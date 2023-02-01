Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
wbiw.com
Hot, hot, hot! Godlevske, Stars torch Memorial from deep during 79-60 road victory
EVANSVILLE – Like a pan straight from the oven, an overheating radiator, lava from a volcano, fire from a dragon, Bedford North Lawrence was hot, hot, hot! Burning out of control, a three-alarm blaze, a sensational shooting clinic that destroyed everything in its path. And the kid with the...
wbiw.com
Rack ‘em up! Give ‘em 12 as Stars extend sectional title streak with runaway win over Silver Creek
BEDFORD – Rack ‘em up, stack ‘em up. Give ‘em 12, Stars. Bedford North Lawrence, undisputed royalty in this sectional, added another jewel to the crown it owns in near perpetuity. In basketball terms, 12 years is an eternity, and it’s been forever since anyone in a BNL uniform has known first-level defeat in the postseason. The streak continues, the reign unchallenged.
wbiw.com
BNL’s Filler falls in regional opener
BLOOMINGTON – Bedford North Lawrence junior Jorj Filler finished the 2023 wrestling season with a first-round loss in the IHSAA regional at Bloomington South on Saturday. Filler (30-10) suffered a 9-1 setback to Northview senior Seth Cowden (25-2) in the opener at 126 pounds. The top four in each...
wbiw.com
Stars shake off determined Devils for 65-50 victory in sectional semifinal
BEDFORD – In the 11 weeks since the unforgettable blowout, Jeffersonville closed the gap on its fierce rival. Changed personality, shifted the emphasis, refused to accept that shattering loss as reality. The Red Devils took dead aim at the defending sectional champion. Bedford North Lawrence knew what was coming...
wbiw.com
Stars flick the tempo switch for AC-DC road victory over Floyd Central
GALENA – With a flip of the tempo toggle, changing attack modes and tactics like a mischievous toddler playing with a light switch, Bedford North Lawrence clicked faster than a teenager can text. AC for energized offense, DC for deliberate. Sparks flew. With a flick of the switch, the Stars blasted to a rock-n-roll road victory.
wbiw.com
Devils seeking redemption for chilling loss during hot sectional semifinal rematch with Stars
BEDFORD – Call it a fluke, an anomaly, the absolute in abnormal performances. Basketball’s version of Stranger Things. For Jeffersonville, it was a nightmare while awake, an offensive implosion and disaster that happened at the worst possible time. The Red Devils rank in state’s top 10 in scoring....
wbiw.com
Gabhart earns top seed in butterfly
JASPER – Bedford North Lawrence’s Emma Gabhart earned the top seed in the 100-yard butterfly during the IHSAA girls swimming sectional preliminaries at Jasper on Thursday. Gabhart clocked 1:01.11 to take the top spot for the finals on Saturday. The winner in each event will automatically qualify for the state championships.
Bloomfield 49, North Daviess 47 in 2OT
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Bloomfield beats North Daviess in 2OT, 49-47. Peter Combs his the game-winner for the Cardinals. He finished with 28 points.
WATCH: Broadcasting Legend Dick Vitale Receives Warm Welcome To Assembly Hall
Dick Vitale is on the call for ESPN on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET when Indiana takes on No. 1 Purdue. The Indiana student section gave him a warm welcome.
insidethehall.com
Indiana modifying general admission student lineup for Purdue game
Indiana announced Friday that it is modifying the general admission student lineup for Saturday’s game against Purdue. Bloomington, Indiana – In preparation for Saturday’s highly-anticipated men’s basketball game between No. 21 Indiana and No. 1 Purdue, IU Athletics is modifying its standard procedures for Indiana University students with General Admission game tickets.
Mike Woodson Gives Injury Update on Johnson, Geronimo, Duncomb
Ahead of Indiana's matchup with No. 1 Purdue on Saturday at Assembly Hall, coach Mike Woodson commented on the injury status of Xavier Johnson, Jordan Geronimo and Logan Duncomb.
Mike Woodson Canceled Recruiting Visit To Purdue After Conversation With Bob Knight
Mike Woodson has been around the Indiana-Purdue rivalry as a high school recruit, college athlete and now as the Hoosiers' coach. Ahead of Saturday's game, Woodson shared stories and thoughts on the history of the rivalry.
Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
tourcounsel.com
Lafayette Square Mall | Shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana
Lafayette Square Mall is a shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. Developed in 1968 by Edward J. DeBartolo Sr., the mall is locally-owned by Sojos Capital Group. The anchor store is Shoppers World. There are three vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, L. S. Ayres, and Burlington. This...
theseymourowl.com
Shelbyville, Indiana: an Alleged Paranormal Hotspot
“It is twilight zone worthy!” commenter Mike Daffron remarked about his trip to the electric bridge in Shelbyville, Indiana. Built in 1974, the bridge lies several miles outside of Shelbyville, bringing about paranormal rumors due to its odd nature. The bridge’s initial purpose was to carry electricity between Shelbyville...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Banderas Point Coming to I-65 and SR 28
A $30 Million Dollar investment is coming to the intersection of I-65 and Indiana State Road 28 in Clinton County. The multifaceted development known as “Banderas Point” will include a premier 20,000 Square Foot event Center opening into a 56,000 Square foot indoor arena seating 5,000 people, nearly the seating capacity of Case Arena.
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jack Martin Dixon
Jack Martin Dixon, 83, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Paoli Health and Living. Born on April 6, 1939, he was the son of Martin and Marjorie (Glover) Dixon. He married Ronda Grove on April 21, 2010, and she survives. Jack worked as a long-haul driver....
ISP needs recruits for latest academy class
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is looking for recruits for its latest academy class. ISP is allocated for 1,285 troopers and currently has 1,104. It's goal for the upcoming academy class is 60 new recruits. In addition to training new officers, the agency has a special program to...
cbs4indy.com
A February warm-up in progress for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been a cold start to the week and month of February, but warmer air is on the way!. It’s Groundhog Day tomorrow! We’ll see a good amount of sunshine throughout the day. The sun, along with a stronger push of warm south air, will help our high temperatures reach the middle 40s.
