is making way for a Wendy’s restaurant. The property at 969 McKinley Parkway has been sold to the Pamela Pine Trust of 2017 121717 for $1.67 million, according to Feb. 1 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The 6,460-square-foot building had been owned by McKinley Property Holdings LLC/Birchwood Enterprises XX LLC.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Fluoride in Western New York drinking water: who doesn't have it

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's been a lot of conversation about fluoride in your drinking water across Western New York, mainly about who has it, and who doesn't. This stems from a report in The Buffalo News, revealing the City of Buffalo stopped adding fluoride to its water in 2015. This was to make an upgrade to its water system that would switch the process of adding fluoride from manual to automatic.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy