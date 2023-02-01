ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

evanstonroundtable.com

Les Jacobson: The happiest place on earth

There are lots of claimants to the title “the happiest place on earth.” Of course, it has been said of Disneyland so often I’m surprised they haven’t copyrighted the phrase. Having never been there, I can’t say. I have my own favorites. There is Portobello...
evanstonroundtable.com

At This Time

Almost 90 years of Evanston history have just been put online – with 50 more to come. The Evanston Public Library recently digitized the Evanston Review newspaper from 1924 to 2009. “It is a fully searchable database that anybody with a library card can use from home 24 hours a day,” said librarian Jeff Garrett. Later this year, the database will include the Review’s three predecessor papers going back to 1872 as well as the Evanston Newsette and Concerned Citizens Commitment, which were published for the city’s African American community from the 1940s to mid-1950s and 1970 to 1985. “All of this content together on a single platform will help reparations research significantly,” said Garrett. The project, which will include more than 1 million pages when complete, costs $345,000. The library is seeking donations. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com

Latest news from Evanston: Your Thursday daily digest

Have a problem seeing newsletter images? Let us know the details. And you can read this newsletter on the web instead. Good Thursday morning, Evanston. Evanston resident Mary Beth Roth holds a portrait of Tyre Nichols at Wednesday’s Fountain Square vigil in honor of Nichols and other victims of police violence. “One more time, we have gathered together because of the senseless loss of a young African American,” said the Rev. Michael C.R. Nabors of the Second Baptist Church.
evanstonroundtable.com

ETHS boys basketball: Wildkits miss their shot to upset New Trier

It’s always difficult to find a good shot against one of the toughest defensive basketball teams in the entire state of Illinois. That’s a scenario that played out right to the end of the Evanston-New Trier rivalry contest Friday night at Beardsley Gymnasium in front of a capacity crowd.
evanstonroundtable.com

County, city to co-host property tax appeal workshop on Feb. 9

At 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, join Board of Review Commissioner Samantha Steele in partnership with Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss, State Senators Mike Simmons and Laura Fine, Cook County Commissioner Josina Morita, State Representatives Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz, Robyn Gabel and representatives from The HANA Center for an informational seminar on how to appeal your property taxes.
evanstonroundtable.com

What’s next for city’s $3 million fund?

With the final idea collection assembly Wednesday, Feb. 1, the stage is set for the next phase of the participatory budget process to decide how the city spends $3 million available through the American Rescue Plan Act, which allocated money for pandemic and economic recovery. After several meetings to gather...
EVANSTON, IL

