Church burglary led to arrest in Powell County

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Powell County authorities responded to a burglary at a church Tuesday.

The Powell County Sheriff’s Office said Powell County Dispatch received a report of a potential burglary from church staff. Staff told authorities an unknown man was seen through surveillance cameras inside the church.

Around 6:30 p.m. a deputy arrived and found 27-year-old Joshua Johnson, from Clay City, in the sanctuary with several items that belonged to the church and drug paraphernalia. Johnson was arrested and booked into the Powell County Detention Center.

Johnson is charged with third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, and drug paraphernalia buying or possessing.

