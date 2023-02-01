Read full article on original website
Related
2022 AL batting champ Luis Arraez wins arbitration hearing after trade to Marlins
Newly acquired infielder Luis Arraez won an arbitration hearing against the Marlins, reports Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The MVP Sports Group client will be paid $6.1M rather than the $5M figure originally submitted by his now-former team, the Twins. Miami acquired Arraez, 25, in the trade that sent right-hander Pablo...
Yardbarker
The 24 best players in New York Mets history
The best stat to determine a player's worth is WAR--wins above replacement--an analytical metric that was not available until relatively recently. The formula for WAR differs for position players and pitchers, and I'll lay it out in layman's terms. WAR uses every aspect of the game-- batting, baserunning, and fielding, factors in position and ballpark and determines how many wins better than a league average player an individual player might be. Using WAR to help us rank them, let's look at the top 24 players in the history of the New York Mets.
Red Sox Reportedly Swing Trade For Right-Hander To Bolster Pitching Depth
The Boston Red Sox traded Franklin German in exchange for Theo Denlinger from the Chicago White Sox.
White Sox acquire Red Sox minor league pitcher of the year
The White Sox acquired right-hander Franklin German from the Red Sox in exchange for righty Theo Denlinger. Both teams announced the trade, and the White Sox also announced that right-hander Jason Bilous was designated for assignment to create roster space. Boston designated German for assignment earlier this week in a...
Pirates, Bryan Reynolds reportedly $50M off in contract talks
Perhaps the biggest offseason storyline in Pittsburgh has been the saga involving center fielder Bryan Reynolds. The All-Star outfielder requested a trade after extension talks between his camp and the Bucs fizzled out in December. Reports suggested the Pirates had offered more than the $70M they guaranteed Ke’Bryan Hayes but the specific numbers under discussion had been unclear.
Twins reportedly reverse course on trade stance on Max Kepler
Max Kepler has been one of the game’s more frequently mentioned trade candidates over the past month or so. The signing of Joey Gallo added another left-handed bat to a Twins outfield that was already very deep in that regard. Kepler, as the oldest and most expensive of Minnesota’s in-house lefty outfielders, seemed the likeliest player to move if the front office wanted to deal from that surplus to address anywhere else on the roster.
One-time All-Star 1B hosting workout amid extended stay on free-agent market
Free-agent first baseman Miguel Sano will host a showcase for interested clubs next Tuesday, repots Darren Wolfson of SKOR North. That marks the first update on the 6-foot-4 slugger since the Twins bought him out at the beginning of the offseason. Sano is searching for a new team after 12...
Yardbarker
Mets could get tremendous value out of Daniel Vogelbach in 2023
When the Mets acquired Daniel Vogelbach at last year’s trade deadline, it was seen as a very solid move across the league. Vogey is one of the premier left-handed bats in baseball, and though his splits show that he’s a platoon bat, boy, is he the ultimate righty masher. The Mets chose to exercise his $1.5 million team option for this season, and he should certainly see his fair share of plate appearances.
Mets top pitching prospect to miss 2023 season after another major injury
Matt Allan’s wretched run of injuries has continued, with the Mets announcing their pitching prospect underwent UCL revision surgery last month. The recovery typically has a similar timeframe to Tommy John surgery, which Allan was just recovering from, meaning he’ll likely miss the entire 2023 campaign and possibly some of the 2024 season as well.
Astros Reportedly Take Chance On Hard-Throwing Former Red Sox Prospect
The Astros are making moves left and right
Yardbarker
Jung and Hungry: How Josh Jung is ready for the 2023 Rangers Season
Heading into the 2023 camp, the Rangers nation is going gaga while showing no poker face about the club’s starting pitching. Questions reign in with the excitement of Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, along with new skipper Bruce Bochy. However, one overlooked aspect is the hot corner at third base, Josh Jung. Jung played in twenty-six games and had 102 plate appearances in the season’s final month, getting back from shoulder surgery. While the .204 average, .654 OPS, and thirty-nine strikeouts are not the month he wanted, the goal of 2022 was getting to play baseball. “I wasn’t fully healthy,” Jung said. “I was doing everything I could just to come back and play baseball [and] I got the opportunity to get my feet wet. I got to give myself grace there within it, but it was a struggle.” Josh said he took the start of the off-season to digest all that occurred and take the positives out of it. “I wouldn’t change it because I got to play baseball last year.” His teammate, Sam Huff, even discussed watching Josh’s debut as a highlight of the season for Huff.
Angels have shown interest in Elvis Andrus, Michael Wacha, Gary Sanchez
The Angels didn’t make any earth-shattering moves this offseason but have nonetheless been busy adding complementary pieces to their squad. They’ve signed utility player Brandon Drury, left-hander Tyler Anderson, righty Carlos Estévez and outfielder Brett Phillips, in addition to trading for infielder Gio Urshela and outfielder Hunter Renfroe. With just over a week until Spring Training, it seems they are still not done, with Jon Heyman of The New York Post reporting they’ve been in touch on Elvis Andrus, Michael Wacha, Gary Sánchez, Andrew Chafin and Zack Britton.
Yardbarker
Rangers 2023 Batting Order Ranked
Where does the Texas Rangers projected batting lineup rank among the rest of Major League Baseball? ESPN.com recently set out to find out. ESPN.com ranked each of the projected batting lineups for each of the 30 teams heading into Spring Training. The Rangers came in right in the middle, ranked No. 16 overall.
Dodgers sign infielder Miguel Rojas to contract extension
The Dodgers and infielder Miguel Rojas have agreed to a contract extension that will keep Rojas in Los Angeles through at least the 2024 season, according to Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase (Twitter link and link to the Spanish-langugage full story). Rojas was already set to earn $5M in 2023,...
Yardbarker
5 ways Pedro Grifol can manage the White Sox better than Tony La Russa
At the time of the Tony La Russa hiring, the main rationale for bringing on the then-76-year-old was his championship track record as a head coach. Many said that his prowess in managing games would more than make up for any clubhouse rifts stemming from the age gap between La Russa and his players.
Yardbarker
One factor holding the Yankees back from signing Jurickson Profar
If the Yankees could sign outfielder Jurickson Profar, it would’ve already been done, but there’s one big factor holding them back ahead of spring training. With Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera expected to compete in a position battle for the starting left field job, the Yankees are taking an enormous risk that one of the two will rise to the occasion, but neither performed well offensively in 2022.
Cubs Sign Mark Leiter Jr. To Minor League Deal
The Cubs have signed right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. to a minor league deal, reports Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. Leiter will be in major league camp competing for a spot on the roster. Leiter, 32 in March, is coming off a strong campaign where he served as an optional depth...
Reds sign former first-round pick Nick Plummer
The Reds have signed Nick Plummer and Nick Martini to minor league deals, according to the team’s MLB.com transactions page. Neither player was on the Reds’ initial list of non-roster players at Spring Training, though it is possible either player has received an invite to Cincinnati’s big league spring camp.
Yardbarker
Rangers Farm System Ranked High
Just how good is the Texas Rangers farm system? The Athletic recently ranked the minor league systems of all 30 Major League franchises. The Rangers system was ranked No. 7 overall. Per The Athletic:. A vastly improved system in the past year or two. The Rangers have gotten healthy, seen...
Twins Re-Sign Aaron Sanchez To Minor League Deal
The Twins are bringing back veteran right-hander Aaron Sanchez, re-signing him to a minor league deal, according to his MLB transaction log. Sanchez joined the Twins in June last year after an unsuccessful stint with the Nationals. He was a solid option in Minnesota, working to a 4.71 ERA over 28 2/3 innings (three starts, five relief appearances). While it was a small sample size, he did lift his strikeout rate back above 20% for the first time since 2016. Prior to that, he’d made seven starts for Washington in 2022, working to an 8.33 ERA with a meager 11.4% punch-out rate.
MLB Trade Rumors
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
Comments / 0