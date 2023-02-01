ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse lacrosse box score vs. Vermont

Syracuse men’s lacrosse vs. Vermont in 2023 season opener — Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 7-5 win against Vermont on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse...
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 1/26 thru 2/3/2023

On 1/26/23 at 10:40 a.m., Jerry R. Wheeler, 33, of 5870 US Rt 11, Sandy Creek, NY was arrested for Possessing Contraband in Prison, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor and Possessing Dangerous Contraband in Prison, 1st degree, a class D felony following the investigation into an incident in the Oswego County Correctional Facility. Mr. Wheeler was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 1/26/23.
Hot water expected to be restored in Skyline Saturday after city declared building ‘unfit’

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Skyline Apartments - which the city declared unfit on Thursday - is working to restore hot water to the James Street building this weekend. After being without hot water for days, the hot water should be restored on Saturday, according to Sean Frey, Green National’s vice president of operations. Green National owns the building.
Energy healer in Syracuse aims to help anyone she can

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — We all have days that can be extremely exhausting and stressful due to work, running errands, taking care of the kids, and some people handle that stress by going to work out, out or even drinking a cup of tea but others resort to something else.
Onondaga County exec proposes closing Jamesville prison (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 1)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 27; Low: 20. “Dangerously cold” wind chills on way; 5-day forecast. Woman plans to file lawsuit over Armory Square arrest: Uniyah Chatman is shown in a hospital with injuries suffered when she was arrested early Saturday morning in Armory Square, according to her lawyer Jesse Ryder, who provided the photo. Chatman has filed a Citizens Review Board complaint against Officer Leonard Brown claiming police brutality, alleging that Brown threw her against a window and body-slammed her. Chatman said in the complaint she suffered a severe head injury, facial and head cuts, and back and neck injuries; a family member said she has been released from the hospital. Syracuse police have released videos showing the arrest. Ryder said that Chatman plans a lawsuit. The Citizens Review Board has said it will investigate the complaint.
Gerald T. Hall Jr. – January 21, 2023 Featured

Gerald T. Hall Jr., 43; of Fulton passed unexpectedly Saturday, January 21st, 2023. Gerald was born in Oswego, NY and has been a lifelong resident of Fulton, NY. He loved to garden, listen to music, and bake. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He also loved and missed his mom terribly and was happy to have reconnected recently with his dad.
School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold

Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
Two alarm fire at Oneida – Herkimer Solid Waste in Utica

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – With an air temperature of zero and stiff winds creating a Wind Chill of -18, Utica firefighters fought a two alarm fire at the Oneida – Herkimer Solid Waste building at 80 Leland Ave in North Utica Friday morning. The call came in at...
Country Riser Announces Upstate New York Concert

One of Country music's rising female voices is returning to the Empire State. The Capital Region was first introduced to Priscilla Block when she performed at our Spring 2022 Secret Star concert at Proctor's in Schenectady and local Country fans immediately fell in love with her and her music. Priscilla is not only a great singer and performer with songs you can connect with but also a lot of fun.
