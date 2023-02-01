ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

Rack ‘em up! Give ‘em 12 as Stars extend sectional title streak with runaway win over Silver Creek

BEDFORD – Rack ‘em up, stack ‘em up. Give ‘em 12, Stars. Bedford North Lawrence, undisputed royalty in this sectional, added another jewel to the crown it owns in near perpetuity. In basketball terms, 12 years is an eternity, and it’s been forever since anyone in a BNL uniform has known first-level defeat in the postseason. The streak continues, the reign unchallenged.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

BNL’s Filler falls in regional opener

BLOOMINGTON – Bedford North Lawrence junior Jorj Filler finished the 2023 wrestling season with a first-round loss in the IHSAA regional at Bloomington South on Saturday. Filler (30-10) suffered a 9-1 setback to Northview senior Seth Cowden (25-2) in the opener at 126 pounds. The top four in each...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Stars flick the tempo switch for AC-DC road victory over Floyd Central

GALENA – With a flip of the tempo toggle, changing attack modes and tactics like a mischievous toddler playing with a light switch, Bedford North Lawrence clicked faster than a teenager can text. AC for energized offense, DC for deliberate. Sparks flew. With a flick of the switch, the Stars blasted to a rock-n-roll road victory.
wbiw.com

Gabhart earns top seed in butterfly

JASPER – Bedford North Lawrence’s Emma Gabhart earned the top seed in the 100-yard butterfly during the IHSAA girls swimming sectional preliminaries at Jasper on Thursday. Gabhart clocked 1:01.11 to take the top spot for the finals on Saturday. The winner in each event will automatically qualify for the state championships.
JASPER, IN
insidethehall.com

Indiana modifying general admission student lineup for Purdue game

Indiana announced Friday that it is modifying the general admission student lineup for Saturday’s game against Purdue. Bloomington, Indiana – In preparation for Saturday’s highly-anticipated men’s basketball game between No. 21 Indiana and No. 1 Purdue, IU Athletics is modifying its standard procedures for Indiana University students with General Admission game tickets.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Outsider.com

Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
INDIANA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Lafayette Square Mall | Shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lafayette Square Mall is a shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. Developed in 1968 by Edward J. DeBartolo Sr., the mall is locally-owned by Sojos Capital Group. The anchor store is Shoppers World. There are three vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, L. S. Ayres, and Burlington. This...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
theseymourowl.com

Shelbyville, Indiana: an Alleged Paranormal Hotspot

“It is twilight zone worthy!” commenter Mike Daffron remarked about his trip to the electric bridge in Shelbyville, Indiana. Built in 1974, the bridge lies several miles outside of Shelbyville, bringing about paranormal rumors due to its odd nature. The bridge’s initial purpose was to carry electricity between Shelbyville...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Banderas Point Coming to I-65 and SR 28

A $30 Million Dollar investment is coming to the intersection of I-65 and Indiana State Road 28 in Clinton County. The multifaceted development known as “Banderas Point” will include a premier 20,000 Square Foot event Center opening into a 56,000 Square foot indoor arena seating 5,000 people, nearly the seating capacity of Case Arena.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.

Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Jack Martin Dixon

Jack Martin Dixon, 83, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Paoli Health and Living. Born on April 6, 1939, he was the son of Martin and Marjorie (Glover) Dixon. He married Ronda Grove on April 21, 2010, and she survives. Jack worked as a long-haul driver....
BEDFORD, IN
WTHR

ISP needs recruits for latest academy class

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is looking for recruits for its latest academy class. ISP is allocated for 1,285 troopers and currently has 1,104. It's goal for the upcoming academy class is 60 new recruits. In addition to training new officers, the agency has a special program to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

A February warm-up in progress for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been a cold start to the week and month of February, but warmer air is on the way!. It’s Groundhog Day tomorrow! We’ll see a good amount of sunshine throughout the day. The sun, along with a stronger push of warm south air, will help our high temperatures reach the middle 40s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy