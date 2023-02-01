Read full article on original website
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Tribe taking over investigation after skull, other bones found during excavation
LEWISTON—The Nez Perce Tribe will take over the handling of human remains found Wednesday near the Memorial Bridge in North Lewiston. According to a news release from the Lewiston Police Department, a biological anthropologist was called to assist with the investigation and indicated the remains were human. Based on the anthropologist's findings, the remains are potentially ancestral remains. The Nez Perce Tribe will continue handling the case and decision-making on...
Lewiston Airport looks for restaurant to open at 4th and Bryden
LEWISTON - The Lewiston Nez Perce County Airport (LWS) is inviting business owners to submit a proposal for one or more of the following business opportunities. The first opportunity is for a hotel, restaurant or drive through coffee shop for the corner of Bryden and 4th Street. This location was formerly Hathaway Park but now is an empty lot directly in front of the airport on Bryden Avenue. The airport is marketing the lot as "one of the best locations available" in town, with over 17,000 cars passing by each day.
koze.com
BREAKING: Avista Outage Affecting More Than 1,000 Lewiston Customers
LEWISTON, ID – UPDATE: Power has been restored. Avista Utilities is reporting an outage affecting more than a thousand customers in Lewiston as of 5:58 a.m. “We are identifying and scheduling resources to restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” the company says on its website. There are reports of downed power lines.
KXLY
Woman dies inside detention center in Lewiston, ISP investigating
LEWISTON, Idaho -- A woman was pronounced dead inside a Lewiston detention center after she was found unconscious, and paramedics were unable to save her. At around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, inmates at the Adult Detention Center in Lewiston notified detention deputies of an unconscious person inside the building.
Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher Issues Statement Following Death of Inmate at Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON, ID - Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher has issued a statement following the death of an inmate at the Nez Perce County Jail Friday morning. Detention Deputies were notified by inmates in general population of an unconscious inmate at approximately 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. Detention Deputies rushed to the housing area where they performed life-saving measures on 38-year-old Chelsea L. Rohrback-Skinner, of Lewiston. Lewiston paramedics were also summoned to the jail and attempted to revive her, but she would be pronounced deceased. Next of kin have been notified.
B's Bakery Storefront Grand Opening on Main Street in Lewiston set for Saturday
LEWISTON, ID - B's Bakery, a popular local baking business owned and operated by Brittin Sager, will host its storefront Grand Opening this Saturday, February 4, 2023 on Main Street in downtown Lewiston. The Grand Opening will be held from 9:00a.m. - 3:00 p.m. In operation since 2019, B's bakery...
Multiple people hospitalized after wreck on U.S. 95 North of Potlatch
POTLATCH - On January 29, 2023, at approximately 3:43 p.m., Idaho State Police responded to a two-vehicle, injury crash, southbound on US 95 near milepost 371, near the Latah and Benewah County line. A silver, 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound, in the left lane, on US 95 near milepost...
Tri-City Herald
What do cellphone records say about Bryan Kohberger’s location? Expert explains
Idaho authorities have alleged that Bryan Kohberger’s cellphone records showed he was in the Moscow area less than an hour after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus house — and that he visited the “coverage area” of the home 12 times before the homicides.
nwpb.org
‘The Florida of the Northwest’: Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is one of the region’s oldest population centers
It might not be balmy or strewn with palm trees, but there is one thing the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley has in common with Florida: Seniors account for roughly 20% of its residents. According to a census analysis by Interlink Inc., a Clarkston nonprofit organization, the valley is the oldest population center...
koze.com
BREAKING: Woman Arrested For Attempted Murder at Lewiston Care Facility
LEWISTON, ID – A 54-year-old Las Vegas woman who allegedly attempted to kill her father at a Lewiston care facility this morning was taken into custody shortly after an Attempt-to-Locate was issued to regional law enforcement agencies. According to officials, Sandra McCarty was last seen leaving the Idaho State Veteran’s Home in the 800 block of 21st Avenue at around 8:15 a.m.
thepointpress.org
Devastation Hits the University of Idaho
Imagine any parent waking up to find out their daughter and her best friend were murdered. It’s a shock for any loving and caring parent. What’s more shocking, is that the killer was a student with a criminology doctorate themselves. In November, at the University of Idaho, two best friends and a couple were killed in an off-campus home. The story captivated the media’s attention, but what the news organizations did not consider, is that the parents of the victims were going through the worst day of their lives.
Kamiah Man Arrested for Attempted Strangulation Following Physical Altercation
KAMIAH - A 56-year-old Kamiah man was arrested for attempted strangulation, a felony, following a physical altercation Tuesday night, according to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office. Deputies with the ICSO were dispatched to the Pine Ridge subdivision near Kamiah on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 for reports...
Candlelight vigil for 31 year old, lost to suicide, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, January 31, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.
LEWISTON - A candlelight vigil is being held to honor Nick Mazur, a 31 year old, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, that died by suicide in Everett, Washington, January 24, 2023. The family encourages those who knew him, as well as those who have lost a...
hhsknightlynews.com
The Mystery of the Idaho College Murders Revealed
November 13th, 2022, marked the tragic death of four college students attending the University of Idaho. They were brutally murdered in their rental home in Moscow, ID, around 4:30 am with what has been revealed as a large knife. The case has been unfolding for months, and just recently, police have finally grasped a suspect. Bryan Kohberger, a criminology PhD student attending Washington State University, which is only ten miles from Moscow, was arrested on December 30th for the quadruple homicide of Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. The exact account of the night of November 12th, according to security cameras and surviving roommates, went as follows: Chapin and Kernodle, who were lifelong friends, attended the Corner Club bar in Moscow; Mogen and Goncalves, who were dating, ate at the Sigma Chi House. The four friends arrived back at the rental home around 1am and Kernodle ordered DoorDash around 4am. Shortly after the DoorDash order, a surviving roomate claimed to have heard someone in the house, which was followed by the murders. That roommate locked herself in her room and called 911.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense attorney previously represented at least two more of his alleged murder victims' parents. FOX News reports that Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender, has represented the families of at least two of Kohberger's alleged victims in the Nov. 13 home invasion ambush attack that killed four University of Idaho students.
WSU Fraternity Member Found Dead Miles From Idaho Quadruple Murder Site
A WSU fraternity member was recently found dead just miles away from the site of the quadruple murders near the University of Idaho campus.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger defense receives hundreds of documents from prosecutors
Latah County prosecutors turned over hundreds of pages of documents to Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's defense this week, court records show.
WSU Veterinarians Find Young Hawk New Parents
PULLMAN - A Swainson’s hawk found this past summer outside of an Idaho bar is likely now more than 6,000 miles south enjoying the Argentine sun thanks to Washington State University and a pair of adult hawks that called Pullman home. The young hawk was discovered in the early...
44-year-old Potlatch Man Sent to Prison for Raping an Underage Girl and Video Voyeurism
IDAHO - The 44-year-old Potlatch man convicted of raping an underage girl and video voyeurism has been sent to prison. Micah DeMoss was sentenced to between 3 and 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case which means he will review the sentence at a later date. DeMoss pleaded guilty to the counts in November.
