Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Cass, Marion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 20:22:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 20:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 830 PM CST. Target Area: Cass; Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson affecting Cass and Marion Counties. For the Black Cypress Bayou...including Jefferson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Lowland flooding will affect mainly timber resources. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 13.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Saturday was 13.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.7 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.6 feet on 12/23/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 21:09:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 915 PM CST. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Angelina, Nacogdoches and Cherokee Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 165.0 feet, Expect flooding to continue for several days with the majority of the gravel access roadway flooded. Boaters and four wheel-operators should use caution traversing both upstream and downstream on the Angelina River as currents can become swift and turbulent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 163.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CST Saturday was 163.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 164.2 feet early Wednesday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Titus by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 20:16:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-07 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 815 PM CST. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas White Oak Creek Near Talco affecting Morris, Franklin and Titus Counties. For the White Oak Creek...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White Oak Creek Near Talco. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of creek bottoms. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the creek bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 16.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CST Saturday was 16.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.6 feet on 06/12/2010. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 21:10:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 915 PM CST. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk; San Augustine; Shelby The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Rusk, Nacogdoches, San Augustine and Shelby Counties. For the Attoyac Bayou...including Chireno...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Expect flooded paths and secondary roadways. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 17.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CST Saturday was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.6 feet on 05/28/2016. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Caddo, De Soto by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 21:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 915 PM CST. Target Area: Caddo; De Soto The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Cypress Bayou At Wallace Lake affecting De Soto and Caddo Parishes. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Cypress Bayou At Wallace Lake. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 152.0 feet, Expect overflow of some six secondary roadways in the southern Kingston Road area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 152.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CST Saturday was 152.8 feet. - Forecast...It appears the river has crested and should begin to drop over the next few days. - Flood stage is 151.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 153.0 feet on 01/05/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Panola, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-07 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 900 PM CST. Target Area: Panola; Shelby The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Louisiana Sabine River At Logansport affecting De Soto, Shelby and Panola Counties. For the Sabine River...including Mineola, Hawkins, Gladewater, Longview, Beckville, Logansport...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River At Logansport. * WHEN...From Sunday evening to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding problems of the heavily wooded floodplain to continue for several days. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Saturday the stage was 27.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 28.1 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 28.4 feet on 12/28/1971. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Cherokee, Houston by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 900 PM CST. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Houston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Neches affecting Anderson, Cherokee and Houston Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Neches. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have livestock and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. Expect minor flooding of the boat ramp. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 11.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.4 feet on 06/24/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0