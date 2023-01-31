Read full article on original website
Related
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
Local leaders were shocked at the news of Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith’s shoplifting arrest. Keith has drawn praise for his work for north Huntsville from across the political spectrum. With a Master’s Degree from UMass on his resume it’s widely known that the Councilman could make big dollars in corporate life yet chose public service. That’s why most local observers are withholding judgement until all the facts are in so stay tuned.
256today.com
Huntsville City Councilman arrested for shoplifting
Devyn Keith, a Huntsville City Councilman, was arrested and charged with shoplifting Thursday. Madison County jail records show that Keith, 34, was booked just after 3 p.m. on fourth degree theft of property. The event happened at a Walmart on University Drive in Huntsville close to 1 p.m. today. Arresting...
256today.com
UAH selected for Heterodox Academy campus diversity program
HUNTSVILLE – The University of Alabama in Huntsville has been selected to be part of the inaugural cohort of Heterodox Academy’s Campus Community program. Launched in 2018, Heterodox Academy is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization based in New York City. The organization works to impact the quality of research and education by promoting viewpoint diversity, open inquiry and constructive disagreement across higher education.
256today.com
Tidal Wave Auto Spa opens in Hartselle
HARTSELLE — Tidal Wave Auto Spa is making a big splash in Hartselle. One of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, Tidal Wave has opened at 690 U.S. 31 in Hartselle. It is Tidal Wave’s ninth location in Alabama. To celebrate the grand opening of...
256today.com
Huntsville listed as top 5 most prosperous metro
According to a recent report, Huntsville has landed on another notable list of places to live throughout the country. Huntsville was named among the top 5 of the country’s most prosperous metros in 2023 by MyElisting.com. Coming in at number four on the list, it is the only city in Alabama that made the top 25.
256today.com
Athens Limestone RSVP offers free tax help
ATHENS — It’s that time of year, again. And the Athens Limestone RSVP is sponsoring its annual free tax help through VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program) in Athens, Ardmore, and Decatur. VITA offers free tax help to lower income people, persons with disabilities, and elderly taxpayers who...
256today.com
Cloud Security and Compliance Series conference slated
HUNTSVILLE – Summit 7 Systems is hosting the Cloud Security and Compliance Series March 7–8 at The Westin. CS2 is an ongoing informational series for contractors in the Defense Industrial Base looking to meet federal compliance mandates. The conference is strictly for government contractors and those in higher...
256today.com
Ah, cher! Let the good times roll at MidCity
HUNTSVILLE – The good times start rolling this Friday, February 3, when the fourth annual Mardi Gras at MidCity kicks off a three-week festival celebration. Les bon temps will keep on rolling though Fat Tuesday, Feb 21, culminating in a musical performance by New Orleans funk band, Flow Tribe.
Comments / 0