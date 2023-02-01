ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This New Hybridboard Can Transition Seamlessly Between an eFoil and Electric Surfboard

By Tori Latham
 4 days ago
Water-sports enthusiasts no longer have to decide between eFoiling and electric surfboarding—or buy separate gear for both endeavors.

Scubajet, the Austrian-based company that produces water-jet systems for various activities, has just announced its Performance Series Hybridboard . The new release seamlessly transitions between eFoil board and e-surf board, so you can enjoy both sports with minimal equipment.

“E-foiling and e- surfing are two different passions of mine, and I don’t want to miss out on either,” Scubajet CEO Armin Kundigraber said, according to New Atlas. “The Hybridboard solves exactly this problem. We poured our heart and soul into every detail of the Performance Series design, development, and production. Innovation, usability, and purpose have been paramount to us from the start.”

The board seen both ways

Made of carbon fiber, the Hybridboard measures in at 68.5 inches long and 24.8 inches wide. Without its battery pack, it only weighs a little more than 25 pounds. Adding in the two 1.7-kilowatt-hour battery modules will add another 44 pounds to the board, but that’s a weight you’ll be willing to carry for up to three hours of eFoiling or 40 minutes of electric surfing per charge.

To access the Hybridboard’s dashboard, you’ll need either a Scubajet remote wearable or an Apple Watch Ultra. But speed is controlled via a handheld wireless trigger, with the top eFoil speed being 31 mph and e-surfing reaching a slightly slower 28 mph. Cruise control is available for staying at a fixed speed, if that’s a feature you’re interested in.

The Hybridboard in action

The board is available in eFoil-only and e-surf-only versions, but the combo is really where Scubajet’s latest product shines. The company’s Quick Release System means you can go from one to the other in a matter of seconds. With just a couple of moves, you can connect the wing to the motor unit and assemble the mast for eFoiling. For e-surfing, the jet capsule attaches directly to the board.

Available for preorder now, the Hybridboard will set you back almost $17,200, including an up-front $5,500 deposit. New Atlas noted that shipping is expected to start in May or June, meaning you’ll have your new and improved board just in time for the start of the summer water-sports season.

MotorTrend Magazine

Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver

Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
