Texas State

CBS DFW

Winter weather in North Texas: Beautiful ice photos

The ice on elevated surfaces, including power lines and trees, will melt Friday when the sun returns. Until then, many North Texans, including CBS 11 journalists are snapping pics!
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Power outages climb in Central Texas

McLennan County (FOX 44) — The number of power outages climbed early Wednesday morning as sleet and freezing rain fell in the area. The hardest hit areas are east of Temple towards Rosebud and Cameron. According to the Heart of Texas Electric Co-op (HOTEC), roughly 1,400 residences and businesses...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth

TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

The Thaw begins Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're on the home stretch of this winter storm! Freezing rain and rain will continue through the morning, continuing to add issues to areas that already have seen ice. As temperatures rise above freezing later today, we will see ice start to melt. You will need to watch out for falling ice off of trees, roofs, signs, and power lines. This ice can be hazardous as it falls.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Icy roads in Central Texas result in several car crashes

AUSTIN, Texas - Icy road conditions are expected to continue across Central Texas. Conditions that have already resulted in many crashes. Caught on Tuesday morning's Good Day Austin’s newscast, a vehicle driving over State Highway 71 and FM 973 caught sliding on the icy roads and narrowly dodging another, already crashed truck.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Freezing rain has created treacherous road conditions across North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you were out driving earlier Monday afternoon, a band of freezing rain made the freeway ramps and overpasses treacherous.  Once that passed, conditions started to improve throughout the evening but there are still dangerous areas that you will need to know about. The exit ramp from Highway 75 onto the Bush Turnpike in Plano has been shut down most of Monday evening because a FedEx truck was stuck on the icy overpass. Not far away, a car lost control and hit the concrete barrier on the elevated exit ramp to Plano Parkway from southbound Highway 75. Farther north, the...
PLANO, TX

