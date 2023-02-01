Read full article on original website
NEW MEXICO STATE 82, SEATTLE 75
Percentages: FG .366, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 11-37, .297 (Tyson 4-12, Grigsby 3-12, Schumacher 2-4, Chatfield 1-2, Dawson 1-3, Williamson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Williamson 2, Chatfield). Turnovers: 9 (Schumacher 3, Grigsby 2, Tyson 2, Chatfield, Levis). Steals: 3 (Grigsby, Schumacher, Tyson). Technical Fouls:...
WEBER STATE 72, IDAHO STATE 71, 2OT
Percentages: FG .474, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Koehler 3-5, Ballard 2-4, Porter 1-2, Verplancken 0-2, Cunningham 0-3, Jones 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Tew). Turnovers: 12 (Verplancken 4, Jones 2, Koehler 2, Rouzan 2, Ballard, Tew). Steals: 7 (Jones 2, Porter 2, Verplancken...
EASTERN WASHINGTON 98, PORTLAND STATE 88
Percentages: FG .667, FT .742. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Venters 3-6, Davis 2-2, Erikstrup 1-2, Allegri 1-3, Coward 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 17 (Allegri 5, Jones 3, Venters 3, Coward 2, Davis, Erikstrup, Magnuson, Price). Steals: 4 (Venters 3, Davis). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb.
SAN DIEGO 87, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 79
Percentages: FG .477, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Shelton 3-6, Anderson 2-6, Stephens 1-1, Leaupepe 1-2, Merkviladze 1-2, Ahrens 1-6, Lewis 0-1, Marble 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Graham 2, Ahrens). Turnovers: 11 (Shelton 3, Ahrens 2, Anderson 2, Merkviladze 2, Graham, Leaupepe). Steals:...
OREGON 75, ARIZONA STATE 70
Percentages: FG .472, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 7-16, .438 (Barthelemy 3-3, Richardson 3-4, Guerrier 1-1, Couisnard 0-1, Bittle 0-2, Ware 0-2, Soares 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bittle 2, Dante, Ware). Turnovers: 16 (Richardson 6, Barthelemy 3, Dante 2, Guerrier 2, Soares 2, Couisnard). Steals:...
MONTANA 67, NORTHERN ARIZONA 66
Percentages: FG .484, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Fort 1-2, Mains 1-2, Lloyd 1-3, Fuller 0-1, McLaughlin 0-2, Wistrcill 0-2, Cone 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Wistrcill). Turnovers: 9 (Towt 4, Cone 2, Fuller 2, Mains). Steals: 3 (Cone, Fort, Lloyd). Technical Fouls: None.
SANTA CLARA 83, SAN FRANCISCO 70
Percentages: FG .438, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Stewart 4-6, Podziemski 3-7, Justice 2-6, Knapper 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bediako, Braun, Stewart, Tilly, Tongue). Turnovers: 14 (Bediako 3, Podziemski 3, Braun 2, Stewart 2, Tilly 2, Holt, Tongue). Steals: 7 (Podziemski 5, Justice,...
SAN JOSE STATE 84, WYOMING 64
Percentages: FG .423, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Maldonado 2-2, Oden 2-4, Dusell 2-7, Barnhart 1-2, Kyman 0-2, Thompson 0-2, Wenzel 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Maldonado, Oden). Turnovers: 16 (Reynolds 4, Maldonado 3, Thompson 3, Wenzel 2, Dusell, E.Anderson, Kyman, Powell). Steals: 5...
UTAH TECH 86, SOUTHERN UTAH 79
Percentages: FG .414, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Healy 4-7, Allen 2-2, Fausett 2-6, Jones 2-6, Barnes 1-3, Butler 1-5, Spurgin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Spurgin 2, Butler, Jones). Turnovers: 16 (Jones 6, Butler 3, Allen 2, Fausett 2, Healy 2, Spurgin). Steals:...
BYU 81, PACIFIC 66
Percentages: FG .385, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (D.Williams 2-2, Odum 1-2, Ivy-Curry 1-3, Avdalovic 1-4, Boone 1-5, Beard 0-1, Blake 0-2, Martindale 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Outlaw 4, Martindale 3, Beard 2, Ivy-Curry 2, Odum 2, Avdalovic, Blake, D.Williams, Denson,...
USC 80, WASHINGTON 74
Percentages: FG .436, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Menifield 4-6, Brooks 1-1, Bey 1-4, Fuller 0-3, Kor.Johnson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bey, Brooks). Turnovers: 15 (Fuller 4, Brooks 3, Williams 3, Bey 2, Meah 2, Menifield). Steals: 7 (Bey 4, Menifield 2, Meah).
Denver 128, Atlanta 108
Percentages: FG .484, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (D.Murray 3-8, Hunter 2-4, Griffin 1-3, Johnson 0-1, A.Holiday 0-2, Bogdanovic 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Okongwu 3, D.Murray 2, Bogdanovic, Collins). Turnovers: 15 (A.Holiday 3, D.Murray 3, Hunter 3, Bogdanovic 2, Capela, Forrest, Griffin, Kaminsky).
