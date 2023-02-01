Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 21:10:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 915 PM CST. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk; San Augustine; Shelby The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Rusk, Nacogdoches, San Augustine and Shelby Counties. For the Attoyac Bayou...including Chireno...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Expect flooded paths and secondary roadways. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Saturday the stage was 17.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CST Saturday was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.6 feet on 05/28/2016. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Panola, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-07 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 900 PM CST. Target Area: Panola; Shelby The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Louisiana Sabine River At Logansport affecting De Soto, Shelby and Panola Counties. For the Sabine River...including Mineola, Hawkins, Gladewater, Longview, Beckville, Logansport...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River At Logansport. * WHEN...From Sunday evening to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding problems of the heavily wooded floodplain to continue for several days. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Saturday the stage was 27.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 28.1 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 28.4 feet on 12/28/1971. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Houston, Polk, Trinity, Tyler by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 20:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday evening at 900 PM CST. Target Area: Angelina; Houston; Polk; Trinity; Tyler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Diboll affecting Houston, Angelina, Trinity, Polk and Tyler Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Diboll. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding of boat ramps, paths, and trails. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Saturday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CST Saturday was 13.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.7 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.1 feet on 03/12/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Gregg by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 20:24:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 12:54:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday evening at 830 PM CST. Target Area: Gregg The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Rabbit Creek At Kilgore affecting Gregg County. For the Rabbit Creek...including Kilgore...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rabbit Creek At Kilgore. * WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Expect lowland flooding of timber resources in and near the creek. Some oil field operations may be affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Friday the stage was 10.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CST Friday was 11.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 4.9 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0