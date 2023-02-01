Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
World Series Champion Announces Retirement Weeks Before Season StartsOnlyHomersTampa, FL
President Biden To Visit Florida on February 9 To Talk About Healthcare Costs – Is He Welcome in the Sunshine State?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905MadocTampa, FL
Buccaneers Looking To Poach Top CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Mysuncoast.com
Chance of Thunderstorms Late Sunday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoasters will wake up to a breezy morning with easterly winds between ten and 15 mph, and gusts as high as 20 mph. The breeze could make for a nice kite flying opportunity early in the day. Expect a high around 78 degrees and a low around 60. Early on, the sky will be mostly sunny, but expect clouds to roll in later in the afternoon with a 40% chance of rain.
Mysuncoast.com
Cold front to bring some rain Friday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A First Alert Weather heads up on Friday as we are expecting a line of showers to move through as the cold front pushes past our area just after noon. This line will not be all that intense but we can expect to see some brief downpours in some areas but generally moderate rain can be expected for about 30-40 minutes in your neighborhood. It will be disruptive for only a short period of time.
Mysuncoast.com
Friday cold front on the way
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Highs are in the 70s, with a few 80s farther inland (again). By Friday, a cold front moves across Florida with a few afternoon and evening showers possible. Even after this front moves away, this time our highs could hold in the 70s, keeping the Suncoast the warmest part of the U.S.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Bicyclist hurt in crash near Fruitville/Tuttle
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Traffic is backed up near the intersection Frutiville and Tuttle in Sarasota following a serious crash. Police are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist crash. Officials confirm there are serious injuries. The crash is just north of the intersection of Fruitville Road and Tuttle.
Mysuncoast.com
Road closure for Memphis Road in Manatee County starting Feb. 13
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Public Woks has announced an upcoming road closure in Ellenton and Palmetto. The word work will start Feb. 13 and run through Feb. 16. There will be an upcoming road closure required at Memphis Rd (17th St E) in Ellenton/Palmetto and 28th Ave E.
Mysuncoast.com
Threat investigated at Buffalo Middle School
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Schools confirm that they have investigated an alleged threat to the school. It’s been a busy week for the school district who has been fielding concern following two lockdowns at Parrish Community High School. They reacted quickly to the alleged threat to Buffalo Creek that appeared on social media.
Mysuncoast.com
Shooting at Fredd Glossie Atkins Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota police responded to a shooting incident just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Fredd Glossie Atkins Park. A 33-year-old male was injured and has been transported to the hospital. The suspected shooter is not in custody. Sarasota Police believe this was an “isolated incident” and there is...
Mysuncoast.com
Braden River High agriculture teacher named Chalkboard Champion
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - At Braden River High School, one teacher goes above and beyond. Mr. Jonathan Heavner is an agricultural science teacher at BRHS. He’s been at the job for six years and says he loves every minute. Teaching Ag Sci is something that always been a part...
Mysuncoast.com
Help to Home tackling affordable housing issues in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Former Manatee County Commissioner Carol Whitmore has a new purpose, working with Help to Home, tackling the affordable housing crisis in Manatee County. Amy Whidden and her three kids ages 10, 8 and 6 have been able to live in their temporary home now for the last five months.
Mysuncoast.com
Dakin Dairy Farms in Myakka City continues long road to recovery following devastating blow from Hurricane Ian
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Jerry Dakin is much more optimistic about his farm and business than a few months ago. Hurricane Ian causing millions of dollars in damage to his Dakin Dairy Farms in Myakka City. “I’ve never seen a storm like this, we’re just in the wrong place...
Mysuncoast.com
Parrish Community High School reopens with increased law enforcement presence
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Classes were back in session Friday at Parrish Community High School after a chaotic two days with lockdowns and rumors. There was a scare Thursday morning after an alarm was triggered, a day after threats were reported against the school, officials say. The lockdowns were triggered...
Mysuncoast.com
Parrish Community High gets alleged threat
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Parents and students at Parrish Community High School had a brief scare Thursday morning after an alarm was accidentally triggered, a day after threats were reported against the school, officials say. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning there is no active threat. “Information has...
Mysuncoast.com
Performers to be added to Circus Ring of Fame on Saturday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Circus Ring of Fame Foundation announced the members who will be joining its long list of honored performers. The foundation held a press conference Friday at the Circus Sarasota Tent. 2023 Circus Ring of Fame inductees include:. Peggy Williams: Peggy Williams’ contributions to Ringling Bros....
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee Technical Colleges prepares students for careers in the dental industry
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Dental Assisting Technology and Management program at Manatee Technical College is a program designed to train students for careers as dental and orthodontic assistants. Students must complete 1230 hours while preparing for national and state certifications. “There’s a lot of hands-on stuff. I like how...
Mysuncoast.com
Myakka Co-op Crafters Faire showcases hand-crafted items and benefits non-profits
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) -The 2nd Annual Myakka Co-op Crafters Faire showcased handcrafted items created by local artists at the Silver Star East restaurant in Myakka City on Saturday. The event provided artists with a free venue to showcase and sell their art; opportunities that have been rare since the Covid pandemic, according to fair founder Lynn Meder.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton woman sentenced for dealing methamphetamine
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman was sentenced Friday to five years and 10 months in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Margaret Catherine Lynch had pleaded guilty of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents, in 2020,...
Mysuncoast.com
Seven now charged with murder in Bradenton shooting case
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - More details have been released in a Jan. 23 shooting that now has seven people charged with murder, police say. On the evening of the incident, detectives say multiple suspects arrived at a home in the 100 block of 10th Avenue West to commit an armed robbery.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee Technical College Helps Train next generation of Dental Assistants
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Dental Assisting Technology and Management Program at Manatee Technical College is a program designed to train students for careers as dental assistants and orthodontic assistants. Students must complete 1,230 hours while preparing for national and state certification. “There’s a lot of hands-on stuff. I like...
Mysuncoast.com
'Ghetto Conscious' author publishes relatable poetry amid Florida's book bans
Inclusive curriculum - education or indoctrination?. Urban education style at St. Thomas University equals 1 part inspiration plus 2 parts education.
