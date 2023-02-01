ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe County, NM

KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police identifies road rage suspect in red sweatsuit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police has identified a teenager in a distinct red sweatsuit, now accused in a road rage case near the University of New Mexico campus last week. Featured on a wanted poster published Friday morning, APD says 18-year-old Andres Lorenzo Martinez is wanted on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Shooting in NW Albuquerque sends one to hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A shooting occurred today near Coors Boulevard NW and Hanover Road NW, a news release from the Albuquerque Police Department confirmed. One person was transported to a hospital as a result. KOAT was at the scene soon after the shooting. When more information becomes available, KOAT...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Two juveniles injured after South Valley ATV crash

Two juveniles suffered head injuries, after an all terrain vehicle collided with a pickup truck, Saturday in southwest Albuquerque. A spokesperson for the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says the ATV was occupied by a 16 year-old and a 12 year-old, when the crash occurred near the intersection of Isleta Blvd. SW and Clinton Blvd. SW.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly dog attack, FBI raids, Beautiful weather, Concerned parents, New programs

Friday’s Top Stories Friday’s Five Facts [1] 1 dead after dog attack in Tucumcari – State police are investigating a fatal dog pack attack in Tucumcari. Investigators say 64-year-old Stanley Hartt was walking along 11th Street near Gamble around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday when five dogs attacked him. Quay County Sheriff’s deputies euthanized one of the dogs […]
TUCUMCARI, NM
KOAT 7

FBI to unseal warrant detailing operation on gangs, drugs and weapons

SOUTH VALLEY, N.M. — A neighborhood in the South Valley was woken up early Thursday morning by the FBI. The agency was conducting a search warrant on a property near Coors Boulevard Southwest and Arenal Road Southwest. Agents along with several other law enforcement departments were seen checking cars.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused in 2020 Albuquerque murder turns down plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alex Vallejos, accused in a 2020 Albuquerque murder was expected to take a plea deal Wednesday. Instead, he ended up turning the deal down. In March 2020, police say Vallejos and a group of people went to a home near Central and Coal, planning to rob the place. Witnesses told police gunfire broke […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Arrest made in Ponderosa school teacher murder

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandoval County deputies have arrested a man for shooting and killing a Jemez Valley school teacher. Deputies responded to a 911 call in Ponderosa about a broken window and a dead man inside a rental home. They found the body of 59-year-old Joseph William Keleher – a social studies teacher at […]
PONDEROSA, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of murder in Albuquerque arrested in California

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicopbs.org

Law Enforcement Calls Body Camera Equipment “Trash”

02.03.23 – This week on New Mexico in Focus, Gene Grant and the Line Opinion Panel react to updates from two of New Mexico’s police forces, including claims from the Bernalillo County Sheriff that their current body camera systems “are trash.”. Host: Gene Grant. The Line Opinion...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM

