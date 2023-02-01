Effective: 2023-02-03 20:24:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 12:54:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday evening at 830 PM CST. Target Area: Gregg The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Rabbit Creek At Kilgore affecting Gregg County. For the Rabbit Creek...including Kilgore...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rabbit Creek At Kilgore. * WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding of timber resources in and near the creek. Some oil field operations may be affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Friday the stage was 10.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CST Friday was 11.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 4.9 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

GREGG COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO