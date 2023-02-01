ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Idaho State Journal

Tribe taking over investigation after skull, other bones found during excavation

LEWISTON—The Nez Perce Tribe will take over the handling of human remains found Wednesday near the Memorial Bridge in North Lewiston. According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, a biological anthropologist was called to assist with the investigation and indicated the remains were human. Based on the anthropologist's findings, the remains are potentially ancestral remains. The Nez Perce Tribe will continue handling the case and decision-making on...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Lewiston Airport looks for restaurant to open at 4th and Bryden

LEWISTON - The Lewiston Nez Perce County Airport (LWS) is inviting business owners to submit a proposal for one or more of the following business opportunities. The first opportunity is for a hotel, restaurant or drive through coffee shop for the corner of Bryden and 4th Street. This location was formerly Hathaway Park but now is an empty lot directly in front of the airport on Bryden Avenue. The airport is marketing the lot as "one of the best locations available" in town, with over 17,000 cars passing by each day.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

BREAKING: Avista Outage Affecting More Than 1,000 Lewiston Customers

LEWISTON, ID – UPDATE: Power has been restored. Avista Utilities is reporting an outage affecting more than a thousand customers in Lewiston as of 5:58 a.m. “We are identifying and scheduling resources to restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” the company says on its website. There are reports of downed power lines.
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY

Woman dies inside detention center in Lewiston, ISP investigating

LEWISTON, Idaho -- A woman was pronounced dead inside a Lewiston detention center after she was found unconscious, and paramedics were unable to save her. At around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, inmates at the Adult Detention Center in Lewiston notified detention deputies of an unconscious person inside the building.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher Issues Statement Following Death of Inmate at Nez Perce County Jail

LEWISTON, ID - Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher has issued a statement following the death of an inmate at the Nez Perce County Jail Friday morning. Detention Deputies were notified by inmates in general population of an unconscious inmate at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. Detention Deputies rushed to the housing area where they performed life-saving measures on 38-year-old Chelsea L. Rohrback-Skinner, of Lewiston. Lewiston paramedics were also summoned to the jail and attempted to revive her, but she would be pronounced deceased. Next of kin have been notified.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
koze.com

BREAKING: Woman Arrested For Attempted Murder at Lewiston Care Facility

LEWISTON, ID – A 54-year-old Las Vegas woman who allegedly attempted to kill her father at a Lewiston care facility this morning was taken into custody shortly after an Attempt-to-Locate was issued to regional law enforcement agencies. According to officials, Sandra McCarty was last seen leaving the Idaho State Veteran’s Home in the 800 block of 21st Avenue at around 8:15 a.m.
LEWISTON, ID
thepointpress.org

Devastation Hits the University of Idaho

Imagine any parent waking up to find out their daughter and her best friend were murdered. It’s a shock for any loving and caring parent. What’s more shocking, is that the killer was a student with a criminology doctorate themselves. In November, at the University of Idaho, two best friends and a couple were killed in an off-campus home. The story captivated the media’s attention, but what the news organizations did not consider, is that the parents of the victims were going through the worst day of their lives.
MOSCOW, ID
hhsknightlynews.com

The Mystery of the Idaho College Murders Revealed

November 13th, 2022, marked the tragic death of four college students attending the University of Idaho. They were brutally murdered in their rental home in Moscow, ID, around 4:30 am with what has been revealed as a large knife. The case has been unfolding for months, and just recently, police have finally grasped a suspect. Bryan Kohberger, a criminology PhD student attending Washington State University, which is only ten miles from Moscow, was arrested on December 30th for the quadruple homicide of Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. The exact account of the night of November 12th, according to security cameras and surviving roommates, went as follows: Chapin and Kernodle, who were lifelong friends, attended the Corner Club bar in Moscow; Mogen and Goncalves, who were dating, ate at the Sigma Chi House. The four friends arrived back at the rental home around 1am and Kernodle ordered DoorDash around 4am. Shortly after the DoorDash order, a surviving roomate claimed to have heard someone in the house, which was followed by the murders. That roommate locked herself in her room and called 911.
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents

MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense attorney previously represented at least two more of his alleged murder victims' parents. FOX News reports that Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender, has represented the families of at least two of Kohberger's alleged victims in the Nov. 13 home invasion ambush attack that killed four University of Idaho students.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

WSU Veterinarians Find Young Hawk New Parents

PULLMAN - A Swainson’s hawk found this past summer outside of an Idaho bar is likely now more than 6,000 miles south enjoying the Argentine sun thanks to Washington State University and a pair of adult hawks that called Pullman home. The young hawk was discovered in the early...
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

44-year-old Potlatch Man Sent to Prison for Raping an Underage Girl and Video Voyeurism

IDAHO - The 44-year-old Potlatch man convicted of raping an underage girl and video voyeurism has been sent to prison. Micah DeMoss was sentenced to between 3 and 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case which means he will review the sentence at a later date. DeMoss pleaded guilty to the counts in November.
POTLATCH, ID

