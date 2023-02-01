Read full article on original website
Murder suspect released before trial, Albuquerque police search for two more suspects
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen accused in a 2022 Halloween party was released from custody on an ankle monitor Wednesday. 17-year-old Isaiah Cruz was one of three suspects accused in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy on October 30, 2022 at a southwest Albuquerque Halloween party. Gustavo Guerrero and Omar Castillo, both 17-years-old are […]
Relative of woman connected to Victoria Marten’s death arrested in FBI drug raid
Crystal Kelley is no stranger to the limelight, starring in the A&E documentary 'Behind Bars' from prison in Springer, New Mexico, seven years ago.
VIDEO: Driver rams into San Juan County Deputy cruiser, shot fired
The deputy involved is on leave as the investigation continues.
Albuquerque man accused of shooting at police, stealing bait car arrested
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 26-year-old Albuquerque man with 14 outstanding warrants is now in police custody, accused of stealing a police bait car and shooting at officers. Christian Wood was arrested by APD Thursday afternoon at a home on Delamar Avenue NE, near Carlisle and Comanche. Wood is the first of APD’s 25 suspects with […]
Man who shot and killed driver at Big-I in 2019 convicted
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Donald Duquette, the man who shot and killed a driver at the Big -I in Albuquerque has been convicted by a jury. In 2019, Duquette turned himself in and admitted to shooting and killing Jose Diaz in a truck on an I-40 flyover. Duquette had told officers he had smoked meth and […]
Albuquerque Police identifies road rage suspect in red sweatsuit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police has identified a teenager in a distinct red sweatsuit, now accused in a road rage case near the University of New Mexico campus last week. Featured on a wanted poster published Friday morning, APD says 18-year-old Andres Lorenzo Martinez is wanted on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly […]
1 injured in shooting, Albuquerque Police say
Limited details were given about the incident.
Shooting in NW Albuquerque sends one to hospital
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A shooting occurred today near Coors Boulevard NW and Hanover Road NW, a news release from the Albuquerque Police Department confirmed. One person was transported to a hospital as a result. KOAT was at the scene soon after the shooting. When more information becomes available, KOAT...
Two juveniles injured after South Valley ATV crash
Two juveniles suffered head injuries, after an all terrain vehicle collided with a pickup truck, Saturday in southwest Albuquerque. A spokesperson for the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says the ATV was occupied by a 16 year-old and a 12 year-old, when the crash occurred near the intersection of Isleta Blvd. SW and Clinton Blvd. SW.
Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office arrests Ponderosa resident on murder charges
Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office reported Jan. 31 that a Ponderosa resident has been arrested on murder charges. According to Chief Deputy Allen Mills, deputies responded to a 911 call around noon Jan. 30 by a property owner in Ponderosa, which is 50 minutes from Rio Rancho. The property owner...
KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly dog attack, FBI raids, Beautiful weather, Concerned parents, New programs
Friday’s Top Stories Friday’s Five Facts [1] 1 dead after dog attack in Tucumcari – State police are investigating a fatal dog pack attack in Tucumcari. Investigators say 64-year-old Stanley Hartt was walking along 11th Street near Gamble around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday when five dogs attacked him. Quay County Sheriff’s deputies euthanized one of the dogs […]
FBI to unseal warrant detailing operation on gangs, drugs and weapons
SOUTH VALLEY, N.M. — A neighborhood in the South Valley was woken up early Thursday morning by the FBI. The agency was conducting a search warrant on a property near Coors Boulevard Southwest and Arenal Road Southwest. Agents along with several other law enforcement departments were seen checking cars.
Teen accused in deadly party shooting in ABQ to stay behind bars
An attorney said there's no evidence Jesse Parra fired shots.
Man accused in 2020 Albuquerque murder turns down plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alex Vallejos, accused in a 2020 Albuquerque murder was expected to take a plea deal Wednesday. Instead, he ended up turning the deal down. In March 2020, police say Vallejos and a group of people went to a home near Central and Coal, planning to rob the place. Witnesses told police gunfire broke […]
Man accused of leading attacks on New Mexico elected leaders pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Solomon Pena, the man accused of leading attacks on a number of elected officials’ homes pleaded not guilty in court Friday. Investigators say over the span of two months Pena hired men to shoot at the homes of two Bernalillo County Commissioners and two house lawmakers. Monday, Pena was indicted on 14 […]
Motorcyclist dies after Albuquerque crash, police say
APD's Motors Unit is taking over the investigation.
Arrest made in Ponderosa school teacher murder
SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County deputies have arrested a man for shooting and killing a Jemez Valley school teacher. Deputies responded to a 911 call in Ponderosa about a broken window and a dead man inside a rental home. They found the body of 59-year-old Joseph William Keleher – a social studies teacher at […]
Man accused of murder in Albuquerque arrested in California
Transport officer sentenced to 2 years for violating prisoner rights
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The former prisoner transport officer that violated prison rights will spend two years in prison. Anthony Buntyn, 55, was the supervisor of a transport that stopped in New Mexico back in March 2017. He was accused of keeping prisoners in small cages with the heat intentionally turned up and denied water and […]
Law Enforcement Calls Body Camera Equipment “Trash”
02.03.23 – This week on New Mexico in Focus, Gene Grant and the Line Opinion Panel react to updates from two of New Mexico’s police forces, including claims from the Bernalillo County Sheriff that their current body camera systems “are trash.”. Host: Gene Grant. The Line Opinion...
