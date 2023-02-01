Read full article on original website
Snow Squall Warnings expire across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Snow Squall Warning for portions of Western New York as an Arctic cold front moved through Thursday night. A Snow Squall Warning was issued for portions of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties and is in effect until 11:15 p.m. They were allowed to expire.
Warming shelters opening in Buffalo ahead of cold weather
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahead of an Arctic blast at the end of this week, City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is opening warming shelters throughout the city. “We want to be sure everyone who needs a place to keep warm has somewhere to go at the end of the week. Buffalo’s daytime and early evening warming centers are one way we can help people in need cope with the forecasted weather that includes single digit temperatures. I remind everyone to use extreme caution, make good decisions, dress appropriately and check on your neighbors,” Brown said.
Code Blue 15 issued for City of Buffalo Saturday night and Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The coldest temperatures in years are in Buffalo and Western New York, and because of that, a Code Blue 15 has been issued for the City of Buffalo on Saturday night and Sunday during the day. The following overnight shelters will be open Saturday night:. Holy...
Amid freezing temperatures, Buffalo opens 13 public warming centers
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The cold is making community centers open their doors for warmth, so if you find yourself needing to get warm, there are 13 different shelters encouraging people to come in. "We have an outreach team that goes out every single night, and tonight will be no...
Erie County and Buffalo leaders brace for frigid temperatures
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The big takeaway from the last storm — and even Buffalo Common Council members said it — was that the city and surrounding region were unprepared. While this weekend isn’t going to be nearly as intense as the Blizzard of ‘22, local leaders want to make sure that’s not the case this time around.
14th annual Backyard Classic back at Canalside this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On one of the coldest days Western New York has seen in awhile, some braced it to show support to loves ones at the 14th annual Backyard Classic. "Good question why we're out here," Linda Wach said. "Our son is playing on one of the teams...
Lack of snow tough on snowmobilers, businesses who rely on sled traffic during winter months
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The weather has put the brakes on snowmobile season in Western New York, and that's affecting businesses that bank on snowmobile traffic this time of year. Dealerships, service shops, restaurants, and gas stations are all feeling the pinch because there aren't any riders heading to their businesses like they normally would when the trails are open and the riding is good.
Baskin holds emergency preparedness workshop for women
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been more than a month since the Christmas blizzard of 2022, but we're far from the end of winter weather. That's why Erie County Legislature chair April Baskin held an emergency preparedness workshop for women Saturday at the Delavan Grider Community Center. Anyone who attended...
Ask Elyse - extreme winter cold fast facts
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday marked the 11th day in a row with snow falling in Buffalo. But this snowy streak will be replaced by frigid temperatures by week's end, where temperatures could fall below zero for the first time in four years. Later this week an arctic front will...
City of Buffalo holding lifeguard training sessions over winter break
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking ahead to warmer temperatures, the City of Buffalo is trying to plan for the summer and staffing outdoor pools. The city and the Police Athletic League of Buffalo will offer free and paid lifeguard training sessions during the February winter break. “We need our young...
TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced Saturday that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the February 3 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket was worth $40,804.50 and was bought at the Tops on Maple Road. TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same...
Buy Black Buffalo retail vendors open for business at Broadway Market
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's Black History Month, and the Broadway Market is getting in on the celebration. Every Saturday this month you will find Buy Black Buffalo retail vendors. Nearly two dozen businesses have set up shop there. Unique items are being sold inside the Buffalo landmark. You'll find...
Celebrating 3 WNY Chocolate Shops For Valentine's Day
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For Kevin's first show in February, he planted the idea in your head to buy your Valentine’s Day sweets from your local mom and pop candy shop. If it’s a gift, don’t buy your chocolates where you buy your mayonnaise!. WGRZ checked out...
What you can expect from electric vehicles in icy temperatures
BUFFALO, N.Y. — They're fast, and new, and by 2035, they'll be the future of all-new vehicles. It's cars running off electricity. However, Kevin Knuth says he will not be buying one soon. "Not for me; I don't trust it; it's too new technology," Knuth said. "There's no infrastructure...
On Your Side: Effort made to stop illegal dumping in an East Buffalo neighborhood
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Neighbors in an East Buffalo neighborhood are frustrated that their efforts to clean up illegal dumping just don't seem to be working. They've picked it up themselves and caught people in the act, but when you drive along William Gaiter Parkway and adjacent side streets even after two years of work, it's clearly still happening.
Greenlight Networks expand with North Tonawanda internet connection
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — As the push continues for better broadband access residents in North Tonawanda will in the coming months and years have another option for an internet provider with the claim of much higher speeds. Rochester-based Greenlight Networks is expanding its Western New York footprint with a...
Wendy's to replace former OTB parlor in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former Western Regional Off Tracking Betting Corp. parlor in South Buffalo is making way for a Wendy’s restaurant. The property at 969 McKinley Parkway has been sold to the Pamela Pine Trust of 2017 121717 for $1.67 million, according to Feb. 1 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office. The 6,460-square-foot building had been owned by McKinley Property Holdings LLC/Birchwood Enterprises XX LLC.
Ikea opened a pick-up site in Buffalo. Is a retail store next?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ikea finally has extended its presence into the Buffalo area in the form of a pickup location. But more good news could be ahead. Two regional retail experts said the new site, where customers can pick up qualifying online furniture orders, might mean an Ikea retail store is on the way.
Fluoride in Western New York drinking water: who doesn't have it
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's been a lot of conversation about fluoride in your drinking water across Western New York, mainly about who has it, and who doesn't. This stems from a report in The Buffalo News, revealing the City of Buffalo stopped adding fluoride to its water in 2015. This was to make an upgrade to its water system that would switch the process of adding fluoride from manual to automatic.
Espo's brings casual cuisine to former Donut Craze site in Tonawanda
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A pandemic-born catering business has expanded into a sit-down café in Tonawanda. Espo’s held a soft opening in December, followed by a full opening Jan. 19 at 365 Somerville Ave., formerly home to Donut Craze. The venture’s roots go back to spring 2020, when...
