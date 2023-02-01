Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
County Council to Hold Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, February 15
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Council will hold a hybrid town hall meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Lakelands Park Middle School, which is located at 1200 Main St. in Gaithersburg. Councilmembers have scheduled this time to answer questions and listen to concerns from community members....
mocoshow.com
Governor Moore Attends 53rd Annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration
Per the State of Maryland (2/3/2023): Governor Wes Moore last evening attended the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover, MD. Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Maryland Department of Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks, and more than 700 agricultural leaders joined the governor to learn directly from producers and supporters of Maryland agricultural products and business and to induct the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame.
mymcmedia.org
County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies
Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
mocoshow.com
Kristin Mink Releases Statement Regarding the “Flat Tire Story”
Montgomery County Councilmember Kristin Mink has released a statement following an occurrence involving a flat tire and call to Montgomery County Third District Police Commander David McBain. The flat tire occurred following a meeting of the East County Citizens Advisory Board in Briggs Chaney on Monday night. The full statement, which went out on the Councilmember’s Facebook page on Friday evening, can be seen below:
mocoshow.com
Call to Artists For Paid Public Art Program
It is strongly recommend applicants read through the entire application and prepare all files, including renaming file names to the correct format, and drafting descriptions, statements and other information in advance to make the process more efficient. GENERAL INFORMATION: The Gaithersburg Cultural Arts Advisory Committee (CAAC) seeks to promote artistic...
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Seeks “Fixers” for Annual Fix-It Fair
The Environmental Affairs Committee is planning a second Fix-It Fair on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Casey Community Center. Residents are invited to make an appointment to bring in personal items in need of repair, such as toasters, bicycles or jewelry. The repair will be performed for free. The “right to repair” and ability to fix material is crucial to transitioning away from a disposal society. Fixers are key to saving useful materials from landfills. The City is seeking volunteer “fixers” with experience in:
Maryland school district educates kids on 'speciesism,’ oppression against plants, as part of BLM curriculum
A Maryland school district teaches a plan linked to Black Lives Matter that plants are oppressed and prompts students to identify "the places where they enjoy privilege."
foxbaltimore.com
Howard County Board of Education member Christina Delmont-Small steps down
HOWARD COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — On Wednesday, Howard County Public School officials announced that Board of Education member Christina Delmont-Small is stepping down from her position, effective immediately. Delmont-Small is leaving the Board to be able to focus her attention on the responsibilities of a new job she recently...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Governor Moore and U.S. Department of Commerce Announce $3.9 Million Award to Coppin State University to Expand Broadband Internet Access to Underserved Marylanders
Per the State of Maryland (1.31.23): Today, Governor Wes Moore joined U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, Congressman Kweisi Mfume, and U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Don Graves and Assistant Secretary Alan Davidson to announce a $3.9 million grant award to Coppin State University to expand broadband internet access and technology to students and underserved Marylanders.
Teen bit by dog while walking to school in Frederick City, Maryland
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County officials are warning residents after a teenager was bitten by an unknown dog while walking to school. According to a public health alert from the county, the teen was bitten by the dog near North Market Street and West 12th Street Friday sometime between 7 and 8 a.m.
32-hour work week could happen for some Maryland companies
Delegate Vaughn Stewart of Montgomery County is sponsoring a bill to reward employers who allow a 32-hour work week.
DC councilman calls for 'increased police presence' after touting 'biggest reduction to MPD we've ever seen'
A Washington, D.C. councilman is calling for an increase in police presence after a shooting in the metro system, but voted for a $15 million cut to the police budget in 2020.
cnsmaryland.org
Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda...
Wbaltv.com
Members of Baltimore Police Accountability Board begin reviewing complaints
Members of the Baltimore City Police Accountability Board were sworn in Wednesday evening as they begin their task of investigating police misconduct complaints. The board members said they have their work cut out for them because they will be looking at a backlog of complaints. "We have to make sure...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Montgomery Village Avenue Pedestrian Fatality; Identity of Victim Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in the area of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road. At approximately 7:30 p.m., officers from the 6th District and Montgomery County...
Bay Journal
Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure
Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Vehicle Fire in Gaithersburg
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a vehicle fire in Gaithersburg on Friday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire occurred around 10:25am in the Quince Orchard Plaza shopping center, which is in the 600 block of Quince Orchard Rd, near Clopper Rd. The fire has been extinguished and there are no injuries reported. Quince Orchard Plaza is home to the recently opened Taco Bamba, Staples, Shadow Land Laster Tag, and Quincy’s. Additional photos below courtesy of @mcfrsPIO on Twitter.
tourcounsel.com
Lakeforest Mall | Shopping center in Gaithersburg, Maryland
Lakeforest Mall, also known as Lakeforest, is an enclosed shopping center located in Gaithersburg, Maryland. It is owned by WRS Inc. Real Estate Investments who is planning to redevelop the site. Currently its two levels house approximately 30 stores, a food court, and until 2013, formerly a large children's play area at the center.
baltimorebrew.com
Struggling to get by while battling bureaucracy, Baltimore benefits theft victim gets good news
Maryland officials restored some of Damon Minor’s benefits after he filed an appeal and a story appeared about his case. But many others aren’t so lucky. Damon Minor, a disabled former ironworker whose December food and disability benefits were stolen by hackers, was getting desperate. He had reported...
MD Robber Stole At Least $15K From Three Central PA Banks, State Police Say
A Maryland woman who threatened to shoot tellers during three separate robberies months apart has been arrested on Thursday, February 2, according to the Pennsylvania state police.The woman pictured was identified as Tiffany Lawanda Martin after being linked to two cars used in the robberies at: C…
