Almost 90 years of Evanston history have just been put online – with 50 more to come. The Evanston Public Library recently digitized the Evanston Review newspaper from 1924 to 2009. “It is a fully searchable database that anybody with a library card can use from home 24 hours a day,” said librarian Jeff Garrett. Later this year, the database will include the Review’s three predecessor papers going back to 1872 as well as the Evanston Newsette and Concerned Citizens Commitment, which were published for the city’s African American community from the 1940s to mid-1950s and 1970 to 1985. “All of this content together on a single platform will help reparations research significantly,” said Garrett. The project, which will include more than 1 million pages when complete, costs $345,000. The library is seeking donations. (Photo by Richard Cahan)

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO