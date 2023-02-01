Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 27; Low: 20. “Dangerously cold” wind chills on way; 5-day forecast. Woman plans to file lawsuit over Armory Square arrest: Uniyah Chatman is shown in a hospital with injuries suffered when she was arrested early Saturday morning in Armory Square, according to her lawyer Jesse Ryder, who provided the photo. Chatman has filed a Citizens Review Board complaint against Officer Leonard Brown claiming police brutality, alleging that Brown threw her against a window and body-slammed her. Chatman said in the complaint she suffered a severe head injury, facial and head cuts, and back and neck injuries; a family member said she has been released from the hospital. Syracuse police have released videos showing the arrest. Ryder said that Chatman plans a lawsuit. The Citizens Review Board has said it will investigate the complaint.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO