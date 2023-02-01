ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

This Music Festival Styled 5K Is Coming Back To Philadelphia

Two things that I love and am super passionate about are working out and music, and this Philly ‘music festival’ is really the best of both worlds. Philadelphia always has some of the coolest events happening and this one is one of my favorites. When I heard about this, I felt like I just needed to sign up, and I’m planning on running this year.
What Gives? More NJ Schools Should Issue a 2-Hr Delay Monday After Super Bowl!

Does this even need to be explained? More New Jersey schools should be granting a 2 hour delayed opening the Monday After the Super Bowl!. Following the news that the Gloucester City school district announced they're granting its students a 2 hour delayed opening on Monday Feb 13, I thought for sure more New Jersey school districts would do the same! So what gives?
Sayreville, NJ councilwoman shot dead in front of home

SAYREVILLE – A borough councilwoman was killed after being shot multiple times inside her vehicle outside her home on Wednesday night. The victim was identified by fellow officials as Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the woman was found around 7:20 p.m. after police received...
