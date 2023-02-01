Read full article on original website
tina bundy
3d ago
So now you are whining about the outcome of something that wasn't approved 🤔! You broke the rules, and you want sympathy . Nope ! What a great principle, Mr. Yunkers .
Reply(1)
9
Grateful Grandma
3d ago
so if he was a gender person, you are saying he can't dress like the gender they feel they are. That is definitely wrong!! Does it state this in the dress code??? so how did he break any rules??? if he wants to wear a dress let him, he 's got that right too!
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Innocent or inappropriate? Student’s drawing confiscated by school
Sierra Carter has been battling with Hanover Horton Schools to get the image scrubbed from her daughter's file.
Ohio must act to stop Nazi indoctrination masquerading as homeschooling curriculum
I read with shock and revulsion the report of literal -- and so far permitted -- 1930s- and 1940s-based German Nazi indoctrination passing as homeschooling in Upper Sandusky, Ohio (“Ohio couple running a neo-Nazi homeschool group,” Jan. 31). This is another confirmation of the radical right-wing course of the state. It is 2023, not 1939.
13abc.com
Ode to the ZIP Code calls for entries in poetry contest
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The eighth annual Ode to the ZIP Code poetry contest is accepting entries now through March 6. According to Ode to the ZIP Code’s press release, this is a free contest that invites people to submit short poems inspired by their area codes. The poems...
13abc.com
Peaceful Toledo brings awareness to the lack of progress against violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods is hosting a press conference Saturday, Jan. 4, at 1:15 p.m. to bring awareness to the lack of progress in the fight against violence to Toledo residents. According to the Peaceful Toledo press release, the conference will take place at...
Stone Foltz's family meet son's organ recipient
DELAWARE, Ohio — Stone Foltz was a Bowling Green State University student who died in March, 2021, after a night of being hazed. It happened at a function of what is now a former BGSU fraternity. Foltz drank a full handle of vodka himself. In the days that followed, the family had to make a decision about organ donation. Today, Stone’s family is starting to meet and hear from some of the people who received Stone’s organs. And, the Foltz's invited WTOL11 to be a part of one of those meetings.
secondwavemedia.com
14- and 16-year-old siblings graduate early from Ypsi Township's ACCE High School
Siblings Jashila Daniels and Jamonte Applewhite were just 16 and 14 years old, respectively, last month when they both completed all requirements to graduate virtual high school through Ypsilanti Township's Achieving College and Career Education (ACCE). Charles Davis, principal of ACCE, says the siblings' accomplishment is proof that if you...
bgfalconmedia.com
Students fear the possibility of panty thief
Some BGSU students say the university’s plan for an anonymous laundry service is a waste and an invitation for laundry theft. Bowling Green State University is planning to launch a pilot program for anonymous laundry services in some of the on-campus dorms. This service would be based on a...
13abc.com
Dozens of couples come together in Downtown Sylvania for mass vow renewal event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Downtown Sylvania community, Red Bird, and various local businesses put together this vow renewal event as a way to bring people downtown. Celebrating love under the lights with music and art exhibits. According to Officiant, Mike Millenbach, there are no rules with vow renewals. He...
bgfalconmedia.com
Students live in hazardous conditions on campus
Students at Bowling Green State University are living in dormitories overrun with hazardous mold and pest infestations, according to evidence provided by building residents and residence life staff. Residents are to expect bumps in the road when it comes to adjusting to life on a college campus. Making new friends...
wemu.org
FBI finds missing Dexter High School student
A 17-year-old Dexter High School student who went missing yesterday has been found and is safe. Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Derrick Jackson says Ea Kuhr was located by members of the FBI. “I don’t have very many details of around how they located her or where they located...
State rep investigating ‘validity’ of online report of a Nazi-based homeschooling network
Several state lawmakers and community members are demanding answers after reports that parents in Upper Sandusky are using neo-Nazi approved curriculum for home schooling.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Missing teen found dead at high school; second teen found safe
It’s been a harrowing week in Ann Arbor. Over the weekend, 15-year-old Pioneer High School student Adriana Davidson was reported missing. On Monday, police discovered her body by the school’s athletic fields. (My apologies. I made a mistake in an earlier version of this post and had the wrong age.)
athleticbusiness.com
Officials: Former Wrestling Coach Assaulted Student Who Lost Match
A former wrestling coach in Ohio has been charged in connection with an incident involving a 14-year-old wrestler at a tournament in early January. The Archbold Police Department said 28-year-old Aaron Brown is being charged with one count of assault and one count of endangering children, as reported by WTVG-TV on Tuesday.
wlen.com
Adrian Schools Receive Report from J.V. Basketball Game Incident from Police/Ypsilanti Admin.
Adrian, MI – A complete investigation has been conducted by the Washtenaw Police Department regarding the incident at Ypsilanti High School during the J.V. basketball game between the Adrian Maples and Ypsilanti Grizzlies on Tuesday. This includes a thorough review of video available. The following conclusions have been reported...
13abc.com
Practicing safe feeding with your infant
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When it comes to feeding an infant, safety should always be the top priority. Katie Bochi, a speech pathologist with ProMedica Ebeid Children’s Hospital, said while babies cannot verbally communicate, they’re always communicating through body language. “They’re going to have a conversation with you...
Here are the applicants for Toledo police chief
TOLEDO, Ohio — Interim Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle is one of six department members who applied for the job of chief. Twenty-eight people from a dozen states applied for the job, according to search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates. The firm was hired last year to identify and evaluate candidates.
13abc.com
Hittin’ the Town: Soaring to new heights at Paulette’s Studio of Dance
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’ve ever dreamed of doing acrobatics in the air, there’s a place in Toledo that can help you make that dream come true. Paulette’s Studio of Dance teaches the art of aerial silks. Like a lot of little girls, Paulette Szykowny loved...
WILX-TV
Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
13abc.com
Sheriff assures public alleged nazi-sympathizers are not affiliated with office
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office is assuring the public an Upper Sandusky couple accused of distributing nazi-sympathetic “educational” material is not currently involved with the department. Sheriff Todd Frey released a statement Tuesday alerting the public that some of those reported to...
Comments / 9