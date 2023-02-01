Read full article on original website
Storm Tracker Forecast: Rain with a chance for rumbles of thunder this weekend
Rain is making its way through NorCal this evening. Most of it will fall in the form of isolated showers, heavy at times over the next few hours. Lows tonight will bottom out in the low to mid-40s with showers around as a cold front arrives early Sunday morning. There is a winter storm warning in effect for the Sierra through 10pm on Sunday for elevations above 4000’. Between 4-15 inches of snow could fall above 4000’ with 1 to 3 feet above 5000’. There is also a Winter Storm Warning for Northern Trinity County. This is in effect through 5am for elevations above 3500ft where 3-15 inches of snow will be possible. Overall, snow levels will be between 3500ft to 4000ft by Sunday.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Wet start your Friday with more rain & snow weekend
Grab your umbrella and give yourself extra time to get to where you need to go before you head out the door Friday morning. I'm tracking a band of rain and snow moving into northern California for the start of your Friday, and the majority of the wet weather is expected from very early this morning through late morning Friday. The heaviest rain in the valley will mostly fall around or before most of you leave for your morning commute, and that will make roads slick across our region. Shower chances then mostly fizzle out by around noon, but the potential for scattered showers will persist this afternoon into the early evening hours. Today's wet weather is being drawn into northern California by an area of low pressure off the coast of the Pacific Northwest. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in northern Trinity County through 1pm Friday due to the potential for up to 5 inches of snowfall down to 3500'. A few inches of snow are also likely in the Sierra down to around 4000'. Most projections leave valley areas will around a third of an inch of rain or less from this system as it passes through early to mid day Friday. Temperatures are mostly starting out in the 30's to 40's in the valley and foothills, and in the upper teens to low 40's in our mountain zones. Winds will be out of the south to 10mph, and we'll have the potential for gusts out of the southeast to 30mph early this morning along the eastern side of the valley. Gusts up to 35mph out of the southeast will be possible in the northern Sierra through the day. High temperatures will end up several degrees cooler than Thursday afternoon's despite the warmer start because of the cloud cover we'll have overhead through the day. Valley areas are projected to range from the upper 40's to mid 50's, foothill areas will range from the upper 30's to lower 50's, and our mountain zones will range from the mid 30's to upper 40's Friday afternoon. Cloudy skies will linger over northern California Friday night and that will help to keep our temperatures fairly mild for your Friday evening.
Storm Tracker Forecast: Clouds increase Thursday & showers return late week
Bundle up and get your ice scraper handy before you head out the door Thursday morning. High pressure off the coast of southern California has kept our skies mostly clear overnight, but low pressure approaching the West Coast from the Pacific will draw more clouds over northern California through the day today. We're starting out with mostly clear to mostly sunny skies early Thursday, but will end up mostly cloudy for your afternoon. Temperatures are brisk due to the lack of clouds overhead and lighter winds overnight. The chilly temperatures are driving the potential for frost across the majority of our region to start the day. Valley areas are starting out in the upper 20's to mid 30's, foothill areas are in the upper 20's to upper 30's, and our mountain zones are ranging from the single digits to 20's for the start of your Thursday. We'll have modest north winds through the day, and we could potentially see them peak up to 10mph during the mid day hours. Mostly cloudy skies are expected from around mid day into this evening, and that will help to limit how warm we'll end up this afternoon. Projections have valley areas topping out in the mid 50's to lower 60's, 40's to mid 50' in the foothills, and 40's to lower 50's in our mountain zones Thursday afternoon. Clouds will thin out into this evening, but will then increase later on Thursday night.
Winter storm cancels flights, keeps thousands without power
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A mess of ice, sleet and snow lingered across much of the southern U.S. on Thursday as thousands in Texas endured freezing temperatures with no power, including many in the state capital of Austin, but a warming trend was forecast to bring relief from the deadly storm that is blamed for at least 10 traffic fatalities in three states.
California is ending its COVID state of emergency
CHICO, Calif. - People have mixed feelings about California's COVID state of emergency coming to an end. According to the state's COVID-19 website, there are still about 32 COVID-19-related deaths daily, and about 2,434 new cases daily in California. But for some, those numbers are still too high to end...
Deputies identify man killed in shooting near Town Market
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed near South Oroville Thursday night. Deputies say 34-year-old David Adams of Oroville was shot in the 4800 block of Lincoln Boulevard and later died at the hospital. The shooting happened around...
California won't require COVID vaccine to attend schools
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California won't make children get the coronavirus vaccine to attend schools. The California Department of Public Health said Friday it is not exploring emergency rules to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required school vaccinations. That's a reversal from Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's...
Newsom releases statement on passing of former California Chamber of Commerce executive officer
SACRAMENTO - Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement on Saturday concerning the passing of Allan Zaremberg, the former president and chief executive officer of the California Chamber of Commerce. “A fair and decent man to his core, Allan always strived to build relationships and trust across the board, an increasingly...
