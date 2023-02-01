Read full article on original website
2023 Vision Dinner, Part 1: Campbell County School District
GILLETTE, Wyo. — At the 2023 Vision meeting, Associate Superintendent for Instructional Support Dennis Holmes presented a status report on Campbell County School District. “Certainly safety is one of our first and foremost responsibilities to students and staff throughout the district,” Holmes said. Holmes said the school district’s...
Obituaries: Cramer; Stuckey
Gillette Wyoming. Chance Braun Cramer, 35, passed unexpectedly of a heart condition on. December 19, 2022 at his residence in Longmont, Colorado. Chance was born in Rapid City, South Dakota on January 17, 1987, to his Mother Nancy Noll,. and Father Brett Cramer. In 1989 Chance and his parents moved...
Retention and Recruitment Task Force members announced by Wyoming Department of Education
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Members of the state’s education community from Cheyenne, Casper and Gillette are serving on the Wyoming Department of Education and Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board’s Retention and Recruitment Task Force. The mission of the task force will be to develop recommendations for state policymakers...
Gillette athletes shine in statewide free throw competition
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Two local youth basketball players — Jarek Fiedor and Payton Sorensen — made the trip to Casper to compete against others from across the state in the Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot free throw shooting state championship, and both left their mark. Fiedor, competing in...
WYO 59 closed from Douglas to Gillette
CASPER, Wyo. — WYO 59 has been closed in both directions from Douglas to Edwards Road in Gillette, near milepost 67, due to winter conditions. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, there is no estimate for when the road will be reopened.
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Feb. 3
GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, Feb. 2, Camel Drive, GPD. Gillette police issued citations...
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Feb. 3
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Judge: People should be able to look for dog ‘without threats of having a screwdriver jammed through their head’
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Circuit Court Judge Paul Phillips set a $10,000 commercial-only bond this week for a Newcastle man accused of threatening women with a screwdriver who were looking for a dog. Blaze D. Loebs, 32, was charged with aggravated assault and battery following an incident that...
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Feb. 2
GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). DUS, Feb. 1, Douglas Highway, CCSO. Sheriff Scott Matheny said...
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Feb. 2
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (2/2/2023)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Thursday, Feb. 2:. At 10:29 a.m. to Clarion Drive for a hazmat call. Elevated levels of carbon monoxide were found. The scene was turned over to Black Hills Energy. At 11:31 a.m. to Matheson Road...
When Chinese Spy Balloon Flew Over Crook County, Wyomingites Wanted To Shoot It Down
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A mysterious Chinese balloon that was spotted high over Montana and passed over Crook County in Wyoming this week has military experts in the Cowboy State puzzled. “It makes no sense at all,” retired FE Warren Air Force Base Commander Tucker...
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Feb. 1
Wyoming coal-fired power plant defies the odds of energy costs in the U.S.
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A coal-fired plant near Gillette, Wyoming stands alone in the nation on one measure of economic viability—a positive distinction for that plant, but a damning one for coal-fired electricity in general. Dry Fork Station, with generating capacity of 405 megawatts, is the only coal plant...
Gillette man out on 2 warrants faces 9 more charges following chase, crash
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Following an incident early this morning that led to a U-Haul truck pushed up into a residence, a Gillette man who was wanted on two warrants out of Campbell County is facing nine additional charges, Campbell County Sheriff Scott Matheny said. Matheny said that at 1:13...
Slight chance for snow after weekend warm up
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette remains on track to see temperatures rise into the low 40s Friday through Sunday, but snow chances re-enter the forecast Sunday night. Today will feel unseasonably warm under mostly sunny skies as the high reaches 36 degrees. Wind chills may dip to 12 as winds come from the southwest at 6 to 11 mph and gusts reach 17 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low near 25. Winds will pick up to 13 to 20 mph with gusts reaching 30 mph but wind chills will dip a degree to 11 degrees.
‘Large crash involving many vehicles’ reported on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — A large crash involving many vehicles occurred on Interstate 80 and will keep the westbound portion closed for an unknown length of time, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation District 1 officials. “This large-scale event will take the Wyoming Highway Patrol hours to investigate and the...
