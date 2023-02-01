Read full article on original website
Art and Soul on the Slopes: Lamont Joseph White brings spirit of the National Brotherhood of Skiers history to life
The National Brotherhood of Skiers is in Vail this week to celebrate its 50th Anniversary Summit and in addition to all the skiing, snowboarding, racing, fundraising and parties, there is an artistic side to this event. Stop by the Colorado Snowsports Museum and become familiar with the work of Lamont...
Vail looking at different event strategies, but Burton event unlikely to be replaced
Vail runs on visitors. But how to attract those visitors is evolving. A good example is the Burton U.S. Open Snowboarding Championships. After a seven-year run in Vail, the last of the snowboard extravaganzas was held in 2020. The company in May 2020 announced an early cancellation of the 2021 event due to uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic still had much of the local economy shut down at that time.
It’s always taco time in the Vail Valley
Taco people are the best kind of people. Just ask the crew at Rocky Mountain Taco, home of the “world’s most best taco” and, therefore, the world’s most-best-taco eaters. What started as one roaming taco truck has grown to a truck (EagleVail), trailer (Avon) and brick-and-mortar (Minturn) operation, bringing that Southern California-inspired Mexican fusion food culture to the hungry folks of Eagle County.
Ski & Snowboard Club Vail and Ski Club Arlberg exchange goes full circle in Austria￼
Seventeen Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV) U14 Alpine athletes and three SSCV coaches recently returned from a life-impacting experience in Austria. Ski Club Arlberg played host to these 12 and 13-year-old SSCV athletes on the heels of a same-aged group of U14 and U16 Alpine athletes from Ski Club Arlberg visiting and training with SSCV and hosted by SSCV U14 parents in December.
Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Alpine racers shine in Colorado Ski Cup Qualifiers on Golden Peak￼
Ski & Snowboard Club Vail hosted the Colorado Ski Cup on Golden Peak on Jan.26-29. The qualifier event for both U18 nationals and U.S. nationals saw over 130 Alpine racers from throughout the Rocky and Central regions compete in two days of super-G and two days of giant slalom racing in the hopes of obtaining a coveted spot at one and or both of these two prestigious national events (dependent on their year of birth). SSCV athletes took 13 overall podiums (including one from a former SSCV athlete) and 18 U18 podiums over the course of the four days.
Q&A: Aaron Winberry of Independence Realty
Aaron Winberry is a Realtor® with Independence Realty. After living in Vail for seven years, he moved to Leadville, allowing him to cater to a wide range of clients, whether they’re looking for luxury second homes in Vail or more affordable living in Lake or Chaffee counties. How...
Soul on Snow brings in Ne-Yo, Mix Master Mike and DJ Logic to Vail
The National Brotherhood of Skiers is in Vail this week for its annual summit and to celebrate 50 years of Soul on the Slopes. The nonprofit organization, which was started by Ben Finley and Art Clay, hosted their first summit in 1973 and have grown to include ski clubs from all over who descend upon different ski areas each winter. Vail has played host to the National Brotherhood of skiers in the past, including one of the largest gatherings in 1993 with around 6,000 members in attendance.
Rocky Mountain Freestyle Devo and Rocky Qualifier Series Competitors master the moguls on Golden Peak
Young mogul athletes from throughout the Rocky Mountain region gathered on Golden Peak Jan. 28-29 for the Rocky Qualifier Series and Rocky Mountain Freestyle Devo mogul competitions hosted by Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV). On the first day of competition the SSCV Rocky Qualifier Series boys had a very...
Deca + Bol’s metropolitan mountain culture
When you’re looking for a contemporary dining menu and big city atmosphere within a European-styled alpine village, Deca + Bol is the place where metropolitan dining meets mountain culture. Deca + Bol combines upscale, flavorful dining with some of the best nightlife in Vail Village, including a unique bowling...
Letter: Welcome, National Brotherhood of Skiers
On behalf of the Vail Town Council and the entire community, I am extremely excited to welcome the National Brotherhood of Skiers as they celebrate their 50th Anniversary Summit, “Soul on Snow,” this week in Vail. As the world’s largest snowsports organization, NBS has worked over the last half century to expand access to skiing and snowboarding through their mission “to identify, develop and support athletes of color who will win International and Olympic winter sports competitions representing the United States and to increase participation in winter sports.” We believe these efforts are critical to our current vitality and future success.
Five decades of soul on the slopes: National Brotherhood of Skiers returns to Vail for milestone summit
The National Brotherhood of Skiers is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its annual Black Summit this week, bringing more than 1,200 predominantly Black skiers and snowboarders from around the country to Vail for competitions, parties, fundraising efforts and world-class skiing. It is a milestone that founder Ben Finley, 84, said...
Soul on the Slopes, swing music, dancing for peace and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 2/3/23
This weekend kicks off the 50th anniversary of the National Brotherhood of Skiers, which is a nonprofit group that represents Black skiers, riders, and snow sport enthusiasts across the nation. The founders, Ben Finley and Art Clay, met in 1972 and had a vision to create a national Black summit for skiers. One year later, the historic first Black Ski Summit gathering took place in Aspen in 1973. The event comes to Vail Feb. 4-11.
Imagining an outdoors for everyone: How organizations in Eagle County and around the country are increasing the accessibility and diversity of outdoor recreation
On Saturday, the National Brotherhood of Skiers is arriving in Vail to celebrate its annual Summit through Feb. 11. The organization started in the 1970s with 13 national founding clubs and a mission of creating a community and exposing people of color to winter sports and the vast outdoors. Now, 50 years after its first summit, with 57 clubs around the country, the organization is still building toward these goals and continuing to raise participation in the sport.
Eagle County will probably see wolves reintroduced to its remote areas, and that worries ranchers
Wolves are probably coming to Eagle County. Area ranchers are nervous about it. Proposition 114 passed narrowly in the 2020 general election. The proposition requires the state to create a plan to reintroduce gray wolves to the state. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is now in the final stages of creating a draft plan to implement the new law.
Vail Valley Charitable Fund: The family that you choose
Up on our ranch, a lot of conversations happen with friends in their cars and me on the road or in the field. This was no different. Late in the summer, my good friend Dagmar shouted at me as I wrestled with an irrigation sprinkler about joining the Vail Valley Charitable Fund.
Vail Pass reopens following avalanche mitigation
Update: I-70 at Vail Pass is back open in both directions for avalanche mitigation, according to an EC Alert sent at 12:18 p.m. The pass closed at approximately 11 a.m.
School Views: The science behind the snow day
Every winter I’m asked, “Who decides when we have a snow day?” or “Can I join the snow day team?” I certainly understand the interest. It’s an exclusive group of four highly trained and qualified individuals that spend countless hours on almost everything other than meteorology. Together, we practice quasi-science to determine the fate of the district when snowy weather occurs. While I jest, I certainly don’t mean to make light of how we make our decisions.
Eagle Valley boys wrestling wins Western Slope League championship
Eagle Valley wrestling won it the match that really counted. After being defeated by Glenwood Springs and Rifle at an early-season triangular, the Devils claimed the Western Slope League wrestling title on Thursday in Grand Junction, amassing 112.5 points to beat runner-up Glenwood Springs by 6.5 points. “We didn’t have...
