ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.9 WOUR

Adirondack Bank Robbery Reported in Downtown Utica

Utica Police are on the scene of a reported bank robbery in downtown Utica. Oneida County 911 call logs show the emergency call came in just after 9:30 this morning for a bank robbery at the Adirondack Bank location at 185 Genesee Street in downtown Utica. WIBX 950 will update...
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Cast Your Vote! Utica Zoo Electing Their First Ever Pre-ZOO-dent

It's election time at the Utica Zoo, and it's one you're needed for!. The Utica Zoo is looking to officially name their very first Pre-zoo-dent, and the animals are going wild trying to pick a winner. There are currently five animals in the running, and they need YOU to help choose the best candidate.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Utica Zoo To Close Temporarily Due to Extreme Temperatures

As noted on a posting on their Facebook page, the Utica Zoo will be closed Friday February Third and Saturday February Fourth due to "forecasted extreme cold temperatures" We've been seeing these temperatures looming as we've approached the weekend. Anytime we see negative degrees in the forecast with crazy windchill, it's a good time to se sure you are ready for such an occurrence. Stay safe and warm out there and we will think of the animals and the staff of the Utica Zoo doing the same.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

One Person Shot, Another is Dead Following West Utica Shooting

Police in Utica say one man is dead following a reported shooting at a convenience store at the corner of Noyes and York Streets in the city. Police were called at approximately 1:30 PM with a report of a man who shot a woman in the abdomen, near Fred's Dari-Del in West Utica. Upon arrival, UPD shut down nearby streets and surrounded the building. Witnesses told police the man was held up inside the store.
UTICA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding this week's wanted person of the week from Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. Police are looking for 39-year-old Heather A. Brower of Rome, who they say is wanted on a bench warrant and a violation of probation. The...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Pay More, Or Say Goodbye To NYS Fair: OPINION

The rides, the games, the food, music, memories and fun. Some might say the only bad thing about The Great New York State Fair is that it's annual run during the last week of August and into the first week of September signals a return to school and an end to the vacation season.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Town of Webb Official Accused of Eavesdropping on Co-Workers With Hidden Camera

An official working as an assessor in a Herkimer County town is facing a felony charge amid allegations that he was apparently spying on other town employees. That's according to New York State Police who have charged Justin Masters with Eavesdropping, a class-E felony. Masters is the Town of Webb Assessor, a position he's held since he's held for more than four years.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

New York Police Department Warns Of Sweet And Delicious Dealers

One police department in Upstate New York has received reports that highly addictive substances will soon be circulating in our area. Here's what they passed along to keep you informed. The Oneida City Police Department posted the warning on their Facebook page to let the Central New York and Mohawk...
ONEIDA, NY
96.9 WOUR

Book A Super Romantic Valentine’s Day Date In A Igloo In New York

If you're looking to make someone feel special here in Upstate New York this Valentine's Day, we have the perfect date night suggestion. Just think of the perfect date night combination- chocolate, wine, food, and an igloo. That's right, a Valentine's Igloo Experience. This experience is hosted by Rheta Allen Company and the Mountainside Retreat located on Granite Drive in Cobleskill.
COBLESKILL, NY
96.9 WOUR

Hamilton College Awarded Howard Hughes Medical Institute Funding

Hamilton College is one of 14 institutions across the country to receive the $8 million Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) grant. Hamilton will receive approximately $377,000 in funding from HHMI as part of their IE3 initiative titled, “Increasing Capacity to Support Equitable and Inclusive Learning Environments for Introductory-level STEM Students across the LCC2 Learning Community.”
CLINTON, NY
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy