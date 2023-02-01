Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Local Authorities Defuse Gun-Related Incident in Mt. Pleasant
On Monday at approximately 1:33 a.m. the Mount Pleasant Police responded to a report of a man waving a gun around inside an apartment. The call was placed by two teenagers who were in the apartment, but were able to get out. Officers arrived at 1301 E. Haynes Court in...
KBUR
Montrose man arrested on multiple drug related charges
Montrose, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Montrose man on felony and misdemeanor drug charges. 45-year-old Joseph Patrick Frank of Montrose was arrested Wednesday, February 1st at 108 Cedar Street in Montrose. Frank was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine 3rd offense, Possession of...
KBUR
Burlington Police Department: woman arrested for robbery
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department says a Mt. Pleasant woman and a Burlington man are in jail following a robbery that occurred Tuesday, January 31st. According to a news release, at about 11 PM Tuesday, DESCOM received a call that a man had been assaulted at Gasland, 1003 Summer Street, and he was bleeding from the face. When officers arrived, they located a male with a laceration under his right eyelid.
KWQC
Mt. Pleasant woman arrested on robbery charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Mt. Pleasant woman was arrested after police say she robbed a man in Burlington Tuesday. The Burlington Police Department responded about 11 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a man being assaulted and bleeding from the face at Gasland, 1003 Summer Street. Police found the...
KWQC
Sheriff: Burlington man arrested after assaulting a family member
DES MOINES CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 40-year-old Burlington man Tuesday night after they say he assaulted a family member and was in violation of a no-contact order, according to a press release. County officials say, Justin Marshall was charged with domestic abuse...
khqa.com
Two dead after ice fishing accident in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Please see editor's note at the end of this article. A husband and wife both died after an ice fishing accident on Saturday in rural Hancock County. Around 3:44 p.m., emergency crews were called for a report of two people in the water from...
KCRG.com
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
KCJJ
Iowa City man found with thousands of dollars in stolen goods
An Iowa City man with a history of thefts was reportedly found with thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise at a storage unit. 27-year-old Jerome Brooks of the Quarters apartment complex on Highway 6 East was in possession of a storage unit at Black and Gold Storage on Waterfront Drive when police executed a search warrant on the morning of November 11th. Investigators reportedly located property tying Brooks to at least seven burglaries and thefts. The property, which was returned to their rightful owners, was valued at over $11,000. However, police say the property that wasn’t recovered ups the total substantially.
Pen City Current
Faulty fan motor leads to fire alarm at Central Lee
DONNELLSON - An early morning fire alarm at Central Lee sent area firefighters and law enforcement to the facility. The incident stemmed from a faulty fan motor in the locker room area and, according to officials, likely wouldn't have caused a fire, but emergency crews were called out of an abundance of caution.
KCRG.com
Mount Pleasant college bus carrying 10 crashes in Polk County
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Five people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after the Iowa Wesleyan University bus they were riding crashed in Polk County Wednesday morning. KCCI reports the bus, which was carrying 10 people, was heading from Mount Pleasant to Des Moines when it crashed...
KCJJ
Iowa City man who claimed he has a hard time remembering how to spell his name arrested for driving while barred
An Iowa City man who claimed he has a spelling issue was arrested for driving while barred and providing false ID information. Police stopped 39-year-old Plimio Zuniga Duron of Alyssa Court Southwest Monday night just before 10 pm because the registration sticker on the Ford pickup he was driving had expired. Police checked the registration sticker and found that it was for a different vehicle.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth Police Department Warning Residents of Scammers Reaching out by Phone Impersonating Law Enforcement
The Monmouth Police Department has become aware that out of state scammers are targeting certain individuals in the Monmouth area. These scammers will identify themselves as officers from local law enforcement. If you receive a call from an individual claiming to be from the Monmouth Police Department telling you that a form of electronic payment for an alleged court violation is required of you, do not send a payment. Agents of law enforcement do occasionally call individuals, but no agency will ever ask for payment over the phone. We will also never ask for social security numbers or bank account numbers over the phone. If anyone has any questions or concerns pertaining to scams, please contact the Monmouth Police Department at 309-734-8383.
muddyrivernews.com
Local births from Jan. 20-30, 2023
A girl was born to Austin and Jill Haubrich of Maywood, Mo., at 9:23 p.m. Jan. 20. A girl was born to Treyvien Carter and Emilee Hamilton of Quincy at 2:50 a.m. Jan. 21. A boy was born to Anthony and Kember Logsdon of Mount Sterling at 4:23 p.m. Jan. 21.
ourquadcities.com
Three face charges after alleged copper wire theft from Century Link
Three suspects face charges after reports of copper wire theft from Century Link, according to a news release. In December of 2022, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office began to take reports of vandalism and theft of copper wire from Century Link, the release says. Century Link reported their...
KCRG.com
Police seize large quantities of meth, cocaine, and firearms in Fairfield arrest
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 10:00 am, the Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement executed a search warrant in the 300 block of E. Kirkwood Avenue. Inside officers seized a reported large quantity of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and firearms. Police subsequently arrested 39-year-old Timothy Michael Carey Jr. Carey...
ktvo.com
Lawsuit filed against Heartland hospital alleging wrongful termination
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa health center is the subject of a lawsuit after one of its doctors said he was wrongfully terminated from the hospital. According to a press release from attorney Stuart Higgins, Dr. Raheel Jiwan filed a lawsuit against Jefferson County Health Center in Jefferson County District Court.
Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County
At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
KCCI.com
Iowa DIA investigating nursing home after report says woman's requests for medical attention were ignored
SIGOURNEY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is looking into disturbing allegations at a southeast Iowa nursing home. A report shows that one administrator at Windsor Place Senior Living in Sigourney didn't do enough to help a urine-soaked woman who had apparently suffered a stroke. The...
KCRG.com
Mother of student who fell from school ceiling says staff did what they were trained to do
Man convicted of arson and five counts of attempted murder after Iowa City house fire. Sentencing will take place in April for a man who is now convicted of arson and five counts of attempted murder. Deadline nears for Marengo company to release list of chemicals in facility that exploded.
DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos
An eastern Iowa man was recently fined $10,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for demolishing and burning an asbestos-containing building last year in West Chester despite being warned against it. The DNR received a report in February 2022 that a former lumberyard in that town was in the process of being torn down […] The post DNR: Eastern Iowa man demolished, burned building with asbestos appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
