Wyoming State

Wyoming News

Attempt to defund UW gender studies fails again

CHEYENNE — Another attempt to defund the University of Wyoming’s gender studies program failed in the House on Friday after a passionate debate that touched on academic freedom, morality and the state’s suffragist history. The budget amendment, brought forth by freshman lawmakers Reps. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, and Tomi Strock, R-Douglas, came as the Legislature wrapped up discussion of amendments to the supplemental budget bill. “The University of Wyoming is a...
LARAMIE, WY
Wyoming Senate passes bill to criminalize gender-affirming treatment

CHEYENNE — Wyoming is inching closer to criminalizing gender-affirming treatment for children. Senate File 111, sponsored by Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, cleared its third reading in the Senate on Thursday in a 22-9 vote and is now headed to the House. Following the vote, a member of the public watching the floor from the upstairs gallery began swearing at lawmakers, upset about the result. That prompted the Senate sergeant at...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Senators spar over property tax relief

After property taxes soared for many Wyoming residents in 2022, lawmakers took aim at the issue, filling more than 20 bills this session intended to ease the burden for homeowners. Lawmakers have rejected only one of those proposals so far, but roughly half are at risk of dying this week with a critical deadline looming.
WYOMING STATE
Marcus Ringo

Colorado River Standoff in the Wild West

There's a 7-way standoff. The sun sets in the distance. Tumbleweeds slowly drift across a dusty road somewhere north of the border. The air is dry and still. No, this isn't your favorite 1993 western blockbuster, this is a modern-day battle for the Colorado River and it's us versus them. By us, we mean Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming versus them, California.
CALIFORNIA STATE

