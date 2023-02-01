Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Hundreds’ of homeless to be moved for Deschutes County land exchange
A land exchange deal from 2015 between the state of Oregon and Deschutes County has one more step: Clearing the homeless population off of 137 acres of land east of Redmond. “They don’t have the means of moving their trailers,” said Cody Ledbetter, a man that lives off of East Antler Avenue in his trailer. “They’ll lose a lot.”
kwso.org
Homeowner Minor Repair Help
The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Health & Human Services Branch held a public meeting yesterday (Wed., Feb. 1, 2023) to share information about projects they are working on for 2023. One of the initiatives is Community Housing Services. Branch Manager Caroline Cruz shared that “This particular grant is for...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘How dare you!’ SE Bend neighbors let city council hear it over gas station
The Bend City Council on Wednesday kicked an appeal for an approved development at Brosterhous and Murphy Roads to a state appeals board, but not before hearing some heated words from neighbors who are vocally and passionately against the project. The development includes a brew pub, food truck court and...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Motorhome, 2 vehicles destroyed in Juniper Ridge encampment fire
It took Bend Fire and Rescue firefighters an hour to fully extinguish a fire at an encampment in Juniper Ridge Wednesday. In all, a motorhome, two other vehicles and an adjacent tarped area were destroyed. Bend Fire said multiple callers reported the fire. Crews arrived to find the motorhome and...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend food cart yard owner fears Neff-Purcell closure will hurt business
A Bend food cart community business owner says the five month closure at the intersection of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard is going to hurt his business. The closure begins Feb. 22 and is expected to last through mid-summer — roughly five months. The closure is to make improvements for traffic flow, including adding turn lanes.
Sisters music teacher becomes first Oregonian to use high-tech ‘Exoskeleton’ to walk again
Erik Himbert, a local music teacher and Oregon resident has undergone a life-changing experience. The post Sisters music teacher becomes first Oregonian to use high-tech ‘Exoskeleton’ to walk again appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Bend Man Arrested Following Jefferson Co. Chase
MADRAS, OR -- A Bend Man was arrested after a Sunday night high-speed chase in Jefferson County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to pull over a car on Highway 26 at about 8:25 p.m., but the car took off toward Madras. During the chase, JCSO says the suspect reached speeds over 100 miles an hour.
Jefferson County jury convicts Redmond man of manslaughter, DUII in fatal 2020 crash on Highway 97
A Jefferson County jury on Monday convicted a 31-year-old Redmond man of manslaughter, drunken driving and assault in a November 2020 head-on collision that killed a Culver teen and seriously injured two others. The post Jefferson County jury convicts Redmond man of manslaughter, DUII in fatal 2020 crash on Highway 97 appeared first on KTVZ.
Redmond man arrested, accused of stealing more than $100,000 from construction co. he worked for
A Redmond man has been arrested and arraigned on a dozen counts of aggravated theft, identity theft and forgery, accused of forging checks and making more than $100,000 in authorized purchases while working as a Bend construction company’s business manager. The post Redmond man arrested, accused of stealing more than $100,000 from construction co. he worked for appeared first on KTVZ.
