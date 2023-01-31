ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

5d ago

Instead of denying healthy foods, why not do candy, soda the unhealthy stuff! That would make more sense

Should New York State Ban Food Stamp From Buying Meat And Butter?

Should New York State stop SNAP recipients from buying meat and butter with their benefits? For some reason, food stamps are always a "hot button" issue in New York. Many people feel like no food assistance should be available to people in need, whether they are working poor or can't work. Putting aside the debate over whether economically disadvantaged people should receive help, let's talk about whether the help that they do get should have limits.
Popular Chain Store Closing 34 More New York State Locations

A popular department store is closing 34 stores across the Hudson Valley and New York State. We've got the updated list. Bed Bath & Beyond confirmed even more stores are closing. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. On Tuesday, Hudson Valley Post reported Bed Bath & Beyond...
Kathy Hochul’s record-breaking $227B NY budget: Bail, migrants, gas stove ban

Gov. Hochul unveiled a record-breaking $227 billion budget proposal packed with progressive spending plans and controversial policies Wednesday — setting the stage for a showdown with state lawmakers for whom it still won’t be enough.  In an afternoon speech in the state Capitol’s Red Room in Albany, Hochul said she wanted to “make it a little bit easier to be a family living here in New York.”  “We set the table for what should be one of the most prosperous times in our state’s history. But if New Yorkers don’t feel safe, they can’t afford to buy a home, they can’t pay...
Bottle deposit law expansion urged for New York

Advocates in New York are trying to build momentum for a bill that would once again expand New York's bottle deposit law, touting the backing of 150 community groups in the state that want to see the measure included in a final budget deal in the next two months. At...
Double Up Bucks program allows SNAP users to double dollars spent on produce

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A program in New York State allows SNAP recipients to double their produce dollars - and many people aren't taking advantage of it. Farmers markets and stores like the Lexington Co-op off the the "Double Up Food Bucks" program, which helps low-income families put healthy food on the table. The program matches SNAP dollars spent on fresh produce up to a certain amount.
Iowa company recalls 2.5 million pounds of meat and poultry over contamination fears

WASHINGTON DC – An Iowa company is recalling over 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products. Fort Madison-based Conagra Brands Inc. says a packaging defect may cause the food to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says approximately 2,581,816 pounds of meat and poultry products were produced between December 12, 2022, and January 13, 2023.
Governor Hochul proposes gas appliance ban

Governor Kathy Hochul has proposed a statewide ban on gas appliances as part of her attempt to improve air quality and reduce emissions. The proposal calls for zero-emission new construction meaning a ban on the appliances for new homes starting in 2025, and for larger buildings in 2028. The state will prohibit the sale of fossil fuel heating equipment by 2030 for small buildings, and 2035 for larger buildings. ECR International’s Bob Shea explains there is a wide variety of appliances that will be banned.
SNAP skimming warning issued by OTDA

The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) is warning people of increasing incidents of Temporary Assistance and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit thefts via EBT card skimming. According to the OTDA, they've been made aware of a number of incidents.

