Jacksonville, NC

Town Hall aiming to end child abuse took place in Jacksonville

By Cheyenne Pagan
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A town hall meeting focusing on ending child abuse in Onslow County took place in Jacksonville.

Members with the initiative “Turning Adversity into Success for Children in Onslow”, or TASCO for short, hosted the meeting.

A panel of professionals took questions from the community about child abuse during the meeting. That panel included detectives and the Health Department Director, as well as officials from One Place and the Department of Social Services.

“We are all coming to the table, working together, regardless of what each of our mission and vision of our own organizations are. And so we’re just hoping that people will welcome us,” said PEERS Program Director, Tondrea Leach.

Jacksonville Police Department said that child abuse cases are on the rise. In just the city alone, they’ve seen 5 deaths linked to abuse or neglect in the past 3 years. TASCO is a task force that’s committed to making that number zero.

Members of this organization work to eliminate child abuse and neglect by building safe and stable relationships and environments for children in Onslow County. They do this through education, awareness, intervention, and advocacy.

The purpose of Tuesday’s meeting is to spread the word about the program and hopefully get more people involved.

“People don’t realize how much child abuse or neglect is going on here in our own community. And we just want to make sure everybody’s aware that there are resources out there, there are tools available with the families. And it’s a community-wide effort to ensure we end child abuse,” said Raquel Painter, who’s with the Executive Committee for TASCO.

This is the first of these quarterly town halls, with the next one happening in a couple of months.

