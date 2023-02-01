ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 1

Related
mocoshow.com

County Council to Hold Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, February 15

Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Council will hold a hybrid town hall meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 7-8:30 p.m. at Lakelands Park Middle School, which is located at 1200 Main St. in Gaithersburg. Councilmembers have scheduled this time to answer questions and listen to concerns from community members....
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Governor Moore Attends 53rd Annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration

Per the State of Maryland (2/3/2023): ​​​​Governor Wes Moore last evening attended the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover, MD. Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Maryland Department of Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks, and more than 700 agricultural leaders joined the governor to learn directly from producers and supporters of Maryland agricultural products and business and to induct the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame.​
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies

Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Kristin Mink Releases Statement Regarding the “Flat Tire Story”

Montgomery County Councilmember Kristin Mink has released a statement following an occurrence involving a flat tire and call to Montgomery County Third District Police Commander David McBain. The flat tire occurred following a meeting of the East County Citizens Advisory Board in Briggs Chaney on Monday night. The full statement, which went out on the Councilmember’s Facebook page on Friday evening, can be seen below:
mocoshow.com

Call to Artists For Paid Public Art Program

It is strongly recommend applicants read through the entire application and prepare all files, including renaming file names to the correct format, and drafting descriptions, statements and other information in advance to make the process more efficient. GENERAL INFORMATION: The Gaithersburg Cultural Arts Advisory Committee (CAAC) seeks to promote artistic...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Gaithersburg Seeks “Fixers” for Annual Fix-It Fair

The Environmental Affairs Committee is planning a second Fix-It Fair on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Casey Community Center. Residents are invited to make an appointment to bring in personal items in need of repair, such as toasters, bicycles or jewelry. The repair will be performed for free. The “right to repair” and ability to fix material is crucial to transitioning away from a disposal society. Fixers are key to saving useful materials from landfills. The City is seeking volunteer “fixers” with experience in:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Howard County Board of Education member Christina Delmont-Small steps down

HOWARD COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — On Wednesday, Howard County Public School officials announced that Board of Education member Christina Delmont-Small is stepping down from her position, effective immediately. Delmont-Small is leaving the Board to be able to focus her attention on the responsibilities of a new job she recently...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Governor Moore and U.S. Department of Commerce Announce $3.9 Million Award to Coppin State University to Expand Broadband Internet Access to Underserved Marylanders

Per the State of Maryland (1.31.23): Today, Governor Wes Moore joined U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, Congressman Kweisi Mfume, and U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Don Graves and Assistant Secretary Alan Davidson to announce a $3.9 million grant award to Coppin State University to expand broadband internet access and technology to students and underserved Marylanders.
MARYLAND STATE
cnsmaryland.org

Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Journal

Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure

Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Vehicle Fire in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a vehicle fire in Gaithersburg on Friday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire occurred around 10:25am in the Quince Orchard Plaza shopping center, which is in the 600 block of Quince Orchard Rd, near Clopper Rd. The fire has been extinguished and there are no injuries reported. Quince Orchard Plaza is home to the recently opened Taco Bamba, Staples, Shadow Land Laster Tag, and Quincy’s. Additional photos below courtesy of @mcfrsPIO on Twitter.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
tourcounsel.com

Lakeforest Mall | Shopping center in Gaithersburg, Maryland

Lakeforest Mall, also known as Lakeforest, is an enclosed shopping center located in Gaithersburg, Maryland. It is owned by WRS Inc. Real Estate Investments who is planning to redevelop the site. Currently its two levels house approximately 30 stores, a food court, and until 2013, formerly a large children's play area at the center.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy