Winchester, CT

Eyewitness News

13 people displaced after 5 separate house fires across CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Red Cross is helping 13 people after 5 different fires across Connecticut. One family, two adults, three children after a fire yesterday on Pleasant Street, New Britain. One family, four adults, one child after a fire today on Jackson Road, Bloomfield. One family, one adult...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

Elderly Plymouth man, grandson killed in car crash in Winsted

An elderly Plymouth man and his grandson died in a car crash in Winsted this week. Winsted police late Wednesday identified the Plymouth resident as 84-year-old William O’Leary, who they said was driving on Route 44, heading west, on Tuesday, around 7:30 p.m., when another motorist, driving east, tried to pass a box truck.
PLYMOUTH, CT
Daily Voice

New Details: 150 Starving Cats Seized After Man, Woman Found Dead In Yorktown Heights Home

A seemingly endless amount of cats were seized from a Northern Westchester home after a man and woman were found dead by police during a welfare check. The cats were found on Monday, Jan. 30 around 9:50 p.m. when police performed a welfare check on a residence in Yorktown Heights located on the 100 block of Cordial Road and found the bodies of a man and woman who had died.
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY
FOX 61

Frigid sub-zero temperatures in Connecticut break records

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut was hit with a cold snap Friday night into Saturday, with an arctic blast bringing over record-breaking sub-zero temperatures along with gusts sending windchills that read in the negative teens. Records Shattered. Windsor Locks clocked in at -9° Fahrenheit, breaking -8° recorded in 1965....
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

YORKTOWN, NY
WPFO

Snowmobiler seriously injured after hitting boulder in New Hampshire

CONWAY, NH (WGME) -- A snowmobiler was seriously injured after crashing into a large boulder in Conway, New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say a 37-year-old man from Connecticut was operating a rented snow machine. He was riding in the back of a group of four machines when he reportedly lost control on a downhill left turn and hit that large boulder.
CONWAY, NH
WNYT

Woman arrested for identity theft

State police in Cobleskill arrested a woman they say opened a credit card in someone else’s name. State police tell us 34-year-old Ashley Vandenschoten from Connecticut stole more than $7,500 over a series of 200 unauthorized transactions. Police say she opened both a credit card and a utility account...
COBLESKILL, NY
connecticutexplorer.com

5 AMAZING German Restaurants in CT in 2023

If you are looking for some great German restaurants in CT, you have come to the right place. I’ve put together a list of some restaurants where you can find the best German food in Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for a fine-dining or causal atmosphere, there’s something for you...
CONNECTICUT STATE
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- February 2, 2023

(Above) Matt Stone holds a beautiful salmon he caught from his kayak in one of the Trout Management Areas earlier this week. (@sunrisekayakfishing) Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has continued to take advantage of the mild winter, with a number of successful kayak trips. He fished a Rhode Island lake last weekend, and hit the salmon well. Trolling Rapala shallow divers and inline spinners over 14 to 20 feet of water has been the ticket. The salmon bite in CT has been tougher with increased flows early in the week, but the flows have settled, and that bite should be picking up again. The open water bite across CT has been good though, with steady trout, bass, and pickerel action from across the state. This weekend’s cold flash may skim some of the smaller ponds over, but it’ll be short-lived, so plenty of spots should be fishable next week. Holdover striped bass action has improved a bit, especially on the sunnier days where the surface temps rise. Look for that to be a solid option next week when the temperatures start to rise again. On Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. Black Hall is holding a seminar hosted by Captain Kevin Albohn on Jig and Pop Tuna Tactics, but space is limited! Reserve your spot HERE.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Warming centers opened; officials provide tips for homeowners during arctic blast

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Arctic air moves into Connecticut on Friday, and officials urged people to extra precautions to stay safe. They said they’re concerned about the homeless population. Channel 3′s meteorologists forecasted that dangerously cold temperatures will sweep across the state Friday into Saturday. The state’s severe...
HARTFORD, CT

