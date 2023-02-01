ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with murder of Elwood officer to be moved into state custody

INDIANAPOLIS — The man currently in jail awaiting trial for murder of Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz will be transported in the Indiana Department of Corrections following a hearing today in Madison County. Carl Ray Boards III, is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting law...
ELWOOD, IN

