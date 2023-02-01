Read full article on original website
Related
Abortion Bill Removing Exemptions For Rape, Incest Passes Wyoming Vote
A bill that would remove exemptions for rape and incest cases under Wyoming abortion law passed a committee vote in the Wyoming Legislature on Wednesday and now moves on to the Wyoming House. You can read House Bill 152, the ''Life is a Human Right Act," here. The law is...
Attempt to defund UW gender studies fails again
CHEYENNE — Another attempt to defund the University of Wyoming’s gender studies program failed in the House on Friday after a passionate debate that touched on academic freedom, morality and the state’s suffragist history. The budget amendment, brought forth by freshman lawmakers Reps. Jeanette Ward, R-Casper, and Tomi Strock, R-Douglas, came as the Legislature wrapped up discussion of amendments to the supplemental budget bill. “The University of Wyoming is a...
Wyoming Senate passes bill to criminalize gender-affirming treatment
CHEYENNE — Wyoming is inching closer to criminalizing gender-affirming treatment for children. Senate File 111, sponsored by Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, cleared its third reading in the Senate on Thursday in a 22-9 vote and is now headed to the House. Following the vote, a member of the public watching the floor from the upstairs gallery began swearing at lawmakers, upset about the result. That prompted the Senate sergeant at...
Why Did Wyoming Politicians Introduce a New Bill to Phase out EV Sales?
As many people move toward EVs, Wyoming politicians are introducing a new bill that would phase out EV sales. The post Why Did Wyoming Politicians Introduce a New Bill to Phase out EV Sales? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YouTuber Gives Interesting Reasons Why No One Lives In Wyoming
With just under 600,000 people living here, Wyoming is the least populated state in the U.S. That's pretty impressive when you look at the actual size of the state. Wyoming is the 10th largest state by area with 97,813 square miles. So in Wyoming there are 5.9 people per square mile.
Senators spar over property tax relief
After property taxes soared for many Wyoming residents in 2022, lawmakers took aim at the issue, filling more than 20 bills this session intended to ease the burden for homeowners. Lawmakers have rejected only one of those proposals so far, but roughly half are at risk of dying this week with a critical deadline looming.
Grizzly ‘delisting’ back on the table as feds reconsider state management
Note: This story was updated with new information at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. -Ed. Federal wildlife officials on Friday morning announced they will again consider surrendering management of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem’s grizzly bears, giving jurisdiction to the states. The news came in the form of a “90-day...
Colorado River Standoff in the Wild West
There's a 7-way standoff. The sun sets in the distance. Tumbleweeds slowly drift across a dusty road somewhere north of the border. The air is dry and still. No, this isn't your favorite 1993 western blockbuster, this is a modern-day battle for the Colorado River and it's us versus them. By us, we mean Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming versus them, California.
