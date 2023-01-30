PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Dorka Juhasz had 19 points and 17 rebounds and Nika Muhl added 14 points as No. 5 UConn held off Providence 64-54 on Wednesday night. Lou Lopez Senechal and Aubrey Griffin each finished with 13 points as the Huskies registered their 14th straight win. The quest for the 15th straight win will feature a rematch of last year’s national title game as UConn squares off against undefeated No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO