Vail, CO

Vail Daily

Vail looking at different event strategies, but Burton event unlikely to be replaced

Vail runs on visitors. But how to attract those visitors is evolving. A good example is the Burton U.S. Open Snowboarding Championships. After a seven-year run in Vail, the last of the snowboard extravaganzas was held in 2020. The company in May 2020 announced an early cancellation of the 2021 event due to uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic still had much of the local economy shut down at that time.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

It’s always taco time in the Vail Valley

Taco people are the best kind of people. Just ask the crew at Rocky Mountain Taco, home of the “world’s most best taco” and, therefore, the world’s most-best-taco eaters. What started as one roaming taco truck has grown to a truck (EagleVail), trailer (Avon) and brick-and-mortar (Minturn) operation, bringing that Southern California-inspired Mexican fusion food culture to the hungry folks of Eagle County.
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail and Ski Club Arlberg exchange goes full circle in Austria￼

Seventeen Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV) U14 Alpine athletes and three SSCV coaches recently returned from a life-impacting experience in Austria. Ski Club Arlberg played host to these 12 and 13-year-old SSCV athletes on the heels of a same-aged group of U14 and U16 Alpine athletes from Ski Club Arlberg visiting and training with SSCV and hosted by SSCV U14 parents in December.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Alpine racers shine in Colorado Ski Cup Qualifiers on Golden Peak￼

Ski & Snowboard Club Vail hosted the Colorado Ski Cup on Golden Peak on Jan.26-29. The qualifier event for both U18 nationals and U.S. nationals saw over 130 Alpine racers from throughout the Rocky and Central regions compete in two days of super-G and two days of giant slalom racing in the hopes of obtaining a coveted spot at one and or both of these two prestigious national events (dependent on their year of birth). SSCV athletes took 13 overall podiums (including one from a former SSCV athlete) and 18 U18 podiums over the course of the four days.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Q&A: Aaron Winberry of Independence Realty

Aaron Winberry is a Realtor® with Independence Realty. After living in Vail for seven years, he moved to Leadville, allowing him to cater to a wide range of clients, whether they’re looking for luxury second homes in Vail or more affordable living in Lake or Chaffee counties. How...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Soul on Snow brings in Ne-Yo, Mix Master Mike and DJ Logic to Vail

The National Brotherhood of Skiers is in Vail this week for its annual summit and to celebrate 50 years of Soul on the Slopes. The nonprofit organization, which was started by Ben Finley and Art Clay, hosted their first summit in 1973 and have grown to include ski clubs from all over who descend upon different ski areas each winter. Vail has played host to the National Brotherhood of skiers in the past, including one of the largest gatherings in 1993 with around 6,000 members in attendance.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Deca + Bol’s metropolitan mountain culture

When you’re looking for a contemporary dining menu and big city atmosphere within a European-styled alpine village, Deca + Bol is the place where metropolitan dining meets mountain culture. Deca + Bol combines upscale, flavorful dining with some of the best nightlife in Vail Village, including a unique bowling...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Welcome, National Brotherhood of Skiers

On behalf of the Vail Town Council and the entire community, I am extremely excited to welcome the National Brotherhood of Skiers as they celebrate their 50th Anniversary Summit, “Soul on Snow,” this week in Vail. As the world’s largest snowsports organization, NBS has worked over the last half century to expand access to skiing and snowboarding through their mission “to identify, develop and support athletes of color who will win International and Olympic winter sports competitions representing the United States and to increase participation in winter sports.” We believe these efforts are critical to our current vitality and future success.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Soul on the Slopes, swing music, dancing for peace and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 2/3/23

This weekend kicks off the 50th anniversary of the National Brotherhood of Skiers, which is a nonprofit group that represents Black skiers, riders, and snow sport enthusiasts across the nation. The founders, Ben Finley and Art Clay, met in 1972 and had a vision to create a national Black summit for skiers. One year later, the historic first Black Ski Summit gathering took place in Aspen in 1973. The event comes to Vail Feb. 4-11.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Imagining an outdoors for everyone: How organizations in Eagle County and around the country are increasing the accessibility and diversity of outdoor recreation

On Saturday, the National Brotherhood of Skiers is arriving in Vail to celebrate its annual Summit through Feb. 11. The organization started in the 1970s with 13 national founding clubs and a mission of creating a community and exposing people of color to winter sports and the vast outdoors. Now, 50 years after its first summit, with 57 clubs around the country, the organization is still building toward these goals and continuing to raise participation in the sport.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Valley Charitable Fund: The family that you choose

Up on our ranch, a lot of conversations happen with friends in their cars and me on the road or in the field. This was no different. Late in the summer, my good friend Dagmar shouted at me as I wrestled with an irrigation sprinkler about joining the Vail Valley Charitable Fund.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

School Views: The science behind the snow day

Every winter I’m asked, “Who decides when we have a snow day?” or “Can I join the snow day team?” I certainly understand the interest. It’s an exclusive group of four highly trained and qualified individuals that spend countless hours on almost everything other than meteorology. Together, we practice quasi-science to determine the fate of the district when snowy weather occurs. While I jest, I certainly don’t mean to make light of how we make our decisions.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
