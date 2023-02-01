Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising Young Baseball Star Seriously InjuredOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive ResidenceDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
California is Building a New Migrant Processing Facility - Here's What You Need to KnowTom HandyCalifornia State
Take a thrilling helicopter ride above San Diego to take in the city's breathtaking scenery.Greg and MariaSan Diego, CA
Related
kusi.com
SANDAG denies El Cajon sub-committee representation
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied a seat on any committees. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because El Cajon is the dumping ground for thousands of homeless and as such, the rest of the board wants to give them as little voice as possible.
kusi.com
San Diego icon, Dee Sanford, discusses importance of Black History Month
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In honor of Black History Month, San Diego Icon Dee Sanford joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss the African American inventor Michael Croslin. Born in 1933, he was abandoned by his family. After being taken in by a family who raised him for a time, he made it off of the island of St. Croix into the United States where he attended college and graduated by the age of 17. He earned two master’s degrees.
The most highly rated international cuisine in San Diego may surprise you
Looking for a new place to grab a bite? There's one type of international cuisine that stands out above the rest in San Diego -- and it may surprise you.
kusi.com
San Diego County Board Chair Nora Vargas delivers 2023 State of the County Address
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – County Board of Supervisors Chair Nora Vargas focused on improving life for families, a stronger economy, better infrastructure and mental health care, and combating homelessness in Wednesday evening’s State of the County speech. Speaking before a full crowd in county Administration Center West Plaza,...
SanDiego.com
Best Hikes in San Diego
When most people think of San Diego, the beach comes to mind first. Then, it’s the proximity to the border and the rich food scene it helps to inspire. The area's hiking, however, is often overlooked by visitors who focus on exploring the beachside neighborhoods and busy downtown area.
Heather Ferbert Announces Candidacy for San Diego City Attorney Race
Chief Deputy City Attorney Heather Ferbert Wednesday became the first candidate to throw her hat into the ring to replace San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott when she terms out in 2024. Elliott cannot run next year due to term limits. She won handily twice — in 2016 and 2020....
600 units of affordable housing to become available in San Diego
More than 600 units of affordable housing will soon be made available for low-income residents, the County of San Diego Communications Office said Thursday.
OB’s Jay Kahn, Investor, Classical Musician, Leaves $100M to San Diego Foundation
The San Diego Foundation on Thursday received $100 million – the largest gift of its kind ever given to a San Diego nonprofit – from the estate of local entrepreneur Jay Kahn. “Jay Kahn was a compassionate man who loved San Diego and wished for his legacy and...
San Diego Weekend Guide: Feb. 3-5 – Sweet Scenes
Lots of good things come in February, depending on your tastes. The Super Bowl (or the parties and commercials, if sports ball isn’t to your taste), spring training (more sports ball) and Valentine’s (or Galentine’s – pick your Feb. 14 fave). This San Diego weekend, get ready for two of them (with that big game on deck next weekend).
Urban farming: Why San Diegans should raise chickens at home
As the nationwide egg shortage clucks on and prices fly higher and higher, San Diegans searching the shelves may need to look to their own back yards instead.
San Diego Channel
1,500 Sharp Grossmont Hospital workers vote to unionize
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Healthcare workers at Sharp Grossmont Hospital have voted to join the SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West union, according to a press release from the union. The union says it's made up of more than 100,000 healthcare workers across the state, and the election at Sharp Grossmont...
kusi.com
Newsom tries again with restrictive gun carrying bill
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After falling short in their efforts to pass a restrictive gun control measure in 2022, Gov. Newsom and other state democrats once again began pushing a high-profile gun control bill in the first months of 2023. The new legislation would restrict who can carry and...
San Diego weekly Reader
The $100,000 gamble in Mission Hills
Yet it is not the artistry of many of Guzel’s rugs that makes this shop unique in San Diego, perhaps in all of western America. Guzel is unique because all its rugs are from Turkey, and few rug stores would dare specialize in Turkish rugs. The business is hazardous , one which depends upon the ability of traditional folk art to survive the onslaught of mass-produced rugs from nations such as China, India, and Pakistan. (May 5, 1983)
SD County awards $29 million for affordable and supportive housing
SD County awards $29 million for affordable and supportive housing. Nine developments received funding.
'Remember him for how he lived, not how he died' | Skateboarding community gathers in Encinitas to honor Tyre Nichols
SAN DIEGO — Instead of replaying the video of Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis Police, a local non-profit and skateboard brand united together so that the 29-year-old can be remembered for something he loved: skateboarding. Encinitas4Equality, a non-profit focused on racial justice, and Elenex, a skateboarding brand, hosted...
kusi.com
Chronic absenteeism rises to 28% at SDUSD schools
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Recent reports show a rise in chronic absenteeism in SDUSD schools. During Fall Semester of 2022 through January of 2023, more than 27,000 of the 98,000 students enrolled were chronically absent. This represents an increase from 12% to 28% before and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Low-flying military helicopter caught on video in downtown San Diego
Have you been hearing loud booming sounds this past week in the San Diego area? Well, that's because of pre-planned military training exercises, according to San Diego police.
kusi.com
SANDAG Chair Nora Vargas misleads San Diego, calls Mileage Tax a “Road User Charge”
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As we all know, SANDAG leadership passed the $163 billion Regional Transportation Plan, with the promise to remove the extremely unpopular mileage tax from the plan. They had six months to come up with an alternative funding mechanism, but it has been nearly a year,...
"I kill [Black people] for a living." A look at SDPD's newly released police misconduct files
Newly released investigations reveal a number of accusations of racial discrimination against SDPD officers. Law enforcement agencies throughout California continue to release police officer misconduct investigations as part of a 2022 law aimed at improving transparency in law enforcement agencies. For the San Diego Police Department, many of the newly...
NBC San Diego
Social Media Buzzing About Thursday Night's Military Training Explosions, Helicopters
Thursday night, San Diego police confirmed to NBC 7 that the military training that had been taking place all week in San Diego would be reoccur that evening, and it did not take long for locals to take to social media to share their experiences. Lt. Col. Mike Burns, a...
Comments / 2