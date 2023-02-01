ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Donald Duquette, the man who shot and killed a driver at the Big -I in Albuquerque has been convicted by a jury. In 2019, Duquette turned himself in and admitted to shooting and killing Jose Diaz in a truck on an I-40 flyover. Duquette had told officers he had smoked meth and […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO