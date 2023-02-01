Read full article on original website
wrtv.com
Statehouse bills fight to address poor tenant rights following JPC housing crisis
INDIANAPOLIS — Time and time again throughout 2022, residents at four apartment complexes owned by the same landlord were at risk of having their utilities shut off because the landlords weren't paying the bills. Now, there's a fight in the statehouse to make a difference. "We need action right...
Person of interest in Carmel mom's disappearance being extradited to Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY — A person of interest in the disappearance of Carmel mom Ciera Locklair Breland is being extradited from Georgia to Indiana on a warrant, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirms to WRTV. Georgia court records show he was released from the Fulton County Jail Thursday. He had...
School food workers in high demand with dozens of open positions
INDIANAPOLIS — Before the sunrises, a team of five ladies shows up at Winchester Village Elementary School on the south side of Indianapolis off of U.S 31. The workers will feed about 380 kids breakfast beginning at 7:30 a.m. The lunch lines open at 11:06 a.m. and end at 1:45 p.m.
Whiteland teen collecting pet supplies by the thousands to help shelter
JOHNSON COUNTY — A Whiteland teen is doing what he can to collect supplies for the Johnson County animal shelter. He's collecting just about everything a pet will need while it waits for its forever home. Noah McKeown, 15, started his initiative when at 10 years old after his...
Suspect in deadly crash given special driving privileges by Marion County Court
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County judge has granted special driving privileges to a suspect in a deadly crash last year. Connor Gaskill faces multiple charges, including reckless homicide and causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, in connection to the Sept. 29 crash that killed Rashid Conteh.
Goodwill's Excel Center, a high school for adults, seeing success with over 8,000 Hoosier graduates
INDIANAPOLIS — When you shop or donate at Goodwill locations across Southern and Central Indiana, your money directly impacts Hoosiers. Some of that money goes to The Excel Center, a high school for adults. "Every single morning they treat you like, hey you can do this," Rizan Hajii Mohamed...
Man charged with murder of Elwood officer to be moved into state custody
INDIANAPOLIS — The man currently in jail awaiting trial for murder of Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz will be transported in the Indiana Department of Corrections following a hearing today in Madison County. Carl Ray Boards III, is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting law...
