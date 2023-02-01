ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Bill proposes free counseling, social work master’s program at local university

By Katie Rhee
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zMFYW_0kY8Ig1q00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Councilmember At-Large Robert White is set to re-introduce a bill that would allow DC residents and employees to get a master’s degree in social work or counseling absolutely free at a local university.

“I always say there are two kinds of people: there are people who know they need mental health support and people who need mental health support but don’t know it. We all need it. “

DC Councilmember At-Large Robert White

He sat down exclusively with DC News Now to talk about the bill, named the “Pathways to Behavioral Health Degrees Act.” This would allow people with Bachelor’s degrees to get their Master’s in Social Work or Counseling from the University of the District of Columbia. The bill would also include a stipend for housing and books.

“We’re never going to go back in time where we had fewer mental health professionals, there’s going to be increased demand and we want to make sure we’re keeping pace by creating a pipeline,” Councilmember White explained.

Maryland state legislators push back on less restrictive federal gun regulations

He also explained that many incidents of violence across the District could stem from the lack of mental health resources that would help people work through conflict negotiation skills and healthier coping mechanisms.

“When we see violence erupting from things that are so petty from a lack of conflict negotiation skills from traumas that are deep-rooted and need some space and some healing,” White explained. “Just like any other physical medical injury in people, these young people don’t have resources that this trauma comes out in unhealthy ways.”

White also recalled what he saw at the funeral for 13-year-old Karon Blake, who was shot and killed in Brookland.

“I saw scores of young people in deep pain and mourning and the question I kept asking myself is, ‘Where are these young people going to take that pain to help resolve it? Right now, there are just not enough spaces for that,'” White said.

The bill had widespread support from the Council last year, but it did not pass before the end of the session. If it does pass, UDC will start offering the free Master’s program in the spring of 2024. Over four years, the program will cost the District $6 million.

The program would be open not only to DC residents but also to those who commute into the District to work.

Currently, there is no language in the bill that would require people to work in the District, but White explained there may be a move to encourage or require this.

Safe passage worker killed; students, leaders tired of gun violence

He acknowledged the nationwide need for mental health resources and providers. He hopes this bill will not only pass but serve as a model for other cities and jurisdictions across the country.

White also highlighted that the District is in need of mental health providers in the public school system. He explained that when he checked earlier this month, DCPS had 104 open mental health positions. This is why he also wants to potentially expand this program to high school students to pursue Bachelor’s degrees and then Master’s degrees to meet the need.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoya

DC Teacher Named National Teacher of the Year Finalist

The Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO) selected on Jan. 25 Jermar “Coach” Rountree as one of five finalists for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year award. The CCSSO is a nonprofit organization of public officials who lead the departments of elementary and secondary education within the United States. Since 2000, the organization has run the annual National Teacher of the Year (NTOY) Program in order to promote leadership skills in educators while also celebrating their talents.
WASHINGTON, DC
publicnewsservice.org

Bowie State University to Boost Support for Student Parents

Students who are also parents face more challenges getting through college, but support for these students is getting an upgrade at Bowie State University. Bowie State is one of eight Historically Black or Tribal Colleges and Universities to receive grant funding from the Aspen Institute to help improve outcomes for student parents. Research suggests that 22% of college students are also raising kids.
BOWIE, MD
fox5dc.com

DC Mayor announces new OUC director

WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday that Heather McGaffin is her new nominee to lead the Office of Unified Communications. The OUC is the agency that handles the District’s 911 call center. "I’ve worked in 911 since I was 22 years old. It's when I took my...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Governor Moore and U.S. Department of Commerce Announce $3.9 Million Award to Coppin State University to Expand Broadband Internet Access to Underserved Marylanders

Per the State of Maryland (1.31.23): Today, Governor Wes Moore joined U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, Congressman Kweisi Mfume, and U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Don Graves and Assistant Secretary Alan Davidson to announce a $3.9 million grant award to Coppin State University to expand broadband internet access and technology to students and underserved Marylanders.
MARYLAND STATE
Falls Church News-Press

Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants

The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
rockvillenights.com

Montgomery County Council natural gas ban already impacting real estate market

The recent floating of a ban on gas stoves by federal regulators caused an uproar nationwide, but the Montgomery County Council's 2022 actual ban on natural gas energy in future home and building construction is already making waves in the county's real estate market. In recent weeks, some for-sale signs in front of Montgomery County homes have added a new shingle underneath: "Natural Gas AVAILABLE."
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Police reform talks return on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — This weekend on Capitol Review, The Hill’s Race and Politics reporter Cheyanne Daniels talks to DC News Now’s Tasmin Mahfuz about the return of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to a divided Congress following the death of Tyre Nichols.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

More than $100K donated to family of hero Metro worker killed in DC

WASHINGTON — Metro's board called a closed door emergency meeting Thursday morning on safety and security after Wednesday's shooting at Potomac Avenue Station on Capitol Hill. People had been leaving cards and flowers at the station for Robert Cunningham, the 64-year-old Metro mechanic killed trying to thwart a shooter.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC News Now

43K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy