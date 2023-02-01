Rose Marie Powell entered peacefully into eternal rest at the family home, surrounded by love on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the age of 71. Rose was the third of eight children born to Gene Powell, Jr. and Mercedes Crockett Powell on September 2, 1951. Rose graduated in 1969 from Pine View High School in Covington, Louisiana. She was a graduate of Southern University at New Orleans, Louisiana in 1974 with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting. She began her employment with Texaco, Incorporated in January, 1975 as an accountant and was later promoted to financial analyst. Rose's final few years of her career were with Chevron Oil which acquired Texaco Incorporated before her retirement in 2002 after 27 years of dedicated service. Rose accepted Christ at an early age at Doughty Chapel A.M.E. Church in Covington, Louisiana under the leadership of Rev. Peter S. Atkins. Upon relocation to New Orleans, she became a member of St. Matthews Chapel Baptist Church and was baptized by Rev. James E. Landrum. Years later, she became a member of Beacon Light Baptist Church. Rose was always a part of the choir. She loved to worship and sing praises to God. Rose joined Franklin Avenue Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Fred Luter, Jr. and became a member of the choir. She participated and enjoyed Sunday School and Bible Study lessons with sisters and brothers in Christ. Rose was a willing, dedicated and faithful servant for the Lord until her health began to fail. Rose leaves to cherish her memories: her brothers, Barry Powell and Alton Powell; her sisters, Brenda Powell, Paula Powell and Benita Powell; two godchildren, Nicole Jones and Sidney Frimpong; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and devoted friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene E. Powell, Jr. and Mercedes Crockett Powell, her brothers, Rev. Gene E. Powell, III, and Wiley Powell, Sr.

COVINGTON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO