San Diego, CA

kusi.com

SANDAG denies El Cajon sub-committee representation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied a seat on any committees. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because El Cajon is the dumping ground for thousands of homeless and as such, the rest of the board wants to give them as little voice as possible.
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

San Diego icon, Dee Sanford, discusses importance of Black History Month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In honor of Black History Month, San Diego Icon Dee Sanford joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss the African American inventor Michael Croslin. Born in 1933, he was abandoned by his family. After being taken in by a family who raised him for a time, he made it off of the island of St. Croix into the United States where he attended college and graduated by the age of 17. He earned two master’s degrees.
SAN DIEGO, CA
SanDiego.com

Best Hikes in San Diego

When most people think of San Diego, the beach comes to mind first. Then, it’s the proximity to the border and the rich food scene it helps to inspire. The area's hiking, however, is often overlooked by visitors who focus on exploring the beachside neighborhoods and busy downtown area.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Weekend Guide: Feb. 3-5 – Sweet Scenes

Lots of good things come in February, depending on your tastes. The Super Bowl (or the parties and commercials, if sports ball isn’t to your taste), spring training (more sports ball) and Valentine’s (or Galentine’s – pick your Feb. 14 fave). This San Diego weekend, get ready for two of them (with that big game on deck next weekend).
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

1,500 Sharp Grossmont Hospital workers vote to unionize

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Healthcare workers at Sharp Grossmont Hospital have voted to join the SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West union, according to a press release from the union. The union says it's made up of more than 100,000 healthcare workers across the state, and the election at Sharp Grossmont...
LA MESA, CA
kusi.com

Newsom tries again with restrictive gun carrying bill

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After falling short in their efforts to pass a restrictive gun control measure in 2022, Gov. Newsom and other state democrats once again began pushing a high-profile gun control bill in the first months of 2023. The new legislation would restrict who can carry and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

The $100,000 gamble in Mission Hills

Yet it is not the artistry of many of Guzel’s rugs that makes this shop unique in San Diego, perhaps in all of western America. Guzel is unique because all its rugs are from Turkey, and few rug stores would dare specialize in Turkish rugs. The business is hazardous , one which depends upon the ability of traditional folk art to survive the onslaught of mass-produced rugs from nations such as China, India, and Pakistan. (May 5, 1983)
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Chronic absenteeism rises to 28% at SDUSD schools

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Recent reports show a rise in chronic absenteeism in SDUSD schools. During Fall Semester of 2022 through January of 2023, more than 27,000 of the 98,000 students enrolled were chronically absent. This represents an increase from 12% to 28% before and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
SAN DIEGO, CA

