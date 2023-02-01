Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Face Time: Body Sculpting
Temperatures are starting to make their way towards what we normally see around this time of year. The increased temperatures come as two systems are set to come through Northern Nevada. The first is expected Friday and will bring some increased winds. The second will come Saturday night into Sunday morning. It’s expected to bring two to three inches of snow to the Sierra and rain, possibly snow, to the lower elevations.
KOLO TV Reno
Pineapple Pedicabs Feb. Promotions
Temperatures are starting to make their way towards what we normally see around this time of year. The increased temperatures come as two systems are set to come through Northern Nevada. The first is expected Friday and will bring some increased winds. The second will come Saturday night into Sunday morning. It’s expected to bring two to three inches of snow to the Sierra and rain, possibly snow, to the lower elevations.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Air National Guard opens recruitment center
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Air National Guard is looking for new recruits by setting up shop where they are. The Air-Guard opened a new recruitment center at 294 East Moana Lane Friday. It marks the first time in more than a decade that their recruiters have moved off the...
KOLO TV Reno
Feb. 3 Sports Caravan
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - What a Friday night of hoops it was in Northern Nevada!. The Nevada men’s basketball team even made an appearance for the second time this season en route to a 72-52 win over Air Force. Aside from the Wolf Pack, the Sports Caravan rolled to...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada National Guard gets 2 late-model helicopters
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada National Guard has acquired two late-model Lakota UH-72B model helicopters. While the helicopters will be stationed in North Las Vegas, the National Guard says they will be servicing the entire state. The Nevada Army Guard was one of nine states to receive...
KOLO TV Reno
Dems shake up start of 2024 presidential primary; Nevada goes second
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Democratic Party on Saturday approved reordering its 2024 presidential primary, replacing Iowa with South Carolina in the leadoff spot as part of a major shake-up meant to empower Black and other minority voters critical to its base of support. Although more changes are possible later...
KOLO TV Reno
Religious leaders to hold vigil for homeless Nevadans who died in 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Religious leaders from numerous faiths will be holding a candlelight vigil for homeless Nevadans who died in 2022. Leaders from the Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish, Baha’i, Pagan faiths will hold the vigil in the Reno City Plaza by the BELIEVE sign on Feb. 15 starting at 5:30 p.m.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Dems propose raises for educators and support staff
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Democrats in the Nevada State Legislature are proposing raises for educators and support staff. $250 million will be set aside by their plan to create a matching fund to support those raises. Funding for education in the next biennium was already set to increase by a record $2 billion under a law passed in 2019.
KOLO TV Reno
More tax breaks ahead for Tesla
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Last Monday during his state of the state address Governor Joe Lombardo made this announcement. “I am looking forward to joining Elon Musk and the team at Tesla tomorrow when they unveil plans to build a brand new $3.5 Billion-dollar advanced manufacturing facility in northern Nevada for the company’s all-electric semi-trucks.”
Comments / 0