ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Nijel Pack’s late hot streak leads Hurricanes to close win over Virginia Tech

By Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago

Nijel Pack was ice cold to start Tuesday night.

The Hurricanes point guard did not score for the first 32 minutes against Virginia Tech, but he caught fire when Miami needed him most.

Pack drained five second-half three-pointers to vault the No. 23 Hurricanes (17-5, 8-4 ACC) over the Hokies (13-9, 3-8 ACC) 92-83 at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables. Miami has won 11 straight home games.

“[It felt] insane,” Pack said. “I felt like if I would’ve shot it from half court, I could’ve messed around and made it. My teammates believed in any shot I took. I remember I took one and I wasn’t even looking; I was kind of facing out of bounds, and they were already standing up. It was really fun to play with this crowd, especially, behind me.”

Pack started the game slowly, but teammates Isaiah Wong, Norchad Omier and Jordan Miller helped carry Miami early in the game. Wong had 16 first-half points, and Omier sunk his first eight shot attempts. But the Hokies kept pace with their second-best shooting game of the season, ending the contest with a 56.9 shooting percentage.

“They also can really score; they can really shoot the three,” Miami coach Jim Larrañaga said. “I looked up early in the game, they were 4-for-5 from three, 80 percent, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I hope that doesn’t continue.’ But they’re a terrific team.”

The Hurricanes cooled off in the middle of the second half, and Virginia Tech went on a 9-2 run in the middle of the second half as Miami went without a point for 2:58 . The scoring drought caused the Hurricanes to fall behind by five points. Miami soon tied the game back up on Pack’s first three.

Neither the Hurricanes nor the Hokies could get a decisive edge over the other, and the game featured 17 lead changes. The last came on a Pack layup with 3:37 left in the game, and the Hokies never got back ahead of Miami.

Four Hurricanes finished Tuesday’s game in double digits. Omier led Miami with 21 points and eight rebounds, while Pack had 17 points, Wong had 18 and Miller had 14.

“I feel like we’ve been saying it all year: We’re a high-octane scoring team,” Miller said. “Our focal point has been on the defensive side. We can always be better at that. But like I said, I don’t think any night will be a problem of: Can we get enough points to win the game? It will be: Can we get enough stops to win the game?”

Pack’s five threes in the second half helped give Miami the momentum it needed to close out the Hokies and get back in the win column following a heartbreaking loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday. The Hurricanes will try to keep their winning momentum on the road against Clemson (which lost to Boston College on Tuesday) on Saturday.

“We’ve struggled recently in finishing games,” Miller said. “We knew that’s a big key for us. We know we can finish games. It just hasn’t gone our way with mistakes that we’ve made.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Knee soreness again sidelines Heat’s Lowry; Spoelstra updates Oladipo injury

The Miami Heat’s personnel picture grew a bit more complex on dual fronts with the team announcing that veteran point guard Kyle Lowry was sidelined for Saturday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to soreness in his left knee. The ailment not only took Lowry out of the final stop of the Heat’s four-game trip but also clouded the perspective about Lowry potentially standing as a trade ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat unable to overcome Giannis, Bucks as 123-115 loss ends 1-3 trip

This was not a road trip that soured at the finish, with Saturday night’s 123-115 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks closing out a weeklong 1-3 excursion. This was a Miami Heat trip that soured at the start, with last Sunday’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets upping the ante and the Heat able to meet the remaining challenges only in the victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. And after Thursday’s loss to ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘South Florida is a hockey town’: NHL announces donation to rebuild outdoor rink in Fort Lauderdale

The National Hockey League announced a $120,000 donation to support the renovation of an outdoor hockey rink at Fort Lauderdale’s Holiday Park Saturday morning, amid the festivities of the League’s All-Star Weekend, currently taking place at the park and throughout South Florida. The donation comes as part of the NHL’s Legacy initiative, a project that gives back to the communities of cities ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ira Winderman: If you insist, possible Heat deals that could make sense at Thursday’s NBA trading deadline

The exercise ahead of the NBA trading deadline, which this season comes at 3 p.m. Thursday, typically is to get a read on what a team is looking to add. That is what makes the Miami Heat’s position this time around atypical. As much as anything, the starting point likely will be what Pat Riley and Andy Elisburg are looking to shed. With the Heat so hard up against the NBA’s punitive luxury tax ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Winderman’s view: With Lowry out, Vincent not a Heat answer in loss

Observations and other notes of interest from Saturday night’s 123-115 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks: – This was a moment to take stock of the Heat without Kyle Lowry. – This time due to injury. – Next time due to trade? – The reality is the alternative. – Saturday that alternative was Gabe Vincent. – And it left the Heat at a deficit. – Yes, Vincent has proven up to such moments, as he was ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

NHL All-Star festivities underway in South Florida, weeks after job fair ad drew scrutiny

A string of NHL All-Star events showcasing many of hockey’s top players is underway in South Florida, with celebrations lined up through Sunday. The events come just weeks after the NHL drew criticism from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the wording of a job fair that coincided with the festivities. Many events are planned through the week, including the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

More Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing in South Florida. ‘Everything on Sale!’

As the struggling home decor and kitchenware store Bed Bath & Beyond tries to stay afloat, the retail giant has announced it is closing more stores nationwide, including a half-dozen in South Florida. The additional 87 stores nationwide announced this week, plus another five buybuy Baby stores in three states, is in addition to the 150 closures Bed Bath & Beyond announced last year. USA Today ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Truluck’s returning to Fort Lauderdale; Bliss Bar & Nightclub to light up Lauderdale Lakes

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Truluck’s, Fort Lauderdale After three years away, the upscale steak-and-seafood restaurant chain that once anchored Fort Lauderdale’s Galleria Mall is returning to the city, expected to open later this spring in the Paramount condominiums storefront ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do (updated): Maple Bacon Coffee Porter Fest(!), Swank Table farm dinner, cornhole for good in Delray

My favorite memory of GroundUp Music Festival, which returns to the idyllic Miami Beach Bandshell this Friday through Sunday, is the first one, in 2017, a lineup that featured David Crosby. In an interview days before the festival, the venerated songwriter — who spoke about penning his iconic “Wooden Ships” in Fort Lauderdale in a separate Sun Sentinel interview — described a torrent of ...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Made Valentine’s Day reservations yet? Here are some of our favorite restaurant specials

Resistance is futile. You really need some sort of restaurant experience on Valentine’s Day — whether it’s a romantic dinner on the actual special day of Feb. 14 or a Galentine’s/Palentine’s Day get-together the day before. Wait, lots of people have heard of Galentine’s ... but did you know Palentine’s Day is a thing? Anyway, back to the point: Flowers are pretty and candy is sweet, but a ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Nova Southeastern University professor from Wilton Manors found safe

A Wilton Manors resident and Nova Southeastern University professor who had disappeared Monday has been found safe and sound, police announced. A statement from the Wilton Manors Police Department, sent at 7:23 p.m. on Saturday read: “Missing person Mr. James Doan has been safely located. He is in good health and reunited with his family. The Wilton Manors Police Department would like to thank ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Reggae and Afrobeats stars heading to Miramar’s Afro Carib Festival

The hottest reggae music ticket just might be in Miramar. That’s where the third annual Afro Carib Festival will take place from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater. The bill is an impressive list of reggae, hip-hop/rap, R&B, house, Afrobeats, compas direk, reggaeton and Latin Urbano artists, including Koffee, Tekno, J. Perry, Jacob Forever as well as ...
MIRAMAR, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Past scuffles at Margate fair may result in a bigger police presence for 2023

A night of fun at the fair turned frightening as eventgoers feared what turned out to be gunfire, police say. As Margate police cleared the fair out that Thanksgiving night in November, they faced a new concern: Some of the hundreds of young people who left the fair were getting involved in fights in neighboring parking lots. Such encounters have raised police’s concerns about public safety at ...
MARGATE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Shooting shuts down south Interstate 95 for hours

A man was shot on Interstate 95 at Sample Road early Thursday morning, shutting down the stretch of highway for several hours. Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene in Pompano Beach about 3:15 a.m. The man, who was driving, was taken to a hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said. A woman who was in the car with him was not injured, said Miranda ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward schools superintendent may leave with $365,000 payout

The Broward Schools superintendent may leave the district next week with a separation package of about $365,000. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright reached a tentative agreement Thursday with Board Chairwoman Lori Alhadeff. The School Board, unhappy with her leadership, agreed Jan. 24 to sever ties with her. Cartwright would not be able to take legal action against the district, under the terms ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward School Board to select current or former administrator as interim leader

The next leader for Broward schools will likely be someone with close ties to the district, having served as a current or former administrator. The School Board will meet Tuesday to vote on a $365,000 separation package for Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, who will end a turbulent 18-month tenure nearly two years before her contract was set to expire. At the same meeting, the board will ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward man, jailed for almost 14 years awaiting trial, murdered less than two years after his release

A Pompano Beach man who was arrested in 2007 on charges of murdering two convenience store clerks walked out of jail after accepting a plea deal almost 14 years later, in what had been one of the longest pending untried cases in Broward. He was shot to death one week ago, authorities say, after spending a little over a year free. Marcus Lumsdon, 37, was shot multiple times in front of an ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy