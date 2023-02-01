ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Butchertown homicide victim identified as 26-year-old Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the victim that was shot and killed in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown Friday afternoon. Officer Matt Sanders with Louisville Metro Police Department said calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Police: Two people shot in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Two people are expected to survive after a shooting late Friday night. Just before midnight, the New Albany Police Department say they received a call of shots fired in the area of Graybrook Lane near Morgan Avenue. Upon arrival, officers say they located two people...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

WHAS11

LMPD arrests man in connection to deadly November stabbing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is when we first reported on this in November 2022. Police arrested a man in connection to a deadly stabbing that happened in November 2022. Louisville Metro Police said they arrested Yoel Perez-Gonzalez for stabbing and killing 48-year-old Radame Garcia Gallo.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man transported to hospital after shooting in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot near Churchill Downs on Friday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police Department responded to calls of a shooting around 3:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of South Fourth Street, which is not far from Churchill Downs. Officers located...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man arrested for fatal stabbing on National Turnpike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for the fatal stabbing near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood last November. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Yoel Perez-Gonzalez, 46, was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Perez-Gonzalez had a warrant for murder and was charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville activist reports double-digit homicide numbers for January

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist reports that the city of Louisville is on track to reach triple-digit homicide numbers for this year, according to data provided by Louisville Metro Police. Christopher 2X, founder of 2X Game Changers, reported said the city ended the month of January with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Shively Police respond to shooting on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively Police responded to a shooting on the Watterson Expressway Thursday evening. According to Patrick Allen with Shively PD, the shooting happened between mile marker 3.3 and Taylor Boulevard on I-264 Eastbound. No one sustained any significant injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.
SHIVELY, KY
wdrb.com

1 dead after early morning shooting off Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 3400 block of Buckeye Road about 7:18 a.m. Thursday. That's in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road between Kramers and Shanks Lane.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

ISP: Jennings County deputy shoots, kills man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a sheriff's deputy shot him in rural Jennings County Friday. An Indiana State Police (ISP) spokesperson says Jennings County deputies were serving felony arrest warrants for 29-year-old Devin Lark on County Road 175 North when the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Louisville man arrested on multiple charges after fleeing the scene of a crash

CLARK CO. – Tuesday, Jan. 31, Troopers arrested a Louisville man on multiple charges after he left the scene of a crash and then led police on a vehicle and foot pursuit. Around 6:30 p.m., Sergeant Matt Marshall overheard Clark County authorities dispatch information on a dark-colored SUV that had collided with a semi-truck near the 16-mile marker on I-65 southbound near Memphis, IN.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kicks96news.com

Body Found in Louisville Confirmed as Missing Teen

Police in Louisville have confirmed that a body found by railroad workers in some woods Monday is that of a teenager who had been reported missing Jan. 11. Montevious Goss, 16, was last seen getting into a truck on Dean Drive in Louisville. The Miss. Bureau of Investigation had issued an endangered/missing child alert for Doss. Louisville police say the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by multiple agencies.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

