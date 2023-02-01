A Comprehensive Guide to Madonna’s Family: Meet Her 6 Children

Like a mama! While Madonna is best known for being the Queen of Pop, she considers motherhood to be one of her greatest achievements.

“It’s possible to be an entertainer and a good mother!” the “Hung Up” songstress captioned a throwback photo of her kids in January 2016. “Too bad we don’t live in a society where many encourage strong independent single working moms! The next great frontier!”

Madonna became a first-time mother in October 1996 when she welcomed daughter Lourdes Leon with her then-partner, Carlos Leon . The Evita actress and the fitness trainer split the following year.

In 1998, the “Material Girl” performer started dating Guy Ritchie . Two years later, the pair welcomed son Rocco in August 2000, tying the knot the day after their little one’s christening in December 2000.

During her marriage to Ritchie, Madonna founded her charity, Raising Malawi, which supports orphans in the African country with educational and medical resources. While on a humanitarian trip to Malawi in October 2006, she and the director decided to adopt son David Banda, who was 13 months old at the time. However, Madonna and Ritchie had to wait two more years for the Malawi High Court to approve the adoption. David Banda was 3 when the Grammy winner and the Sherlock Holmes director officially became his parents.

In October 2008, the “Like A Prayer” singer and Ritchie split, citing “irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup. After settling their divorce in December 2008, Madonna went on to adopt Mercy, who was also born in Malawi, in 2009.

Madonna completed her brood when she adopted her twin daughters , Stella and Estere, in 2017.

The Michigan native reflected on being the mother of extremely gifted children in an interview with Vogue Italia in July 2018. Prior to the sit-down, Madonna and her family relocated to Lisbon Portugal, in 2017 to support David’s soccer passions at the time.

“What’s amazing is how resilient they are and how they embraced all things, especially music, dance, soccer and sports — things that connect them to other people makes adaptation easier,” she explained to the Italian magazine. “They learned to speak Portuguese through doing all those things with people, not by sitting in a classroom and learning in a didactic way, like writing on a chalkboard. Instead, it’s fun, it’s interactive.”

In November 2022, the A League of Their Own actress shared a photo of herself and all six of her children celebrating Thanksgiving .

“What I’m thankful for…………. 💛,” she captioned a series of holiday photos. In one snap, the Grammy winner posed with all her children.

