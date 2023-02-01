ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

nspiremagazine.com

Fault Lake, Sandpoint

It’s a beautiful hike if you like a challenge. It’s a long climb to the top, but the lake is so peaceful and the scenery is stunning. The alpine lake at the top! It’s peaceful, pretty and a great reward after a hard hike. This is a great spot for backpacking, with a dozen dedicated spots around the lake.
SANDPOINT, ID
bestattractions.org

Things to do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

Discover the Best Things to Do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho: An Adventurer’s Paradise!. I recently had the opportunity to explore the charming city of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and let me tell you, and it did not disappoint. This idyllic destination offers a wealth of outdoor activities and stunning natural beauty, making it the perfect place for those seeking an adventurous getaway.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM

Post Falls Prairie Falls Golf Club opening new facility

POST FALLS, Idaho — A new place to stay and play is going up at Prairie Falls Golf Club, 3200 N. Spokane St., Post Falls, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. The 43,000-square-foot facility is under construction with a Post Falls Chamber groundbreaking...
POST FALLS, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY

That's no weather balloon

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The United States says a Chinese spy balloon is floating across the country. China says it's a weather balloon that went off course. The 4 News Now weather team has seen a few weather balloons, and we think that's unlikely.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Events happening in Spokane this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — This week attend one of many events taking place in Spokane during the month of February. This weekend weather will only get a brief shower between Friday night and into Saturday morning. Sunday will likely be showery or rainy for the Inland Northwest with snow levels rising to about 3,000 to 3,500 feet. So the mountains will likely get a couple of inches of snowfall.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Efforts to maintain North Idaho Centennial Trail underway

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho Centennial Trail Foundation is forging ahead with efforts to maintain and improve what is considered one of the region's greatest assets, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. "We advocate for all things trail," said Tim Keaty, trail foundation...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

MUV Fitness relocating to 37th Avenue on South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. — The MUV Fitness on Regal Street is relocating to 37th Avenue in the South Hill area. According to Chris Bell with NAIBlack Commercial Real Estate Services in Spokane, MUV Fitness will be moving into a former Albertson's building on 37th Avenue. Bell says MUV Fitness has a long-term sublease for the space from Safeway.
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Fentanyl Overdoses in Spokane County up 1233%

Spokane County Sheriffs served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39, were both arrested on misdemeanor warrants.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
