Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Man transported to hospital after shooting in South Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot near Churchill Downs on Friday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to calls of a shooting around 3:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of South Fourth Street, which is not far from Churchill Downs. Officers located...
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies person shot, killed outside plant in Butchertown
The person shot and killed in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood Friday afternoon has been identified by the coroner's office. Imanitwitaho Zachee, 26, of the Hazelwood neighborhood, was shot to death. The victim was killed outside of their place of employment, JBS Foods plant. Previous story: Man arrested after person shot to...
wdrb.com
1 person shot on 4th Street near Winkler Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after one person was shot in the South Louisville neighborhood Friday afternoon. The shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m., near the intersection of South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue. According to a MetroSafe supervisor, a shooting victim was found at that location....
WLKY.com
Police: 2 people shot in parked car near New Albany golf course
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Two people were shot in New Albany Friday night while in a car, according to New Albany Police. It happened just before midnight when NAPD received a call of shots fired in the area of Graybrook Lane near Morgan Avenue. That's near some apartments across from the New Albany Golf Course.
WLKY.com
Louisville man indicted on murder, other charges for deadly crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville grand jury has indicted a man after a fiery crash killed another driver. Porfirio Cruz is charged with murder and driving under the influence. Police say he was driving the wrong way on Hurstbourne Parkway in December when he slammed head-on into another car near Fegenbush Lane.
WLKY.com
LMPD arrests 45-year-old man in connection to deadly stabbing on Southside Drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a 45-year-old man and charged him in connection to a deadly stabbing on Southside Drive last year. Louisville Metro Police Department said they arrested Yoel Perez-Gonzalez on Friday. He's being charged with murder, wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading on foot and receiving stolen property under $10,000.
wdrb.com
1 dead after early morning shooting off Cane Run Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 3400 block of Buckeye Road about 7:18 a.m. Thursday. That's in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road between Kramers and Shanks Lane.
Wave 3
Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police responded to a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday evening. According to Patrick Allen with Shively PD, the shooting happened between mile marker 3.3 and Taylor Boulevard on I-264 Eastbound. No one sustained any significant injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.
WLKY.com
Man arrested after woman shot to death outside Butchertown food plant where she worked
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have arrested a man following a woman being shot to death outside of the JBS Foods plant in Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department said a shooting happened around 3:18 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Story Avenue, in the parking lot of JBS. That's across the street from the Butchertown Market building.
WLKY.com
SWAT takes man into custody after standoff at Pleasure Ridge Park apartment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — SWAT took a man into custody Thursday afternoon after a standoff at an apartment in Pleasure Ridge Park. The Louisville Metro Police Department posted on social media saying that there was "significant police activity" on Julie Kay's Way between Terry Road and Jeffrey Drive. That's right by Conway Middle School.
WLKY.com
Driver dies after crashing into RV at dealership on Dixie Highway, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after driving into a parked RV at a dealership in Louisville, police said. See where it happened in the player above. Louisville Metro Police said the crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 9200 block of Dixie Highway. Police said the...
WLKY.com
Miami man charged in connection to deadly crash in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Miami man is facing a long list of charges months after a deadly crash in Louisville. Yoan Enriquez Fonfria is being held in the Boone County jail in Northern Kentucky. According to arrest records, Fonfria started driving in reverse on Interstate 65 South just past...
WLKY.com
Bond set at $1M for Louisville man accused of firing at police, setting house on fire
A Louisville man answered to a long list of charges after a SWAT standoff in Valley Station. Police took Aaron Sheehan, 37, into custody Wednesday night after they say he shot at officers and set a home on fire. It happened in the 5100 block of Woodbridge Lake Boulevard. Police...
WLKY.com
ISP: Investigation ongoing after officer shoots, kills man in Jennings County
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway Friday night after a sheriff's officer shot and killed a man in Jennings Country. Indiana State Police said around 2 p.m. officers were trying to serve a warrant for 29-year-old Devin Lark of Jennings County. When officers arrived at Lark's location...
kicks96news.com
Body Found in Louisville Confirmed as Missing Teen
Police in Louisville have confirmed that a body found by railroad workers in some woods Monday is that of a teenager who had been reported missing Jan. 11. Montevious Goss, 16, was last seen getting into a truck on Dean Drive in Louisville. The Miss. Bureau of Investigation had issued an endangered/missing child alert for Doss. Louisville police say the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by multiple agencies.
WLKY.com
Police looking for 29-year-old man suspected in Oldham County hit-and-run
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Oldham County police are looking for a 29-year-old man in relation to a hit-and-run that happened last week. Police said on Jan. 24 they responded to a collision on Hwy. 146 in Crestwood that involved a car and a juvenile on a bicycle. They said...
WLKY.com
Louisville man accused of shooting nightclub employee almost 2 years later
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested for trying to kill a nightclub employee almost two years ago. Vernon Jackson pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning to attempted murder. According to court records, Jackson demanded a refund after a shooting inside club “X-clusive" forced the business...
quicksie983.com
Suspect In Multiple Elizabethtown Home Burglaries Arrested
The Elizabethtown Police Department arrested a suspect in multiple home burglaries. “Shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, we responded to a report of a burglary that had just occurred at a residence on McCullum Avenue. The suspect fled the residence prior to our arrival and despite our best efforts we were unable to locate him. On Wednesday afternoon, we received a suspicious complaint at a residence on Baker Lane. When we arrived we located 35 year old Christopher Cunningham who was found to have multiple arrest warrants. Additionally, Cunningham admitted to having been the suspect in the McCallum Avenue burglary. He was lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center for multiple offenses including Burglary in the First Degree,” stated Spokesperson Chris Denham. No further information is available at this time.
WLKY.com
Family trying to rebuild after they say they lost everything in Friday night fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Friday night fire remains under investigation. Amber Broyles and Hunter Browning say the fire started when their family of four was at home on West Collins Court, not far from Central Avenue. “He went to go start the generator and as soon as he started...
WLKY.com
Golden Alert canceled, 52-year-old missing man found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have canceled a Golden Alert issued for a missing 52-year-old man. The alert wass issued for Michael Kerberg, who was last seen in the 10000 block of Shirewick Way on Friday around 1 a.m. This is near Valley Station. Police said he was found safe...
Comments / 0