Grab your umbrella and give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go before you head out the door Friday morning. I'm tracking a band of rain and snow moving into northern California for the start of your Friday, and the majority of the wet weather is expected from very early this morning through late morning Friday. The heaviest rain in the valley will mostly fall around or before most of you leave for your morning commute, and that will make roads slick across our region. Shower chances then mostly fizzle out by around noon, but the potential for scattered showers will persist this afternoon into the early evening hours. Today's wet weather is being drawn into northern California by an area of low pressure off the coast of the Pacific Northwest. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in northern Trinity County through 1pm Friday due to the potential for up to 5 inches of snowfall down to 3500'. A few inches of snow are also likely in the Sierra down to around 4000'. Most projections leave valley areas will around a third of an inch of rain or less from this system as it passes through early to mid day Friday. Temperatures are mostly starting out in the 30's to 40's in the valley and foothills, and in the upper teens to low 40's in our mountain zones. Winds will be out of the south to 10mph, and we'll have the potential for gusts out of the southeast to 30mph early this morning along the eastern side of the valley. Gusts up to 35mph out of the southeast will be possible in the northern Sierra through the day. High temperatures will end up several degrees cooler than Thursday afternoon's despite the warmer start because of the cloud cover we'll have overhead through the day. Valley areas are projected to range from the upper 40's to mid 50's, foothill areas will range from the upper 30's to lower 50's, and our mountain zones will range from the mid 30's to upper 40's Friday afternoon. Cloudy skies will linger over northern California Friday night and that will help to keep our temperatures fairly mild for your Friday evening.

TRINITY COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO