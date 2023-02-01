Heading into the 2023 camp, the Rangers nation is going gaga while showing no poker face about the club’s starting pitching. Questions reign in with the excitement of Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, along with new skipper Bruce Bochy. However, one overlooked aspect is the hot corner at third base, Josh Jung. Jung played in twenty-six games and had 102 plate appearances in the season’s final month, getting back from shoulder surgery. While the .204 average, .654 OPS, and thirty-nine strikeouts are not the month he wanted, the goal of 2022 was getting to play baseball. “I wasn’t fully healthy,” Jung said. “I was doing everything I could just to come back and play baseball [and] I got the opportunity to get my feet wet. I got to give myself grace there within it, but it was a struggle.” Josh said he took the start of the off-season to digest all that occurred and take the positives out of it. “I wouldn’t change it because I got to play baseball last year.” His teammate, Sam Huff, even discussed watching Josh’s debut as a highlight of the season for Huff.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO