South Carolina State

North Carolina senator considering bill for I-95 tolls, money to go toward highway upgrades, maintenance

By Justin Moore
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Thousands of people cruise through North Carolina every day using Interstate 95, just like Clark Robins of Richmond, Virginia.

“I’m headed ultimately to Florida,” Robins said.

Some people only make a quick pit stop, after dealing with the headache of road construction on I-95.

“Looks like they’ve been working on these roads here for as long as I can remember,” Robins said.

PREVIOUS: Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools

North Carolina State Senator Tom McInnis (R) is considering proposing a bill that could turn I-95 into a toll turnpike. Fees would cover updates to the entire stretch of I-95 from South Carolina to Virginia, as well as regular maintenance.

“That’s something I wouldn’t enjoy. But I think if it’s necessary it’s necessary,” Robins said. “The money got to come from somewhere.”

The state is already investing more than $1 billion into expanding I-95 into 8 lanes between Benson and Lumberton, North Carolina. Most of the funding comes from state fuel taxes. Those state taxes increased this year from 38.5 cents to 40.5.

“We are already paying for the roads with our taxes: gas taxes, federal taxes, you name it,” David Michael, a motorist from Florida said.

This 2016 North Carolina Department of Transportation study shows the state could have collected tens of millions of dollars by 2022 if tolls were on I-95.

“If there were tolls on 95 would you still travel? Oh, that wouldn’t change any of my coming and going. No sir,” Robins told CBS 17.

“If they put them in here, I probably won’t come up this way,” Michael added.

McInnis was not available for comment on this story. We were told he was attending a funeral.

Comments / 77

Billy
4d ago

whatever happened to being able to travel freely in the country without tolls what are you doing with all my damn tax dollars I mean I can't buy candy bar without paying you too every time I exchange money from hand to hand old Mr Sam has got his hand stuck out too

Reply(3)
28
LibsRmental
4d ago

The gas/fuel tax just went up to take care of roads. Either a toll or fuel tax, NOT both! 🤬 Having both is government legalized theft.

Reply(4)
15
John
3d ago

Tax my paycheck. Tax me every time I buy something, tax me for owning something, tax me when I sell something... so sure, tax me when I travel also, why the hell not? The government needs more of my money because they don’t get enough of it already.

Reply
12
