Police: Fallen tree crushes car, kills infant from Winsted
It happened just before noon in Southwick, Massachusetts.
Eyewitness News
Infant from Winsted dies after tree falls on vehicle; mother seriously injured
SOUTHWICK, CT (WFSB) – A baby girl from Winsted is dead after a tree fell on a car in Southwick, Massachusetts. Officials said it happened Friday morning on Feeding Hills Road. Heavy winds knocked down a tree and crushed a woman’s vehicle as she was driving, officials said.
Eyewitness News
13 people displaced after 5 separate house fires across CT
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Red Cross is helping 13 people after 5 different fires across Connecticut. One family, two adults, three children after a fire yesterday on Pleasant Street, New Britain. One family, four adults, one child after a fire today on Jackson Road, Bloomfield. One family, one adult...
Bristol Press
Elderly Plymouth man, grandson killed in car crash in Winsted
An elderly Plymouth man and his grandson died in a car crash in Winsted this week. Winsted police late Wednesday identified the Plymouth resident as 84-year-old William O’Leary, who they said was driving on Route 44, heading west, on Tuesday, around 7:30 p.m., when another motorist, driving east, tried to pass a box truck.
Paramedic Steals From Man Killed In Car Crash In Yorktown, Police Say
A paramedic allegedly stole from a man killed in a car crash in Northern Westchester that he responded to, police said. The crash happened in Yorktown on Thursday, Jan. 26, when a man, whose identity was not released, was critically injured and eventually died from his injuries. A day later,...
Analysis Identifies Connecticut's Most Dangerous Areas for Pedestrians
In recent months in Connecticut, news headlines have highlighted the significant increase in pedestrian-vehicle accidents on roadways across the state. Recent incidents in West Hartford, East Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport, Derby and Norwich.
Eyewitness News
Police in Maryland arrest man for phishing theft of $375,000 from Connecticut town
SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A police department in Maryland arrested a man for his role in a phishing scam that led to the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Town of Seymour. Charles Ukasanya, 48, of Gaithersburg, MD, was taken into custody on an extraditable warrant in...
Frigid sub-zero temperatures in Connecticut break records
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut was hit with a cold snap Friday night into Saturday, with an arctic blast bringing over record-breaking sub-zero temperatures along with gusts sending windchills that read in the negative teens. Records Shattered. Windsor Locks clocked in at -9° Fahrenheit, breaking -8° recorded in 1965....
WPFO
Snowmobiler seriously injured after hitting boulder in New Hampshire
CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- A snowmobiler was seriously injured after crashing into a large boulder in Conway, New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say a 37-year-old man from Connecticut was operating a rented snow machine. He was riding in the back of a group of four machines when he reportedly lost control on a downhill left turn and hit that large boulder.
WNYT
Woman arrested for identity theft
State police in Cobleskill arrested a woman they say opened a credit card in someone else’s name. State police tell us 34-year-old Ashley Vandenschoten from Connecticut stole more than $7,500 over a series of 200 unauthorized transactions. Police say she opened both a credit card and a utility account...
New Update: Here's Latest Rundown Of Power Outages In Fairfield County
The most dangerous wind gusts that accompanied a cold front that is moving through the region have passed, but thousands remain without power in Connecticut.As of around 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Eversource is reporting around 3,500 outages statewide, with United Illuminating reporting around 55 out…
This Middle of Nowhere Connecticut Country Store is Worth the Drive from Any Corner of the State
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. Lucky for us, Connecticut is filled with small mom-and-pop businesses that are so authentic and charming; they're much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
connecticutexplorer.com
5 AMAZING German Restaurants in CT in 2023
If you are looking for some great German restaurants in CT, you have come to the right place. I’ve put together a list of some restaurants where you can find the best German food in Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for a fine-dining or causal atmosphere, there’s something for you...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- February 2, 2023
(Above) Matt Stone holds a beautiful salmon he caught from his kayak in one of the Trout Management Areas earlier this week. (@sunrisekayakfishing) Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has continued to take advantage of the mild winter, with a number of successful kayak trips. He fished a Rhode Island lake last weekend, and hit the salmon well. Trolling Rapala shallow divers and inline spinners over 14 to 20 feet of water has been the ticket. The salmon bite in CT has been tougher with increased flows early in the week, but the flows have settled, and that bite should be picking up again. The open water bite across CT has been good though, with steady trout, bass, and pickerel action from across the state. This weekend’s cold flash may skim some of the smaller ponds over, but it’ll be short-lived, so plenty of spots should be fishable next week. Holdover striped bass action has improved a bit, especially on the sunnier days where the surface temps rise. Look for that to be a solid option next week when the temperatures start to rise again. On Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. Black Hall is holding a seminar hosted by Captain Kevin Albohn on Jig and Pop Tuna Tactics, but space is limited! Reserve your spot HERE.
Eyewitness News
Warming centers opened; officials provide tips for homeowners during arctic blast
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Arctic air moves into Connecticut on Friday, and officials urged people to extra precautions to stay safe. They said they’re concerned about the homeless population. Channel 3′s meteorologists forecasted that dangerously cold temperatures will sweep across the state Friday into Saturday. The state’s severe...
Connecticut kids can get free swim lessons thanks to new YMCA program
WATERBURY, Conn — A new program is making sure that qualifying children across the state can learn how to swim regardless of their family's income. The program is now at participating YMCAs, including the facility in Waterbury. It's a program that will save lives and bridge the gap for...
Occupational Health Safety
Connecticut Contractor Faces Willful Violations After OSHA Finds Trenching Violations
OSHA also proposed $375K in penalties. OSHA said that a contractor’s lack of safeguards played a part in a worker's death last year, and now the company is facing about $375K in proposed penalties. According to a news release, in July 2022, a worker was in an eight-foot-deep trench...
