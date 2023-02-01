Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
National store chain closes another Illinois locationKristen WaltersChicago, IL
Head through the hidden door in the fake laundromat and step into a magic lounge and barJennifer GeerChicago, IL
People Are Surprised To Know That There Is A Secret McDonald's Menu That Is Only Available In One State In The US!Minha D.Chicago, IL
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
Les Jacobson: The happiest place on earth
There are lots of claimants to the title “the happiest place on earth.” Of course, it has been said of Disneyland so often I’m surprised they haven’t copyrighted the phrase. Having never been there, I can’t say. I have my own favorites. There is Portobello...
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Almost 90 years of Evanston history have just been put online – with 50 more to come. The Evanston Public Library recently digitized the Evanston Review newspaper from 1924 to 2009. “It is a fully searchable database that anybody with a library card can use from home 24 hours a day,” said librarian Jeff Garrett. Later this year, the database will include the Review’s three predecessor papers going back to 1872 as well as the Evanston Newsette and Concerned Citizens Commitment, which were published for the city’s African American community from the 1940s to mid-1950s and 1970 to 1985. “All of this content together on a single platform will help reparations research significantly,” said Garrett. The project, which will include more than 1 million pages when complete, costs $345,000. The library is seeking donations. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Thursday daily digest
Have a problem seeing newsletter images? Let us know the details. And you can read this newsletter on the web instead. Good Thursday morning, Evanston. Evanston resident Mary Beth Roth holds a portrait of Tyre Nichols at Wednesday’s Fountain Square vigil in honor of Nichols and other victims of police violence. “One more time, we have gathered together because of the senseless loss of a young African American,” said the Rev. Michael C.R. Nabors of the Second Baptist Church.
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS boys basketball: Wildkits miss their shot to upset New Trier
It’s always difficult to find a good shot against one of the toughest defensive basketball teams in the entire state of Illinois. That’s a scenario that played out right to the end of the Evanston-New Trier rivalry contest Friday night at Beardsley Gymnasium in front of a capacity crowd.
evanstonroundtable.com
City struggles with gathering feedback for Fifth Ward school, pointing to a larger problem
Once again, the city and District 65 are hoping to gather community input on ideas and design options for a new Fifth Ward neighborhood school, this time with a series of three engagement meetings scheduled within the next week. The meetings for residents to voice their opinions will be:. 10...
evanstonroundtable.com
County, city to co-host property tax appeal workshop on Feb. 9
At 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, join Board of Review Commissioner Samantha Steele in partnership with Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss, State Senators Mike Simmons and Laura Fine, Cook County Commissioner Josina Morita, State Representatives Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz, Robyn Gabel and representatives from The HANA Center for an informational seminar on how to appeal your property taxes.
evanstonroundtable.com
Bo Lieberman: Wildkits’ triple threat – football, track and field, chess
Bo Lieberman is a rarity – an athlete who has competed for Evanston Township High School at the varsity level in three different sports/activities – football, track and field, as well as chess. For all three, he has been on the varsity team for multiple seasons: as a...
evanstonroundtable.com
What’s next for city’s $3 million fund?
With the final idea collection assembly Wednesday, Feb. 1, the stage is set for the next phase of the participatory budget process to decide how the city spends $3 million available through the American Rescue Plan Act, which allocated money for pandemic and economic recovery. After several meetings to gather...
Comments / 0