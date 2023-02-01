Read full article on original website
Stormy Daniels thanks Trump for “admitting that I was telling the truth” in Truth Social rant
Adult film star Stormy Daniels suggested on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump appeared to admit to claims that he paid her hush money to keep quiet about their alleged affair in a Truth Social post. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who declined to charge Trump in connection to the...
MSNBC
'Disgusting, like a dog': See the unbelievable Trump-MSNBC segment (Comedian Matt Friend)
In this special comedy interview, actor and impressionist Matt Friend brings his best political impressions to “The Beat.” Among them are Mitch McConnell, Bernie Sanders, and Donald Trump. Friend also discusses his comedy heroes with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.Jan. 25, 2023.
Conservative Columnist Shreds 'Deranged Hobo' Trump: 'Lost His Grip On Reality'
Charles C.W. Cooke tore into the former president in a scathing new column.
‘I Can’t Wait for This Guy to Die’: Atlantic Writer Relays GOP Insiders’ Lack of Strategy to Purge Trump
Atlantic writer McKay Coppins appeared on Monday’s OutFront on CNN to discuss his latest piece, in which he describes a Republican Party desperate to be rid of Donald Trump. As the article notes, however, no one seems to have a plan to do that. “Press them hard enough, and...
Evangelicals to Franklin Graham: "You're Fired" if You Continue to Support Donald Trump.
Almost 30,000 people have signed a petition calling for evangelical pastor Franklin Graham to be fired for his support of former President Trump following the deadly Capitol riot. The petition was drawn up by the Christian organization Faith America, which criticizes Graham’s “idolatry” of the former president.
Franklin Graham Defies Trump Warning, Says He Won't Endorse Him For GOP Primary
Evangelical leaders appear to be stepping back from Trump — and the former president isn't happy.
wegotthiscovered.com
Trump’s latest campaign blunder is being photographed posing with a notorious Philly mob boss
Donald Trump continues to step in it at nearly every turn with his thus-far doomed 2024 presidential bid. Between private dinners at Mar-a-Lago with Kanye “Ye” West and noted white supremacist Nick Fuentes to his heavily-ridiculed digital trading cards, Trump is losing steam with his base before his campaign has barely gotten off the ground,
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
Opinion: Some Trump Fans Think Biden Has a Second "Bad" Military While Trump Controls U.S. With "Good" Military
Daily Show Correspondent Jordan Klepper went to Trump's South Carolina rally and this is what happened... If you've ever watched The Daily Show, you know that correspondent, Jordan Klepper, has his own segment called "Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse" in which he travels around the country to attend various Trump rallies to speak with his supporters.
Melania Trump's Hairstylist Was Paid $132K for ‘Strategy Consulting’ Out of Donald Trump's Election Fund
With Donald Trump running for president for the third time, all eyes are on his Save America Political Action Committee and how they are spending those funds. One curious line item that was noted involves not the 45th president, but former First Lady Melania Trump. The PAC’s 2022 financial filing had eight payments ranging between $6,000 to $18,000 to hairstylist Hervé Pierre Braillard for “strategy consulting,” totaling $132,0000, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. It’s an astronomical sum to do one head of hair, especially when it flouts Federal Election Commission regulations. The FEC “does not allow candidate committees,...
Legal expert stunned after Trump “steps in it over and over” in newly-released deposition
Former President Donald Trump gave a taped deposition in a defamation lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, who alleged that the former president sexually assaulted her. Trump has attempted to get the case thrown out, but it was denied. Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, legal analyst and host Katie Phang...
Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Biggest Sore Spots With A Brutal Reality Check
The late-night host zeroes in on the ex-president's biggest obsessions.
Trump Jr. lashes out at "The View" for calling his dad a "big liar"
Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the 'Save America' rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on January 29, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) In a video posted to his Rumble account, Donald Trump Jr. declared that the "whataboutism has begun" in the wake of the discovery of classified documents in a private office belonging to Joe Biden from when he was vice president.
Trump's Impeachments May Be Irreversible as McCarthy Mulls Expunging
No Congress has ever tried to expunge a presidential impeachment before. It's not exactly clear if it can.
Stormy Daniels mocks Trump’s grammar in Truth Social post and says he accidentally confirmed her story
Stormy Daniels offered a fierce blowback to Donald Trump whose attempt to ridicule the adult film star may have backfired as he seemingly appeared to acknowledge their alleged affair.Ms Daniels thanked the former president for “admitting” to their alleged affair despite previously declaring that he “never had an affair”. She also mocked the one-time president for using wrong grammar in his Truth Social post.The war of words between the two on social media came as New York City prosecutors began presenting evidence to a grand jury about the “hush money scheme” Mr Trump is accused of using to keep...
Jim Jordan Says He Doesn't Understand Why Democrats Don't Want to Help Him
Jordan will chair the "weaponization" of the government subcommittee, which Rep. Jerry Nadler said will be used to "settle political scores" on behalf of Donald Trump.
Jimmy Kimmel Delivers A Dark Prediction About Trump’s Will
The late-night host thinks he knows what'll really happen to the ex-president's money.
Donald Trump is the worst kind of fool
On Saturday, January 28, former President Donald Trump made the first speech of his 2024 presidential campaign since he announced his run back in November. Speaking at the annual meeting of the New Hampshire Republican Party, Trump claimed he was more committed than he had been in his previous two runs to campaigning and launching a grassroots effort.
Whoops! Lindsey Graham Drops S-Bomb On Live TV, Doesn't Seem To Notice.
The Trump-adoring senator was offered a bar of soap after the Fox News interview.
Trump’s Financial Situation Is Even Shakier Than We Knew
When Donald Trump left office in early 2021, he was apparently on much thinner financial ice than almost anyone knew.That revelation, which three accounting experts confirmed upon reviewing Trump’s 2020 tax return, may help explain some of the financial and political moves the former president has made in the intervening years. Snowballing legal fees, along with other possible legal settlements and judgments, threaten to consume the cash pile he needs to bankroll his business activity, as well as fund a lavish lifestyle and maintain his image of excess—an emperor atop a golden toilet.How big is that cash pile, exactly?Accountants caution...
