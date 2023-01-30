ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, RI

Pawtucket Times

Saint Francis (BKN) hosts Stonehill following Burnett's 22-point showing

Stonehill Skyhawks (11-14, 7-3 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (12-11, 5-5 NEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) -1.5; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill faces the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers after Isaiah Burnett scored 22 points in Stonehill's 74-61 win over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash. The...
EASTON, MA
Pawtucket Times

Juhasz, Muhl lead No. 5 UConn over Providence 64-54

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Dorka Juhasz had 19 points and 17 rebounds and Nika Muhl added 14 points as No. 5 UConn held off Providence 64-54 on Wednesday night. Lou Lopez Senechal and Aubrey Griffin each finished with 13 points as the Huskies registered their 14th straight win. The quest for the 15th straight win will feature a rematch of last year’s national title game as UConn squares off against undefeated No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pawtucket Times

No. 16 Xavier 85, No. 17 Providence 83, OT

PROVIDENCE (17-6) Croswell 8-9 5-6 21, Hopkins 3-14 4-6 10, Breed 1-1 0-0 2, Carter 6-14 2-2 15, Locke 8-14 0-0 22, Bynum 3-12 3-4 11, Moore 1-3 0-0 2, Floyd 0-1 0-0 0, Pierre 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-69 14-18 83. XAVIER (18-5) Hunter 3-7 3-8 9, J.Nunge 10-15...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pawtucket Times

Saint Joseph's 64, Rhode Island 50

RHODE ISLAND (8-14) Tchikou 3-5 0-0 6, Carey 1-3 0-0 2, Freeman 5-15 4-6 14, Leggett 2-11 2-3 7, Martin 3-7 1-2 7, Weston 3-9 1-2 7, Thomas 2-6 0-0 4, Samb 1-2 0-0 2, Stewart 0-1 1-2 1, Hutchinson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-59 9-15 50. SAINT JOSEPH'S (11-11)
PROVIDENCE, RI
Pawtucket Times

Holy Cross 82, Boston U. 70

HOLY CROSS (8-16) Gates 6-13 5-9 17, Kenney 3-4 0-1 6, Batchelder 7-9 2-3 21, Montgomery 3-8 0-2 7, Octave 9-12 2-4 27, Dorsey 0-2 2-2 2, Kirkwood 0-2 0-0 0, Tse 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 29-53 11-21 82. BOSTON U. (10-14) Zink 9-13 7-9 25, Brewster 1-2 0-0 2,...
BOSTON, MA

