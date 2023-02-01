Read full article on original website
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Newsmakers: Syracuse Schools Superintendent
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan sat down with the new Superintendent of Schools for the Syracuse City School District, Anthony Davis. If you would like to watch the interview in this edition of Newsmakers, click on the player above.
Syracuse lacrosse box score vs. Vermont
Syracuse men’s lacrosse vs. Vermont in 2023 season opener — Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 7-5 win against Vermont on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse...
Syracuse lacrosse wins a grinder over Vermont 7-5: Live score, updates
Syracuse men’s lacrosse vs. Vermont in 2023 season opener — Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse men’s lacrosse team takes on the Vermont Catamounts at 1 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra. You can listen to the...
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 1/26 thru 2/3/2023
On 1/26/23 at 10:40 a.m., Jerry R. Wheeler, 33, of 5870 US Rt 11, Sandy Creek, NY was arrested for Possessing Contraband in Prison, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor and Possessing Dangerous Contraband in Prison, 1st degree, a class D felony following the investigation into an incident in the Oswego County Correctional Facility. Mr. Wheeler was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 1/26/23.
Hot water expected to be restored in Skyline Saturday after city declared building ‘unfit’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Skyline Apartments - which the city declared unfit on Thursday - is working to restore hot water to the James Street building this weekend. After being without hot water for days, the hot water should be restored on Saturday, according to Sean Frey, Green National’s vice president of operations. Green National owns the building.
cnycentral.com
Energy healer in Syracuse aims to help anyone she can
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — We all have days that can be extremely exhausting and stressful due to work, running errands, taking care of the kids, and some people handle that stress by going to work out, out or even drinking a cup of tea but others resort to something else.
Skyline Apartments declared ‘unfit’; tenants without hot water for days
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse officials Thursday declared the 13-story Skyline Apartments “unfit” because tenants don’t have hot water. The city has been in contact with Green National, the company that owns the apartment building on James Street, about the water service since Tuesday, officials said. Green...
24 to compete Saturday in Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard spelling bee; winner goes to nationals
Syracuse, N.Y. — Twenty-four Central New York students will compete Saturday in the final oral round of The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee. The students won their school spelling bees and competed in the online regional round to qualify for the local final round, according to organizers. The students...
Air Force One departs Syracuse after Biden pays respects to family
Air Force One has departed from Syracuse’s Hancock Air National Guard base after President Joe Biden’s private family visit to Fairmount. The plane left about 2:20 p.m. The president’s brother-in-law, Michael E. Hunter, died last week. Hunter Biden joined his father for the quick trip Saturday. There...
Onondaga County exec proposes closing Jamesville prison (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 1)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 27; Low: 20. “Dangerously cold” wind chills on way; 5-day forecast. Woman plans to file lawsuit over Armory Square arrest: Uniyah Chatman is shown in a hospital with injuries suffered when she was arrested early Saturday morning in Armory Square, according to her lawyer Jesse Ryder, who provided the photo. Chatman has filed a Citizens Review Board complaint against Officer Leonard Brown claiming police brutality, alleging that Brown threw her against a window and body-slammed her. Chatman said in the complaint she suffered a severe head injury, facial and head cuts, and back and neck injuries; a family member said she has been released from the hospital. Syracuse police have released videos showing the arrest. Ryder said that Chatman plans a lawsuit. The Citizens Review Board has said it will investigate the complaint.
localsyr.com
Plans to add more mental health resources at Fayetteville-Manlius schools following two student suicide deaths
MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A family’s pain is pushing for meaningful change in the Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District. Liam Qi, a student at F-M, was just 16 years old when he died by suicide only three months ago on November 1. Liam’s good friend, Jay Lu, 15, took his life in March 2022.
iheartoswego.com
Gerald T. Hall Jr. – January 21, 2023 Featured
Gerald T. Hall Jr., 43; of Fulton passed unexpectedly Saturday, January 21st, 2023. Gerald was born in Oswego, NY and has been a lifelong resident of Fulton, NY. He loved to garden, listen to music, and bake. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He also loved and missed his mom terribly and was happy to have reconnected recently with his dad.
Benny Williams returns to his Syracuse team after taking personal time off: ‘Back to normal’
Chestnut Hill, Mass. — Sophomore forward Benny Williams returned to his Syracuse team on Wednesday after taking time earlier in the week for “personal reasons.”. Williams missed Monday’s game against Virginia in the JMA Wireless Dome. He practiced on Wednesday, the first day the Orange returned to workouts after the loss to Virginia.
Onondaga County announces program to help address housing shortage
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The need for more housing has never been greater, according to the Onondaga County Executive, Ryan McMahon and because of that, a new pilot program was announced to keep up with our growing community. The Onondaga County Housing Initiative Program, known as O-CHIP, is essentially a $10,000,000 pot of funding for […]
Eleven rounds, 24 spellers, 111 words: See who won the 2023 Post-Standard | Syracuse.com Spelling Bee
It took 11 rounds and 111 words to find one champion. Simran Sanders, a sixth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, smiled from ear to ear as she correctly spelled her final word: “plutonomy,” a noun defined as “political economy, economics.”. Second place went to Caydence Snakard, a...
Did You Know There Are Heated Streets & Sidewalks in Central New York
Did you know there are heated sidewalks in Central New York? Me either. And it seems there are several. Heated sidewalks can be found in front of Crouse Hospital in Syracuse and the Upstate parking garage. There's also warmth coming from the street in front of the Onondaga Savings Bank...
cnycentral.com
School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
cnyhomepage.com
Two alarm fire at Oneida – Herkimer Solid Waste in Utica
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – With an air temperature of zero and stiff winds creating a Wind Chill of -18, Utica firefighters fought a two alarm fire at the Oneida – Herkimer Solid Waste building at 80 Leland Ave in North Utica Friday morning. The call came in at...
localsyr.com
City says contractor working to restore hot water at Skyline Apartments
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As of Friday, February 3, hot water has not been restored to Skyline Apartments, but they have contractors working on it. Jake Dishaw, the director of Code Enforcement for the City of Syracuse said the city has been aware the building was without hot water since Monday.
Country Riser Announces Upstate New York Concert
One of Country music's rising female voices is returning to the Empire State. The Capital Region was first introduced to Priscilla Block when she performed at our Spring 2022 Secret Star concert at Proctor's in Schenectady and local Country fans immediately fell in love with her and her music. Priscilla is not only a great singer and performer with songs you can connect with but also a lot of fun.
