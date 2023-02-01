ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Move over Bronze Fonz: Could a Laverne & Shirley statue be built in Milwaukee?

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tz1HM_0kY8BoL700

Move over Bronze Fonz, a new statue could be coming to town! Well, at least there were previous conversations about it.

David Fantle, Hollywood historian and Marquette instructor, joined TMJ4 News on Tuesday to discuss the legacy the late Cindy Williams left behind. Williams, best known for playing Shirley Feeney in the sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," recently passed away at the age of 75.

The iconic show followed Shirley and the late Penny Marshall's character Laverne as they lived on Milwaukee's east side and worked at the Shotz Brewery. It ran on ABC from 1976 to 1983 and was a spin-off of "Happy Days." According to our partners at OnMilwaukee , Williams visited Milwaukee in 2008 for the unveiling of the Bronze Fonz statue. That statue pays homage to Arthur Fonzarelli (Fonzie) from Happy Days.

Well, on Tuesday, Fantle shared that during the Covid-19 pandemic, a local business leader was interested in a Laverne & Shirley statue.

"Well, I'll give you a little scoop," Fantle said. "During the first year of the (Covid-19) pandemic, I was actually approached by a local business leader to see about the viability of a Laverne & Shirley statue. What I can tell you is that Penny Marshall's daughter was all for it...and Cindy was all for it. But again, it was not the right time at that point during the depth of the pandemic. Who knows? Maybe some community leaders will relook at this possibility."

WATCH: David Fantle discusses previous conversations about a Laverne & Shirley statue in Milwaukee

Could a 'Laverne & Shirley' statue be built in Milwaukee?

