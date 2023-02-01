SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A First Alert Weather heads up on Friday as we are expecting a line of showers to move through as the cold front pushes past our area just after noon. This line will not be all that intense but we can expect to see some brief downpours in some areas but generally moderate rain can be expected for about 30-40 minutes in your neighborhood. It will be disruptive for only a short period of time.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO