Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Man transported to hospital after shooting in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot near Churchill Downs on Friday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to calls of a shooting around 3:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of South Fourth Street, which is not far from Churchill Downs. Officers located...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies person shot, killed outside plant in Butchertown

The person shot and killed in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood Friday afternoon has been identified by the coroner's office. Imanitwitaho Zachee, 26, of the Hazelwood neighborhood, was shot to death. The victim was killed outside of their place of employment, JBS Foods plant. Previous story: Man arrested after person shot to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 person shot on 4th Street near Winkler Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after one person was shot in the South Louisville neighborhood Friday afternoon. The shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m., near the intersection of South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue. According to a MetroSafe supervisor, a shooting victim was found at that location....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police: 2 people shot in parked car near New Albany golf course

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Two people were shot in New Albany Friday night while in a car, according to New Albany Police. It happened just before midnight when NAPD received a call of shots fired in the area of Graybrook Lane near Morgan Avenue. That's near some apartments across from the New Albany Golf Course.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

LMPD arrests 45-year-old man in connection to deadly stabbing on Southside Drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a 45-year-old man and charged him in connection to a deadly stabbing on Southside Drive last year. Louisville Metro Police Department said they arrested Yoel Perez-Gonzalez on Friday. He's being charged with murder, wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading on foot and receiving stolen property under $10,000.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 dead after early morning shooting off Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 3400 block of Buckeye Road about 7:18 a.m. Thursday. That's in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road between Kramers and Shanks Lane.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police responded to a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday evening. According to Patrick Allen with Shively PD, the shooting happened between mile marker 3.3 and Taylor Boulevard on I-264 Eastbound. No one sustained any significant injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.
SHIVELY, KY
WLKY.com

SWAT takes man into custody after standoff at Pleasure Ridge Park apartment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — SWAT took a man into custody Thursday afternoon after a standoff at an apartment in Pleasure Ridge Park. The Louisville Metro Police Department posted on social media saying that there was "significant police activity" on Julie Kay's Way between Terry Road and Jeffrey Drive. That's right by Conway Middle School.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Miami man charged in connection to deadly crash in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Miami man is facing a long list of charges months after a deadly crash in Louisville. Yoan Enriquez Fonfria is being held in the Boone County jail in Northern Kentucky. According to arrest records, Fonfria started driving in reverse on Interstate 65 South just past...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kicks96news.com

Body Found in Louisville Confirmed as Missing Teen

Police in Louisville have confirmed that a body found by railroad workers in some woods Monday is that of a teenager who had been reported missing Jan. 11. Montevious Goss, 16, was last seen getting into a truck on Dean Drive in Louisville. The Miss. Bureau of Investigation had issued an endangered/missing child alert for Doss. Louisville police say the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by multiple agencies.
LOUISVILLE, KY
quicksie983.com

Suspect In Multiple Elizabethtown Home Burglaries Arrested

The Elizabethtown Police Department arrested a suspect in multiple home burglaries. “Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, we responded to a report of a burglary that had just occurred at a residence on McCullum Avenue. The suspect fled the residence prior to our arrival and despite our best efforts we were unable to locate him. On Wednesday afternoon, we received a suspicious complaint at a residence on Baker Lane. When we arrived we located 35 year old Christopher Cunningham who was found to have multiple arrest warrants. Additionally, Cunningham admitted to having been the suspect in the McCallum Avenue burglary. He was lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center for multiple offenses including Burglary in the First Degree,” stated Spokesperson Chris Denham. No further information is available at this time.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Golden Alert canceled, 52-year-old missing man found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have canceled a Golden Alert issued for a missing 52-year-old man. The alert wass issued for Michael Kerberg, who was last seen in the 10000 block of Shirewick Way on Friday around 1 a.m. This is near Valley Station. Police said he was found safe...
LOUISVILLE, KY

