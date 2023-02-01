Read full article on original website
Related
Summit School District meeting sees swell of support for LGBTQ+ resolution while others remain opposed
Around 150 people gathered in-person, and more than 120 appeared online, during a Jan. 31 Summit School District meeting to voice support and opposition to a resolution passed by the district’s Board of Education in October that reaffirmed — in part — its commitment to LGBTQ+ representation and inclusion.
Avon launches campaign to achieve universal recycling compliance by November
The town of Avon is launching its “Recycle Together” education campaign this month to help Avon residents and businesses take steps towards compliance with the town’s forthcoming universal recycling regulations. The Avon Town Council passed Ordinance 22-13 on Sept. 27, 2022, which will require universal recycling for...
Letter: Slanted coverage of Dotsero Mobile Park
I own a mobile home park in Summit County and I am writing to express concern about the slant of your article and other media commentary concerning recent mobile home park legislation. You describe the legislation as something which prevents the “exploitation” of tenants through aggressive rules enforcement. In fact, the recent legislation hinders landlords’ ability to enforce rules and this will cause mobile home parks in Colorado to become worse places to live.
Imagining an outdoors for everyone: How organizations in Eagle County and around the country are increasing the accessibility and diversity of outdoor recreation
On Saturday, the National Brotherhood of Skiers is arriving in Vail to celebrate its annual Summit through Feb. 11. The organization started in the 1970s with 13 national founding clubs and a mission of creating a community and exposing people of color to winter sports and the vast outdoors. Now, 50 years after its first summit, with 57 clubs around the country, the organization is still building toward these goals and continuing to raise participation in the sport.
Eagle County’s emergency operations plan coordinates local, county, state, federal responses
During the 2020 Grizzly Creek Fire, Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry was talking to someone from outside the county who was impressed by the trust and communication between local agencies. “It’s hard to build relationships during an emergency,” Chandler-Henry was told. That trust is built when emergency alarms...
Avon Police Department’s Al Zepeda recognized for Special Olympics work
On Saturday, Jan. 28, Avon Police Officer Al Zepeda was presented the 2023 State Directors Individual Award by the Law Enforcement Torch Run, a facet of Special Olympics Colorado. Zepeda was honored for his extensive contributions to the local Law Enforcement Torch Runs as well as other Special Olympics-rooted events.
Carnes: Edwards a non-binary town?
Perhaps it’s just me, but I feel some are beginning to take this whole “Identifying versus Being” thingy a tad too far. The first is subjective while the other is objective, yet both are considered truth in respective circles. “But Richard, how does this apply to Edwards?”...
Nominating commission selects candidates for 5th Judicial District Court vacancy
The nominating commission for the 5th Judicial District has announced two candidates have been selected for possible appointment to the district court’s judiciary vacancy: Courtney Holm of Edwards and Jonathan Shamis of Leadville. Mark Thompson retired from the 5th Judicial District Court bench as its chief justice on Jan....
The new VSON Buena Vista clinic offers convenient orthopaedic services for patients in Chaffee County
We primarily think of Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery as a lifeline for patients in the I-70 resort corridor, but the pioneering healthcare organization has always worked to provide outreach to mountain communities far from Metro Denver. This month, VSON established a more permanent arrangement in Buena Vista to offer patients...
Q&A: Aaron Winberry of Independence Realty
Aaron Winberry is a Realtor® with Independence Realty. After living in Vail for seven years, he moved to Leadville, allowing him to cater to a wide range of clients, whether they’re looking for luxury second homes in Vail or more affordable living in Lake or Chaffee counties. How...
Mountain Recreation sets up youth scholarship program to reach more families in 2023
Mountain Recreation’s youth scholarship program each year opens the door to hundreds of families to allow kids to access programs, facilities, camps and activities. In 2023, it is expanding the access thanks to new eligibility requirements and an influx of cash from the Mountain Recreation Foundation’s end-of-year giving campaign.
Letter: Welcome, National Brotherhood of Skiers
On behalf of the Vail Town Council and the entire community, I am extremely excited to welcome the National Brotherhood of Skiers as they celebrate their 50th Anniversary Summit, “Soul on Snow,” this week in Vail. As the world’s largest snowsports organization, NBS has worked over the last half century to expand access to skiing and snowboarding through their mission “to identify, develop and support athletes of color who will win International and Olympic winter sports competitions representing the United States and to increase participation in winter sports.” We believe these efforts are critical to our current vitality and future success.
Avon first and second graders receive the surprise of two wheels
Avon Elementary School’s gym was filled with joyous screams on Thursday morning when 99 first and second graders were surprised with a bike (and helmet) of their own. “With the high cost of housing and food, purchasing a new bike is out of the reach of many of our families,” said Dana Harrison, Avon Elementary’s principal. “For many students, it will be the first new bike they have ever had.”
Vail looking at different event strategies, but Burton event unlikely to be replaced
Vail runs on visitors. But how to attract those visitors is evolving. A good example is the Burton U.S. Open Snowboarding Championships. After a seven-year run in Vail, the last of the snowboard extravaganzas was held in 2020. The company in May 2020 announced an early cancellation of the 2021 event due to uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic still had much of the local economy shut down at that time.
Letter: Gratitude for the community
This January marked my eight-year anniversary of moving to the Vail Valley after spending a lifetime in Chicago. It has prompted even deeper reflection on how special this place truly is. We’ve all heard the phrase, “I moved here for the winter but stayed for the summer.” I’ve always said,...
Vail Valley Charitable Fund: The family that you choose
Up on our ranch, a lot of conversations happen with friends in their cars and me on the road or in the field. This was no different. Late in the summer, my good friend Dagmar shouted at me as I wrestled with an irrigation sprinkler about joining the Vail Valley Charitable Fund.
School Views: The science behind the snow day
Every winter I’m asked, “Who decides when we have a snow day?” or “Can I join the snow day team?” I certainly understand the interest. It’s an exclusive group of four highly trained and qualified individuals that spend countless hours on almost everything other than meteorology. Together, we practice quasi-science to determine the fate of the district when snowy weather occurs. While I jest, I certainly don’t mean to make light of how we make our decisions.
New Colorado River agreement will have headwaters impacts in Eagle County
Eagle County is part of the birthplace of the Colorado River. Any agreement to allocate that river’s water is likely to affect residents. A century-old agreement to divide the Colorado’s water is no longer sufficient to govern the river’s use. After years of work to divide up a diminishing resource, officials Monday announced that six of the seven states governed by the compact had created a model for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to possibly incorporate into its own management plan.
Eagle County will probably see wolves reintroduced to its remote areas, and that worries ranchers
Wolves are probably coming to Eagle County. Area ranchers are nervous about it. Proposition 114 passed narrowly in the 2020 general election. The proposition requires the state to create a plan to reintroduce gray wolves to the state. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is now in the final stages of creating a draft plan to implement the new law.
Chicken-suited demonstrator in Vail facing charges in two different cases, starts crowdfunding campaign for legal expenses
A chicken-suited demonstrator has been frequenting Vail Village this season, holding protest signs aimed at exposing local issues. While the chicken suit was meant to draw attention to the signs more than conceal his identity, Tim McMahon says many people became aware that he was the demonstrator after word got out about the trespassing citation he received from the Vail Police in December. (McMahon set foot on Vail Resorts property after being told not to and was promptly served with a summons).
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0